The best Prime Day 2021 Apple deals

Save on the Apple Watch, AirPods, and more

By Brandon Widder

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission.

The MacBook Air is the most impressive laptop I’ve used in years

Amazon Prime Day is an event — understandably — dedicated to all things Amazon, with substantial discounts on a range of Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices, as well as a time-sensitive smorgasbord of deals from both well- and little-known manufacturers. Apple is one of them, and while the company still charges a premium, Prime Day 2021 is a chance to save on an Apple Watch, a new MacBook, or a pair of AirPods, among other products.

Below, we’ve gathered the best Apple deals available for Prime Day, some of which come from retailers running their own anti-Prime Day deals. If you’re open to other, non-Apple discounts, we’ve also put together a guide highlighting the best Prime Day deals in a variety of categories, including laptops, TVs, and gaming.

The best AirPods deals for Prime Day

The best Apple Watch deals for Prime Day

The best Mac deals for Prime Day

Apple MacBook Air with M1

  • $900
  • $999
  • 10% off

The Apple MacBook Air is the entry-level laptop with Apple’s new custom silicon called the M1. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage and doesn’t have a fan. Right now, it’s available at Amazon for $900 (coupon applies at checkout).

The best iPad deals for Prime Day

The best Apple TV deals for Prime Day

Apple TV 4K (32GB)

  • $169
  • $179
  • 6% off

Apple refreshed its set-top box with a much faster A12 Bionic chip that supports Dolby Atmos and 4K high frame rate HDR. Notably, this model includes the improved Siri Remote that has a circular click wheel.

