Apple’s California Streaming event: rumors, news, and announcements

Autumn is quickly approaching, which to Apple aficionados can mean only one thing: the next iPhone is just around the corner.

Apple’s upcoming “California Streaming” event on September 14th will likely introduce more than just the iPhone 13, however. Rumors point toward a new Apple Watch, the Series 7, as well as the next iteration of the AirPods.

Reports and leaks indicate the new iPhone 13 lineup will feature four models that will come in the same sizes as last year’s models. The new phones will likely boast high refresh rate screens, a smaller display notch, and a faster A15 Bionic chip. On the camera front, we may see the introduction of a video portrait mode and an astrophotography mode, as well as an improved ultrawide lens and a better optical zoom for video recording.

We also expect Apple to debut the third generation of AirPods, which may take on a similar design to the AirPods Pro, with a new case and shorter stems. As for the Apple Watch 7, rumors indicate it will include a faster processor and sport its first hardware redesign in years, with flatter edges, new watchfaces, and larger screens.

New MacBooks and an updated iPad Mini could potentially show up, too. The redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros will likely include Apple’s new, custom-designed chips and bring back previous inputs, like the HDMI port and SD card slot. The next iPad Mini, meanwhile, will reportedly feature its biggest revamp in nearly a decade, introducing a larger display and a design that closely mirrors last year’s iPad Air. We also can’t write out the possibility of a few surprises or updates to Apple’s many services.

Regardless of what’s announced, however, we’ll be watching live and keeping you updated here as new products and services are shown.