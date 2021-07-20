How to use video to reply to your comments on TikTok

If you’re a video creator on TikTok, then your comment section could be really frustrating, especially if somebody leaves a comment that completely misinterprets what you’ve been saying (to say the least). You could send a text reply or simply create another video, but according to TikTok, now you have a third option: you can reply to your comments using video rather than text.

(Note: since this is something specifically for creators who want to video-reply to comments, we haven’t been able to test it yet. If / when we do, we’ll let you know.)

To add a video to a comment on one of your existing TikTok videos:

Tap on the comment you want to reply to.

If you have the ability to reply using a video, you’ll see an icon of a video camera on the left side of the field. Tap that icon. You can also press and hold the comment you want to reply to.

Record your video as usual.

If you wish, you can have the comment that your video is replying to attached to that video. This will allow anyone who views your video separately to see what you’re responding to.

Post the video as usual.

Your video will be available both in the comments section (of the video you’ve commented on) and on your own page.

Got it? If not, TikTok has a video showing how it works: