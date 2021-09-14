How to preorder the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro

Apple announced a fleet of new products at its “California Streaming” event. Chief among them — you guessed it — was the iPhone 13. This one is coming in various sizes and colors, but with smaller notches, the new A15 Bionic chipset, and with redesigned and improved cameras located around the back. Going from smallest to largest, Apple will soon release the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and finally the iPhone 13 Pro Max. With the Pro and Pro Max, you’ll be able to get the first iPhone to ship with 1TB of storage, along with 120Hz refresh rate displays.

If you’re looking forward to ordering any of the four iPhone 13 models, the good news is you won’t have to wait long to both preorder and receive your new phone. The preorder phase begins on Friday, September 17th, and they’ll release the following week on Friday, September 24th.

I’m going to tell you where you can preorder one of these new phones and how much it’ll cost, whether you’re purchasing one unlocked or through your carrier as an upgrade. We’ll be adding more carrier deals as the week goes on.

How to preorder the iPhone 13 Mini

The iPhone 13 Mini is the 2021 iteration on the Mini phone form factor with a 5.4-inch OLED screen. Apple says that this newer version should get better battery life than the previous model. Battery life was one of the few disappointments in the iPhone 12 Mini, so it’s good that Apple seems to have made improvements here.

Apple will offer the iPhone 13 Mini starting with 128GB of storage for $729. You’ll be able to opt for more storage with the 256GB or 512GB versions for $829 or $1,029, respectively. If you purchase through a carrier via Apple’s site, the starting price of each configuration drops $30, starting at $699.

How to preorder the iPhone 13

Apple’s new iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch OLED display, the same size as last year’s model. Like other models this year, Apple upgraded the internal chipset to the A15 Bionic.

Preorders will begin Friday, September 17th at Apple. Buying them unlocked will cost you $30 more than buying through a carrier, starting at $829 for the 128GB version, $929 for the 256GB version, and $1,129 for the 512GB version.

How to preorder the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are the biggest and most capable models coming out of Apple in 2021. The iPhone 13 Pro has a 6.1-inch OLED display with an A15 Bionic chipset, while the Pro Max has a bigger 6.7-inch OLED. Both support up to 120Hz refresh rate, which is an improvement that’s long been anticipated. However, you’ll also pay a lot more for this model than the base iPhone 13.

At Apple, the 128GB version of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models start at $999 and $1,099, respectively. The 256GB iPhone 13 Pro will run you $1,099, while the Pro Max will cost $1,199. The 512GB configuration of either model will also cost an extra $200, with the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro retailing for $1,499 and the Pro Max retailing for $1,599. Unlike the iPhone 13 Mini and standard iPhone 13, there’s no $30 price difference if you choose to purchase the Pro line unlocked.

