How to fast forward through a TikTok video

TikTok videos aren’t what you would call long, but sometimes you might want to skip a few seconds ahead — especially now that the videos can be up to three minutes long. Or you may have a favorite moment that you want to replay, over and over and over... Either way, TikTok has recently added a way to go forward and back on its videos.

When you’re playing a TikTok video, look at the bottom of the video for a faint white line. You will probably not see it in all videos; after some experimenting, I found that I was mainly finding it in the longer videos. If you do see it, then you can use it to go forward and back: