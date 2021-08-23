Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop is out on November 19th, check out the first photos

Four years after news broke that work had begun on a live-action adaptation of beloved sci-fi anime Cowboy Bebop, the series finally has a release date. Netflix announced today that Cowboy Bebop will come in for a landing on November 19th, and here are some new photos to prove it.

Since Netflix confirmed it was working on Cowboy Bebop, the streaming service has been decidedly tight-lipped on details. It announced the show’s cast in 2019 and, earlier this year, that original composer Yoko Kanno would return to the live-action series. But there still hasn’t been an official trailer or a casting announcement for series regular “Radical Edward.”

Now at least Netflix is sharing photos of the cast — John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine — featuring what look to be final costumes and sets for the series. You can see a few choice selections above, along with a whole gallery below. Feel free to pair them with Kanno’s score from the original series for the full effect.