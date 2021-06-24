How to download a preview of Windows 11

Windows 11 was announced today with a load of new features, and if you’re a Windows enthusiast, you are no doubt eager to give it a try. If you want to install a real version, rather than the leaked version that hit the internet on June 15th), Microsoft says it is going to share an early build of Windows 11 through its Windows Insider Program starting next week.

If you want to play with early versions of Windows (and we strongly suggest you do it on a machine that you are not using for your day-to-day computing), you can join the Windows Insider program here — just click the Register button and sign in with your Microsoft account.

You can check if your current Windows 10 PC is eligible for the free upgrade to Windows 11 by going to Windows.com to download the PC Health Check app.

Note that some people who have tried it out have complained on Twitter that systems which otherwise meet the requirements are tagged as not eligible. According to The Verge’s Tom Warren, if you are told you can’t install Windows 11, you may have to check your BIOS:

if Microsoft's Windows 11 upgrade checker is telling you that your PC isn't supported, check your BIOS. You'll need a TPM 2.0 chip and to have Secure Boot enabled in the BIOS pic.twitter.com/fL3s0nTCEJ — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 24, 2021

If you’re willing to wait, Microsoft says that the free upgrade to Windows 11 will begin to roll out to eligible Windows 10 PCs this coming holiday season.

