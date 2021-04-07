The Verge is always interested in the future — so this week, we’re taking a look at the people who will live there. All week, we’re going to publish stories focused on young people, whether they’re pushing for immigration reform or making bank in the online vintage trade. The way we see it, they’re building the future, and they’re using technology to do it.

We’re calling the series Next Gen, like a next-gen camera or phone. The hope is that human beings will get a little better each time around, with fewer of the hang-ups that plagued earlier models.

To kick it off, we’re going to hear from some of those young people firsthand. In a series of four personal essays, we asked young writers to talk about the tech that’s made the biggest impact on their lives, from YouTube videos to multiplayer gaming rigs.

By the end of the week, you should have a pretty good sense of what the younger generations are up to — and what kind of future they’re building.