The best Amazon Prime Day deals still available

Many of the best Amazon Prime Day deals may have already sold out or expired, but Prime Day is a two-day shopping affair, and many discounts will continue until 12AM PT / 3AM ET tonight. Yesterday, we saw some of our favorite devices hit an all-time low, from the Bose Noise Canceling Headphone 700 and the OnePlus 8 to popular Amazon products like the Kindle Paperwhite and fourth-gen Echo Dot (both still available).
Other retailers — specifically, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy — are still offering a range of anti-Prime Day deals, too, with sales on the last-gen Apple TV 4K and Vizio’s 55-inch OLED leading the pack. To make your purchase a bit easier, we’ve sifted through thousands of deals to bring you the Day 2 highlights below, all of which have a higher likelihood to sell out in the final stretch of Amazon’s annual shopping blitz.
If you’re looking just for what’s new to this post, we’ve marked recent additions in bold.
The best Apple deals for Prime Day
- The Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) is $169 at Walmart (usually $199). Read our review.
- The Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS) is $199 at Walmart (usually $229).
- Apple’s MacBook Pro with the M1 processor is $1,100 at Amazon (usually $1,300). Read our review.
- Apple’s MacBook Air with the M1 processor is $899 at Amazon (usually $999), with the discount applying at checkout. Read our review.
- The 2020 iPad Air (32GB, Wi-Fi) is $520 at Best Buy (usually $599).
- The 2020 iPad (32GB, Wi-Fi) is $300 at Amazon (usually $330).
- The 32GB Apple TV 4K (second-gen) is $169 at Amazon (usually $179).
The best TV deals for Prime Day
- Insignia’s 43-inch 4K Fire 4K Edition TV is $220 at Amazon (usually $320).
- Insignia’s 55-inch 4K HDR Fire 4K Edition TV is $350 at Amazon (usually $390).
- LG’s 55-inch C1 OLED TV is $1,497 at Amazon (usually $1,800).
The best headphone deals for Prime Day
- Apple’s AirPods Pro are $190 at Amazon (usually $250), one of the biggest price drops we’ve seen recently on Apple’s noise-canceling earbuds. You can also pick up a renewed pair for $171. Read our review.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus are $85 at Amazon (usually $150), just beating the best price to date on Samsung’s lightweight, comfortable earbuds. Read our review.
- Bose’s excellent Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are $229 at Amazon (usually $379), easily the steepest discount we’ve seen on the excellent, noise-canceling headphones. Read our review.
- The Beats Solo Pro are $149 at Walmart (normally $300), slightly beating their best-ever sale price. Read our review.
- The Powerbeats Pro are $145 at Amazon (normally $200), matching their best-ever price.
- Sony’s WH-1000XM4 wireless, noise-canceling headphones are $248 at Best Buy, matching Amazon’s Prime Day deal (normally $349). Read our review.
- Jabra’s Elite 85t earbuds are $161 at Amazon (usually $229), just shy of the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Jabra’s capable AirPods competitor. Read our review.
- Jabra’s Elite 75t earbuds are $95 now at Amazon (usually $150)
- Sony’s WF-SP800N fitness earbuds are $78 at Amazon (usually $200), the best price we’ve seen to date on the IP55-rated earbuds.
- Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro wireless earbuds are $100 at Amazon, the lowest price we’ve seen for this model.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live are $110 at Amazon (usually $170), beating the best price we’ve seen by an extra $20. Read our review.
- Sony’s last-gen WF-1000XM3 are just $148 at Amazon and include a free $20 gift card.
- Sony’s WH-1000X4 noise-canceling headphones are $248 at Amazon (usually $350), the biggest price drop they’ve received since making their debut last year. Read our review.
The best laptop deals for Prime Day
- Asus’ ROG Strix G17 with a 17.3-inch 1080p display, the Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, Nvidia’s RTX 3070, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD costs $1,680 at Office Depot (usually $1,800)
- Acer’s Swift 3 (Intel Core i7-1165G7, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage) is $670 at Amazon (usually $849), the lowest price we’ve seen Acer’s solid student laptop. Read our review.
- MSI’s Prestige 14 Evo (Intel Core i7-1185G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage) is $850 at Amazon (usually $1,150), the biggest price drop to date. Read our review.
- Asus’ ROG Strix Scar 15 (Intel Core i7-10875H, GeForce RTX 2070 Super, 16GB RAM, 1TB of storage) is $1,740 at Amazon (usually $2,200), just beating the best price we’ve seen. Read our review.
- Acer’s Chromebook Spin 311 (Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage) is $225 at Amazon (usually $500), the steepest price drop on the stylish convertible to date.
The best monitor deals for Prime Day
- LG’s 27-inch QHD UltraGear IPS gaming monitor with G-Sync compatibility is $285 at Amazon (usually $379).
- Acer’s 24.5-inch FHD Predator XB253Q gaming monitor with G-Sync compatibility and a 240Hz refresh rate is $300 at Amazon (usually $330).
- Acer’s 27-inch 1500R curved FHD Nitro XZ270 with 240Hz refresh rate is $250 at Amazon (usually $330).
- Samsung’s 32-inch Odyssey G5 gaming monitor is $295 at Amazon (usually $350), the best price on the budget monitor to date.
- ViewSonic’s 34-inch WQHD 21:9 aspect ratio IPS ultrawide monitor is $320 at Amazon (usually $440).
- LG’s 27-inch 4K IPS monitor is $280 at Amazon (usually $350).
The best gaming deals for Prime Day
- The Nintendo Switch Lite with a 128GB MicroSD card is $200 at Amazon (usually $235), the lowest price to date on this attractive bundle. Read our review.
- SteelSeries’ Arctis 5 Gaming Headset is $66 at Amazon (usually $100), matching the lowest price we’ve seen on the flagship headset.
- Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) is $30 at Amazon and Target (usually $60), the lowest price on the open-world, PS4 exclusive to date. Read our review.
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition is $50 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $70), the best price we’ve seen on Insomniac’s second outing with the popular superhero. Read our review.
- Demon’s Souls is $50 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $70), matching the best price we’ve seen on the challenging launch title for the PS5.
- Returnal is $50 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $70), the lowest price we’ve seen on Housemarque’s brooding roguelike. Read our review.
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo Switch) is $40 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $50), matching the best sale price we’ve ever seen on Mario’s inventive platformer. Read our review.
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo Switch) is $40 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $60), matching the best price we’ve seen on the classic Nintendo remake. Read our review.
- HyperX’s Cloud II Gaming Headset is $76 at Amazon (usually $100), matching the lowest price we’ve seen this year.
- Razer’s DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse is $76 at Amazon (usually $130), beating the lowest price we’ve seen this year.
- Razer’s Kishi Mobile Game Controller is $66 at Amazon (usually $100), the lowest price we’ve seen on the popular Android and iOS accessory.
- Samsung’s 512GB microSD card for the Nintendo Switch is just $62 at Amazon (usually $80).
- Genki’s ShadowCast gadget that lets you play consoles on your laptop’s screen is $40 at Amazon (usually $50).
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario Set Edition) is $75 at Amazon (usually $100). It’s the same price as the Luigi Set Edition, also available at Amazon and Best Buy.
The best smart home deals for Prime Day
- The wired Eufy Video Doorbell with a free chime included costs $90, down from $120 at Amazon
- Eero Pro (previous-gen) three-pack of mesh Wi-Fi routers is $349 at Amazon (usually $499).
- August’s fourth-generation smart lock is $180 at Amazon (down from its usual $250 price)
- Google Nest Wifi two-pack of mesh Wi-Fi routers is $209 at Amazon (usually $295).
- Google’s Nest Mini (second-gen) is $35 at Walmart (usually $50), a few dollars shy of the best price we’ve ever seen on the pint-sized, Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker.
- You can get a four-pack of Philips Hue color and white ambiance A19 bulbs with a Hue Bridge included for $150 at Target (usually $200).
- You can get a two-pack of Kasa’s Smart Mini plugs for $13 at Amazon (usually $20).
- Ring’s Alarm eight-piece kit (second-gen) is $150 at Amazon (usually $250).
- SimpliSafe’s eight-piece security system is $138 at Amazon (usually $230).
- Lutron’s Aurora Smart Bulb Dimmer Switch is $30 at Amazon (usually $40).
- You can get a two-pack of Blink Outdoor cameras for $105 at Amazon (usually $180).
