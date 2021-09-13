Hawkeye’s first trailer introduces the other Hawkeye and some Christmas hijinks

The first trailer for Disney Plus’ Hawkeye has arrived, giving a first look at the surprisingly whimsical Christmastime adventures of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) — and his new successor, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who also is running around New York City as a preternaturally skilled, purple-clad archer.

Hawkeye picks up with the titular character after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which saw Renner’s character flip out into a gothic edgelord style as the murderous vigilante Ronin after his family was wiped from existence in Thanos’ snap. But with things back to normal (and his family restored), Clint just wants to enjoy Christmas with his family: visit New York City, see the new Captain America musical, and enjoy fine dining.

All that seems to get thrown into a loop, though, when word of a vigilante wielding a bow and wearing what looks a lot like Barton’s old Ronin suit starts running around New York. It turns out to be Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, who proudly tells Hawkeye that she’s the “world’s greatest archer.” From there, it seems a whole bunch of Christmastime mayhem ensues.

The trailer is particularly notable for its surprisingly light tone: Hawkeye has never been one of the Avengers’ more comedic characters, and his previous outing in particular (which again, saw him get a full sleeve tattoo, a tragic haircut, and an international revenge tour) was grim. The new series is expected to draw on the acclaimed Matt Fraction and David Aja comics run (the Tracksuit Mafia and Lucky the Pizza Dog both appear to be in the trailer), which is known for its lighter tone, more grounded stakes, and habit of routinely taking Clint Barton down a peg or two. Although with the Christmas spirit in the air, it also looks like Hawkeye will be taking some pointers from classics like Home Alone and Die Hard.

Hawkeye is set to debut on Disney Plus for a six-episode season starting on November 24th.