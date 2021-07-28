Google rolled out Google Meet, a revamped version of its video chatting program Hangouts Meet, in April 2020, and made the app available to anyone with a Google account. You can start or join a Meet videoconference right from your Gmail inbox, using the buttons that Google has placed on the left-hand side of the page.

But what if you don’t intend to use Meet, or even if you just don’t want it to be there all the time? No worries — you can hide the buttons. (Note: if you’re on a corporate Google Workspace account, you may not be able to change this, depending on your administrator’s settings.)

Here’s how to hide Google Meet in Gmail’s desktop app. (You can hide it in your Android or iOS app as well.)

Open Gmail.

Click on the cog icon in the top-right corner and on “See all settings.”

Click on the “Chat and Meet” tab.

Next to the “Meet:” label, select “Hide the Meet section in the main menu.”

Click “Save changes.”

That’s it! And even if you hide the Meet shortcut in Gmail, you can always access Meet by going to https://meet.google.com/.

Update July 28th, 2021, 11:30AM ET: This article was originally published on June 4th, 2020; there have been slight tweaks in the text, and one of the screenshots has been updated to reflect interface changes.