- iRobot’s Roomba i6+ robot vacuum is $500 at Amazon (usually $800).
- TP-Link’s RE300 Wi-Fi Extender is $29 at Amazon (usually $50).
- iRobot’s Roomba 692 robot vacuum is $200 at Amazon (usually $300).
- Grab a two-pack of Blink Indoor cams for $90 at Amazon (usually $140).
- SimpliSafe’s SimpliCam is $80 at Amazon (usually $100).
- MyQ Chaimberlain’s smart garage door opener is $17 at Amazon (usually $30)
The best Amazon device deals for Prime Day
- The Amazon Echo Dot (fourth-gen) is $35 at Amazon (usually $50). Read our review.
- The Echo Dot (third-gen) is $20 at Amazon (usually $40). Read our review.
- The Echo Show 8 (second-gen) is $95 at Amazon (usually $130). Read our review.
- The Amazon Echo (fourth-gen) is $60 at Amazon (usually $100). Read our review.
- The Echo Show 5 (first-gen) is $45 (usually $80). Read our review.
- The latest Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB, ad-supported) is $80 at Amazon (usually $150).
- The latest Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (32GB, ad-supported) is $110 at Amazon (usually $180).
- The latest Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (32GB, ad-supported) is $65 at Amazon (usually $110). Read our review.
- The latest Amazon Fire HD 8 (32GB, ad-supported) is $45 at Amazon (usually $90).
- The latest Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids is $70 at Amazon (usually $140).
- The Kindle (ad-supported) is $55 at Amazon (usually $90).
- The Kindle Paperwhite e-reader (32GB, ad-supported) is $105 at Amazon (usually $160).
- The latest Fire TV Cube is $80 at Amazon (usually $120). Read our review.
- The Fire TV Stick 4K is $25 at Amazon (usually $50). Read our review.
The best phone deals for Prime Day
- The OnePlus 8 in glacial green is $349 for Prime Day, down from $699. Read our review.
- Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE is marked down to $479, which is $200 off the retail price (usually $699).
- Samsung’s Galaxy A71 5G is on sale for $375, a $200 discount off the MSRP (usually $599).
Miscellaneous staff picks
- Yubico’s USB Type-A FIDO security key with NFC is $12.25 at Amazon (usually $24.50)
Anker has discounted several products on Amazon, and it’s one of few reputable brands left after Amazon de-platformed companies that enticed buyers with gift cards in exchange for positive reviews, including RavPower, Aukey, Vava, TaoTronics, and Mpow. Here’s what’s on sale for Day 2 of Prime Day:
- A two-pack of PowerPort Nano III 20W USB-C chargers is just $20.29, down from $31 at Amazon (perfect for iPhone 12 owners, since a power adapter wasn’t included with your phone).
- If you need just one 20W USB-C charger, Anker is selling one PowerPort Nano III with a USB-C-to-Lightning cable included for fast and easy iPhone/AirPods/iPad charging. It’s $24 for the bundle instead of $30.
- Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick Immersion Blender is $30 at Amazon (usually $45).
- The Vizio Elevate soundbar is $680 at Amazon (usually $1,000), matching the lowest price to date on the impressive Dolby Atmos soundbar.
- Bonavita’s BV1900TS coffee maker is $116 at Amazon (usually $190).
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 is $180 at Target (usually $230), matching the lowest price we’ve seen on the budget tablet in the past six months or so. Read our review.
- The Fitbit Inspire 2 is $60 at Amazon (usually $100), the biggest price drop we’ve seen yet on Fitbit’s simplistic fitness tracker.
- The Instant Pot Duo Nova is $50 at Amazon (usually $80), the best price to date on the 3-quart Instant Pot.
- Razer’s Kiyo Pro webcam is $153 (usually $200) for My Best Buy members at Best Buy.
- The Fitbit Charge 4 is $100 at Target (usually $130).
- Marshall’s Kilburn II portable Bluetooth speaker is $175 at Amazon (normally $300), the lowest price to date on the iconic, water-resistant speaker.
- The JBL Boombox is $275 at Amazon (usually $400), the lowest price we’ve seen on the portable, waterproof speaker.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 2 is $150 at Amazon (usually $250), the lowest price we’ve seen on the Android smartwatch. Read our review.