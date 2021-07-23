How to ‘dislike’ TikTok videos

TikTok’s algorithms can be very perceptive when it comes to the types of videos you want to see in your For You feed. But when it doesn’t work, you may find yourself facing a steady stream of the type of video you really don’t want to deal with.

I’m not just talking about something egregious — like, for example, political or religious or social statements that you might feel are completely counter to your beliefs. I’m also referring to videos that you might simply find annoying, such as a type of music that you don’t like, or a type of humor that doesn’t suit. For example, for some reason I suddenly found myself swiping though a bunch of videos from so-called fortune tellers offering advice to their commenters. I really didn’t need to see those.

So what can you do?

Well, it turns out that you can actually “dislike” TikTok videos — or, at least, you can tell TikTok that you are not interested in it, and so (hopefully) tweak the algorithm to not show you other videos like it.

Here’s how:

Long press on the video that you don’t like.

You’ll get a pop-up menu that lets you save the video, add it to your favorites, report it (if you feel it’s really offensive), or say that you’re simply not interested. In this case, tap on “Not interested.”

You’ll then get the choice to either hide videos from that user or hide videos that use that sound (if you’re just tired of a particular audio track).

And that, hopefully, will be that. You can also, by the way, long-press on live videos that you don’t like; in that case, you’ll immediately get the choice to either say you’re not interested or report the video.