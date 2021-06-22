 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The best Amazon Prime Day deals still available

Some of the best deals on headphones and Echo devices remain up for grabs.

By Brandon Widder Updated

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Many of the best Amazon Prime Day deals may have already sold out or expired, but Prime Day is a two-day shopping affair, and many discounts will continue until 12AM PT / 3AM ET tonight. Yesterday, we saw some of our favorite devices hit an all-time low, from the Bose Noise Canceling Headphone 700 and the OnePlus 8 to popular Amazon products like the Kindle Paperwhite and fourth-gen Echo Dot (both still available).

Other retailers — specifically, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy — are still offering a range of anti-Prime Day deals, too, with sales on the last-gen Apple TV 4K and Vizio’s 55-inch OLED leading the pack. To make your purchase a bit easier, we’ve sifted through thousands of deals to bring you the Day 2 highlights below, all of which have a higher likelihood to sell out in the final stretch of Amazon’s annual shopping blitz.

If you’re looking just for what’s new to this post, we’ve marked recent additions in bold.

The best Apple deals for Prime Day

Image: LG

The best TV deals for Prime Day

The best headphone deals for Prime Day

The MSI Prestige 14 Evo facing away from the camera, angled to the left, with plants in the background. Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

The best laptop deals for Prime Day

The best monitor deals for Prime Day

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition Image: Sony / Insomniac Games

The best gaming deals for Prime Day

The best smart home deals for Prime Day

Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

The best Amazon device deals for Prime Day

The best phone deals for Prime Day

Miscellaneous staff picks

Anker has discounted several products on Amazon, and it’s one of few reputable brands left after Amazon de-platformed companies that enticed buyers with gift cards in exchange for positive reviews, including RavPower, Aukey, Vava, TaoTronics, and Mpow. Here’s what’s on sale for Day 2 of Prime Day:

In This Stream

Amazon Prime Day 2021: the latest news, deals, and coverage

View all 20 stories

Next Up In Verge Deals