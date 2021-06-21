The best Prime Day 2021 Apple deals

Amazon Prime Day is an event — understandably — dedicated to all things Amazon, with substantial discounts on a range of Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices, as well as a time-sensitive smorgasbord of deals from both well- and little-known manufacturers. Apple is one of them, and while the company still charges a premium, Prime Day 2021 is a chance to save on an Apple Watch, a new MacBook, or a pair of AirPods, among other products.

Below, we’ve gathered the best Apple deals available for Prime Day, some of which come from retailers running their own anti-Prime Day deals. If you’re open to other, non-Apple discounts, we’ve also put together a guide highlighting the best Prime Day deals in a variety of categories, including laptops, TVs, and gaming.

The best AirPods deals for Prime Day

Apple AirPods Pro $190

$249

24% off Apple’s flagship earbuds improve on the regular AirPods with better sound quality, excellent active noise cancellation, and immersive spatial audio. $190 at Amazon

The best Apple Watch deals for Prime Day

The best Mac deals for Prime Day

Apple MacBook Air with M1 $900

$999

10% off The Apple MacBook Air is the entry-level laptop with Apple’s new custom silicon called the M1. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage and doesn’t have a fan. Right now, it’s available at Amazon for $900 (coupon applies at checkout). $900 at Amazon

The best iPad deals for Prime Day

Apple iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi) $520

$599

14% off The 2020 iPad Air includes thinner bezels around the display and has relocated the Touch ID fingerprint sensor to the power button, which is located at the top of the device. $520 at Best Buy

The best Apple TV deals for Prime Day

Apple TV 4K (32GB) $169

$179

6% off Apple refreshed its set-top box with a much faster A12 Bionic chip that supports Dolby Atmos and 4K high frame rate HDR. Notably, this model includes the improved Siri Remote that has a circular click wheel. $169 at Amazon

The 64GB Apple TV 4K is $190 at Amazon (normally $199).