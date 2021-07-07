 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to fast forward through a TikTok video

Look for the solid white line

By Barbara Krasnoff
The TikTok music note logo against a dark background. Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

TikTok videos aren’t what you would call long, but sometimes you might want to skip a few seconds ahead — especially now that the videos can be up to three minutes long. Or you may have a favorite moment that you want to replay, over and over and over... Either way, TikTok has recently added a way to go forward and back on its videos.

When you’re playing a TikTok video, look at the bottom of the video for a faint white line. You will probably not see it in all videos; after some experimenting, I found that I was mainly finding it in the longer videos. If you do see it, then you can use it to go forward and back:

  • You should also see a slightly thicker white line progress as the video progresses.
  • Touch the thicker white line and it will highlight, with a dot at the end indicating how far you are in the video.
  • Press the dot and use it to move the video ahead or back.
Shorter TikTok videos may not have the white line.
Longer videos will have a line you can use to move forward or back.
