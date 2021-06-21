The Verge’s Guide to Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here. It’s the annual two-day mega sale when Prime members get exclusive access to some of the year’s best deals on everything, including technology that rarely sees a discount. After getting delayed to October last year due to the pandemic, this year’s Prime Day sales are back to their regular summer slot, taking place today, June 21st, and tomorrow, June 22nd.

Instead of showing you every slight price cut under the sun, we’re collecting only the best deals on products that we think you’ll love. From video games and 4K TVs to laptops and headphones, you’ll be able to get a big haul for less if you’re a Prime member. If you’re fast enough on the draw to get these deals, you might be able to check off quite a few items on your (and your family’s) tech wishlist months ahead of the holiday rush.