The best Prime Day 2021 Apple deals

Amazon Prime Day is an event — understandably — dedicated to all things Amazon, with substantial discounts on a range of Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices, as well as a time-sensitive smorgasbord of deals from both well- and little-known manufacturers. Apple is one of them, and while the company still charges a premium, Prime Day 2021 is a chance to save on an Apple Watch, a new MacBook, or a pair of AirPods, among other products.
Below, we’ve gathered the best Apple deals available for Prime Day, some of which come from retailers running their own anti-Prime Day deals. If you’re open to other, non-Apple discounts, we’ve also put together a guide highlighting the best Prime Day deals in a variety of categories, including laptops, TVs, and gaming.
The best AirPods deals for Prime Day
- The Apple AirPods with a wired charging case are $120 at Amazon (normally $159).
- The Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case are $150 at Amazon (normally $199).
- The Apple AirPods Max are $522 at Amazon (normally $549).
The best Apple Watch deals for Prime Day
- The Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) is $169 at Walmart (normally $199).
- The Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS) is $199 at Walmart (normally $229).
The best Mac deals for Prime Day
- Apple’s MacBook Pro with the M1 processor is $1,100 at Amazon (normally $1,300).
- Apple’s Mac Mini with the M1 processor is $600 at Amazon (normally $699), with the discount applying at checkout.
- The 2021 iMac with the M1 processor (seven-core GPU, 256GB) is $1,249 at Amazon (normally $1,299).
The best iPad deals for Prime Day
- The 2020 iPad Air (256GB, Wi-Fi) is $669 at Best Buy (usually $750).
- The latest iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi) is $399 at Walmart (usually $598).
- The 2020 iPad (32GB, Wi-Fi) is $300 at Amazon (usually $330).
- The 2020 iPad (128GB, Wi-Fi) is $395 at Amazon (usually $429).
The best Apple TV deals for Prime Day
- The 64GB Apple TV 4K is $190 at Amazon (normally $199).