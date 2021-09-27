Now that your brand-spanking-new iPhone 13 has arrived (or is on the way), it’s time to start thinking about protecting your baby. After all, it’s only a matter of time before your phone falls out of your pocket or makes contact with your keys, so it’s worth the extra investment now to prevent future damages.

Although MagSafe as an iPhone accessory standard is already a year old, Apple is off to a slow start building out its accessory ecosystem. Since its October 2020 launch event, Apple has only launched a dozen official MagSafe products: from the iconic MagSafe Charger puck to the 2021 MagSafe Leather Wallet.

Of course, third-party accessory makers are eager to make MagSafe products, too. Unfortunately, Apple is famously tight-fisted with its proprietary technology, even though its MFi program is designed to license and control these very products. So third-party accessories like battery packs and chargers can only attach to the official MagSafe products and charge at 7.5W, rather than the 15W wireless charging standard that Apple-approved accessories can achieve. But third-party accessories tend to be cheaper in price and offer more selection than the official lineup.

In case you’re on the hunt for cases that will work with your official MagSafe Charger or Battery Pack, here are the top 10 third-party iPhone 13 cases that caught my eye.

Nimble Spotlight Case $50 Reducing consumer e-waste is a major theme in the new iPhone 13, so it follows that your new case would reflect your eco-friendly ethos. To that end, Nimble’s Spotlight case is made of 72 percent recycled plastics (including silicone and old phone cases), with packaging that uses no plastic or harmful chemicals. Did I mention it is certified to protect your phone against a 15-foot drop? $50 at Nimble

Nomad Sport Case $40 Known for their beautiful leather cases, Nomad is bringing its minimalist aesthetics to a case that can better withstand daily wear and tear. Made of scratch-resistant polycarbonate frame and TPE bumpers, this glossy-yet-grippy case has built-in MagSafe magnets, supports wireless charging, and can even share your contact information via NFC. $40 at Nomad

Pitaka MagEZ Case 2 $60 Looking for a non-leather or non-silicone case to protect your iPhone 13? The Pitaka MagEZ Case 2 is made of the same tough aramid fibers that the military and the aerospace industry use in ballistic body armor. Not only is this case strong and durable, it supports MagSafe and Qi-charging, and it works with a family of other products like magnetic wallets and mounts. $60 at Pitaka

Nomad Modern Leather Folio $80 What’s not to like about a classic leather folio case with modern, high-tech touches? This Nomad Modern Folio is made of Horween leather on the outside, and TPE bumper on the inside to cushion your iPhone’s fall. It pulls triple-duty as your wallet, your digital business card (via NFC), as well as a bridge to your MagSafe accessories. $80 at Nomad

Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear Ombre $45 Bring some color to your iPhone 13 Pro Max without covering it in a monotone shell, with the Presidio Perfect-Clear Ombre case from Speck. Not only does it have built-in magnets to work with your MagSafe accessories, it can also protect your phone against a 13-foot drop. Its Perfect-Clear coating will fight against yellowing, while the Microban coating reduces bacteria growth. $45 at Speck

Survivor Endurance for MagSafe for iPhone 13 $50 Rugged and eco-friendly, this Survivor Endurance with MagSafe case is built for both the office and the outdoors. Designed to withstand repeated shocks and drops (MIL 810G), it’s hard to believe this hardy case is made of mostly recycled materials. Whether you’re off-grid or back in the office, you can count on this case to work with your MagSafe and other wireless charging accessories. $50 at Survivor

Moment Clear Case for iPhone 13 $50 You want to show off that gorgeous sierra blue iPhone 13 Pro Max but also want to shield your device from nicks and scratches. That’s where Moment’s Clear Case for iPhone 13 comes in handy. It provides an obtrusive layer of six-foot-drop protection to your new phone, while its built-in magnets work with your MagSafe gadgets. $50 at Moment

Twelve South BookBook vol. 2 for iPhone 13 $70 No, you’re not carrying an iPhone 13 all day long — you’re carrying a BookBook, Twelve South’s whimsical take on the multipurpose wallet case. Vol. 2 now works with your MagSafe accessories and attaches to the back of your phone with magnets. Not only is this leather case a wallet, it also transforms into a phone stand. $70 at TwelveSouth

OtterBox Figura Series Case with MagSafe $50 With this Otterbox x Apple exclusive, you don’t have to sacrifice protection for design or function. The Figura collection is made of soft-touch material for good grip, with raised edges around the screen and camera to protect the most important features of your iPhone 13. It’s also Mag Safe-friendly, so it will work seamlessly with your other Apple-approved products. $50 at Apple