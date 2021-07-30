Vaccine carrots only got us so far — now, it’s time for sticks

This week, the dam broke. With COVID-19 surging around the United States and vaccination rates stagnating, federal agencies and state governments started announcing vaccine mandates for their workers. The Department of Veterans Affairs was the first federal agency to introduce a mandate, and Thursday, President Joe Biden announced that all federal employees would have to be vaccinated or face testing and other protocols. New York City and Los Angeles will also require city workers to get vaccinated.

Private companies are doing the same. Google said Wednesday that employees would have to be vaccinated to come to the office, and Facebook and Lyft followed with their own announcements hours later. Some New York City restaurants are requiring that employees get vaccinated and are asking diners to show proof of vaccination.

For months, states and organizations have been using incentives to encourage people to get vaccinated — lottery entries, free baseball tickets, free beer. Those can work, and can spur people who were dragging their heels to make an appointment for a shot.

“Those are carrots, or positive behavioral nudges,” Aaron Carroll, chief health officer for Indiana University, wrote in The New York Times. “When it comes to incentives, most people like carrots.” Carrots are continuing — the Biden administration said yesterday it wants state and local governments to give $100 to the newly vaccinated. But carrots can only go so far. It’s clear that they’re not going to push enough people to get vaccinated to drive back the pandemic. “Sometimes, though, people need sticks,” Carroll said.

The US has been tiptoeing around the issue of vaccine mandates since the COVID-19 shots were first authorized. Lawmakers across the country have tried to introduce legislation banning mandates. But now, with major players stepping up to require vaccinations, other, smaller organizations have cover to introduce more — they won’t be in the lonely position of being the first to do so and can point to those bigger precedents to back up their decisions.

Wow, talk about hitting a tipping point…. As each organization and industry finds the courage to mandate or strongly incentivize vaccination, it makes it that much easier for the next one to do so. Until all the pressure is on leaders who have NOT done it. — Bob Wachter (@Bob_Wachter) July 26, 2021

Vaccine mandates have always been key to stopping pandemics, Carroll said in The New York Times. It took mandates to eradicate smallpox and eliminate polio. We control measles, diphtheria, and other infectious diseases by requiring kids get their shots before going to school. When vaccines aren’t required, uptake tends to stay low — it’s one reason rates of HPV vaccination aren’t as high as health experts would like, even though the shots can prevent cancer.

The politicization and backlash around the COVID-19 vaccines means that, like the rest of the pandemic, mandates will be patchwork. They’re far more likely to be in place in states with higher vaccination rates and liberal leadership than in places like Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis is vocally against mandates and has new powers to cancel local emergency orders.

But in the places where they’re implemented, mandates will get more shots in more arms. It may have been preferable to get to high vaccine rates without requirements. In the US, though, it’s unrealistic — vaccine hesitancy and misinformation is too entrenched, and too many people don’t think COVID-19 is a serious enough problem to make it worth their time. Mandates won’t fix that problem on their own, but they’re one more strategy that could help. At this point, we need all the help we can get.

Here’s what else happened this week.

