Valve’s Steam Deck: all the news about the new gaming handheld

Valve has revealed its newest gaming hardware: the Steam Deck, a Switch-like handheld device that lets you play your Steam games on the go. The device is packed with features, including a huge variety of control options, a 7-inch touchscreen, the ability to connect to external displays, and a quick suspend / resume feature so that you can pause your games and pick them up where you left off. The device starts at $399, and Valve says that shipments will begin in December.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on the Steam Deck, and you can read all of our coverage of it here.