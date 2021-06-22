The best Amazon Prime Day deals still available

Many of the best Amazon Prime Day deals may have already sold out or expired, but Prime Day is a two-day shopping affair, and many discounts will continue until 12AM PT / 3AM ET tonight. Yesterday, we saw some of our favorite devices hit an all-time low, from the Bose Noise Canceling Headphone 700 and the OnePlus 8 to popular Amazon products like the Kindle Paperwhite and fourth-gen Echo Dot (both still available).

Other retailers — specifically, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy — are still offering a range of anti-Prime Day deals, too, with sales on the last-gen Apple TV 4K and Vizio’s 55-inch OLED leading the pack. To make your purchase a bit easier, we’ve sifted through thousands of deals to bring you the Day 2 highlights below, all of which have a higher likelihood to sell out in the final stretch of Amazon’s annual shopping blitz.

If you’re looking just for what’s new to this post, we’ve marked recent additions in bold.

Amazon Echo Buds 2 $80

$120

34% off Amazon’s second-generation Echo Buds improve on the originals with better sound quality, more effective active noise cancellation, and a more comfortable design. $80 at Amazon

Eero 6 mesh router + two Eero 6 extenders $181

$279

36% off The Eero 6 mesh router system covers up to 5,000 square feet and is good for internet speeds up to 500Mbps. It also supports Zigbee for connecting smart home devices. $181 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S21 (128GB, unlocked) $600

$800

25% off The most affordable model in the S21 line has a 6.2-inch 1080p screen and refresh rates up to 120Hz. $600 at Amazon

Miscellaneous staff picks

Yubico’s USB Type-A FIDO security key with NFC is $12.25 at Amazon (usually $24.50)

Anker has discounted several products on Amazon, and it’s one of few reputable brands left after Amazon de-platformed companies that enticed buyers with gift cards in exchange for positive reviews, including RavPower, Aukey, Vava, TaoTronics, and Mpow. Here’s what’s on sale for Day 2 of Prime Day: