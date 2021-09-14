How to preorder Apple’s new iPad and iPad Mini

As expected, Apple’s “California Streaming” was loaded with a flurry of announcements, from the iPhone 13 to the Apple Watch Series 7. Apple also used its annual fall showcase to introduce its latest slates, specifically the 9th Gen iPad and all-new iPad Mini, the latter of which is a follow-up to the 2019 iPad Mini that takes heavy design cues from last year’s iPad Air. The new models are set to launch on Friday, September 24th, starting at $329 and $499, respectively, with preorders beginning today.

Where to buy the all-new iPad Mini

Spec-wise, the new iPad Mini is a far cry from the original iPad Mini model and one of the bigger revamps to come to Apple’s smallest tablet since it made its debut in 2012. The sixth-gen model features slimmer bezels, an A15 Bionic chip, and a larger, 8.3-inch display. Like the iPad Air, the forthcoming tablet also ditches the aging home button, adds USB-C support, and incorporates a Touch ID sensor within the top-mounted power button. It also supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6, works with the second-gen Apple Pencil, and features a 12MP ultrawide camera on the front, allowing for the same Center Stage feature Apple introduced with the iPad Pro last year. Additionally, ike the 9th Gen iPad, it ships with iPadOS 15.

The latest iPad Mini comes in two different storage configurations, 64GB and 256GB, and in five colorways (purple, pink, starlight, and space gray). The 64GB configuration retails for $499 and the 256GB model for $649; both models are available for preorder beginning today at Apple, with shipments expected to arrive before the tablet’s launch on Friday, September 24th.

iPad Mini (2021, Wi-Fi) $499

Like the Wi-Fi model, the iPad Mini with cellular connectivity is available in two sizes: 64GB and 256GB. Both come in an array of colors — purple, pink, starlight, and space gray — with prices running $649 and $799, respectively. Both configurations are also available for preorder starting today at Apple.

iPad Mini (2021, cellular) $649

Where to buy the new entry-level iPad

The entry-level iPad remains the most popular tablet in Apple’s lineup. The ninth-generation model keeps the same name the tablet has had since its introduction in 2010, but showcases several updates, including a new processor called the A13 Bionic, which is supposedly 20 percent faster than the outgoing model. Thanks to a 12MP camera on the front, the forthcoming device also supports Apple’s aforementioned Center Stage feature, however, the rest of the updates are more trivial. The new iPad still comes equipped with the same 10.2-inch display as before — this time with Apple’s True Tone technology — as well as a Lightning port, home button, and a single rear camera.

The new iPad comes in two different storage configurations, 64GB and 256GB, and in two colorways, silver and space gray. The 64GB configuration starts at $329 and the 256GB model for $479; both models are available for preorder at Apple starting today, with shipments set to arrive before the tablet’s official launch on Friday, September 24th.

iPad (2021, Wi-Fi) $329

Like previous models, the 9th Gen iPad also comes in a cellular configuration, which is available in both 64GB and 256GB storage capacities in one of two colors (silver and space gray). Both storage configurations are available for preorder starting today at Apple, with the 64GB variant retailing for $459 and the 256GB model for $609.