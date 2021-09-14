How the iPhone 13, Mini, Pro and Max compare to Android rivals — and vs. iPhone 12

Apple has announced its new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, which feature better cameras, 120Hz screens, new processors (which Apple claims are the fastest in a phone, period), better battery life, and smaller notches compared to their predecessors. But should you upgrade from the iPhone 12, and is Apple beating the Android competition? Here’s how Apple stacks up to Samsung, OnePlus, Google, and its own previous devices on paper.

One thing to keep in mind before we dive in is that specs don’t tell the whole story. There’s the obvious difficult comparisons (how does an Apple A15 chip stack up against a Snapdragon 888, and how do you compare traditional phones to folding ones), as well as the small details that don’t fit cleanly on a spec sheet. For instance, one of Apple’s pro features is the ability to shoot 4K ProRes on its higher-end phones — except for the models with 128GB of storage, which will be limited to 1080p ProRes.

Missing from this comparison: Google’s upcoming flagships

There’s also an obvious competitor missing: Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Google didn’t give us their full specifications in its partial announcement, which makes it hard to include them in a spec comparison.

But let’s put all those caveats aside, because maybe you’re looking for a phone right now. How do the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini stack up, spec-for-spec, against their Android competitors? Prices throughout this comparison, by the way, are for the unlocked iPhones, which are $30 more than the carrier versions.

iPhone 13 vs. Galaxy S21 vs. OnePlus 9 vs. Pixel 5A Specification iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Mini Samsung Galaxy S21 OnePlus 9 Google Pixel 5A Specification iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Mini Samsung Galaxy S21 OnePlus 9 Google Pixel 5A OS iOS 15 iOS 15 Android 11 (One UI) Oxygen OS (Based on Android 11) Android 11 Display 6.1-inch OLED 5.4-inch OLED 6.2-inch AMOLED 6.55-inch OLED 6.34-inch OLED Resolution 2532 x 1170 2340 x 1080 2400 x 1080 2400 x 1080 2400 x 1080 Max. refresh rate 60Hz 60Hz up to 120Hz up to 120Hz 60Hz Dimensions(mm) 71.5 x 146.7 x 7.65 64.2 x 131.5 x 7.65 71.2 x 151.7 x 7.9 NA / EU: 74.2 x 160 x 8.7 73.2 x 156.2 x 8.8 Weight 174g 141g 171g NA / EU: 192g 183 g Battery Capacity TBA TBA 4,000mAh 4,500mAh 4680mAh Processor A15 A15 US: Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 765G RAM TBA TBA 8GB 8GB, 12GB 6GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB Ports Lightning port Lightning port USB-C charging port USB-C charging port USB-C charging port, 3.5mm headphone jack Rear camera 12MP (f/1.6, sensor-shift OIS) wide, 12MP (f/2.4) ultrawide 12MP (f/1.6, sensor-shift OIS) wide, 12MP (f/2.4) ultrawide 12MP (f/1.8, OIS, Dual Pixel AF, 1.8µm) wide angle, 12MP (f/2.2, 1.4µm) ultrawide, 64MP (f/2.0, OIS, 0.8µm) 3X hybrid optic telephoto 48MP (f/1.8, all-Pixel AF, 1.12μm) wide angle, 50MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 2MP monochrome 12.2MP (f/1.7, dual-pixel AF) wide angle, 16MP (f/2.2) ultrawide Front camera 12MP (f/2.2) 12MP (f/2.2) 10MP (f/2.2, autofocus) 16MP(f/2.4) 8MP(f/2.0) Biometrics Face ID Face ID Fingerprint, face recognition Fingerprint, face recognition Fingerprint Water and dust protection IP68 IP68 IP68 No IP67 Wireless charging? Yes Yes Yes Yes No 5G support mmWave and sub-6GHz mmWave and sub-6GHz mmWave and sub-6GHz sub-6GHz sub-6GHz Starting price $829 $729 $799 $729 $449

Anyways, let’s stop talking about saving a few bucks, and blow the budget a bit: how does the iPhone 13 Pro stack up against the Android flagships, in a battle of the $1,000 plus phones?

iPhone 13 Pro vs. Galaxy S21 Plus / Ultra / Z Flip 3 vs OnePlus 9 Pro Specification iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 OnePlus 9 Pro Specification iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 OnePlus 9 Pro OS iOS 15 iOS 15 Android 11 (One UI) Android 11 (One UI) Android 11 (One UI) Oxygen OS (Based on Android 11) Display 6.1-inch OLED 6.7-inch OLED 6.7-inch AMOLED 6.8-inch AMOLED 6.7-inch folding AMOLED 6.7-inch OLED Resolution 2532 x 1170 2778 x 1284 2400 x 1080 3200 x 1440 2640 x 1080 (main screen) 3216 x 1400 Max. refresh rate up to 120Hz up to 120Hz up to 120Hz up to 120Hz up to 120Hz (main screen) up to 120Hz Dimensions(mm) 71.5 x 146.7 x 7.65 78.1 x 160.8 x 7.65 75.6 x 161.5 x 7.8 75.6 x 165.1 x 8.9 72.2 x 166.0 x 6.9 (unfolded) 73.6 x 163.2 x 8.7 Weight 204g 240g 202g 229g 183g 197g Battery Capacity TBA TBA 4,800mAh 5,000mAh 3,300mAh 4,500mAh Processor A15 A15 US: Snapdragon 888 US: Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 888 RAM TBA TBA 8GB 12GB / 16GB 8GB 8GB, 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB / 512GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Ports Lightning Port Lightning Port USB-C charging port USB-C charging port USB-C charging port USB-C charging port Rear camera 12MP (f/1.5 sensor-shift OIS) wide, 12MP (f/2.8 OIS) 3x telephoto, 12MP (f/1.8) ultrawide 12MP (f/1.5 sensor-shift OIS) wide, 12MP (f/2.8 OIS) 3x telephoto, 12MP (f/1.8) ultrawide 12MP (f/1.8, OIS, Dual Pixel AF, 1.8µm) wide angle, 12MP (f/2.2, 1.4µm) ultrawide, 64MP (f/2.0, OIS, 0.8µm) 3X hybrid optic telephoto 108MP (f/1.8, OIS, 0.8µm) wide angle, 12MP (f/2.2, Dual Pixel AF, 1.4µm) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4, OIS, Dual Pixel AF, 1.22µm) 3X optical telephoto, 10MP (f/4.9, OIS, Dual Pixel AF, 1.22µm) 10X optical telephoto 12MP (f/1.8, OIS, Dual Pixel AF) wide, 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide 48MP (f/1.8, OIS, all-pixel AF, 1.12 μm) wide angle, 50MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 8MP (f2.4, OIS) 3.3X telephoto, 2MP monochrome Front camera 12MP (f/2.2) 12MP (f/2.2) 10MP (f/2.2, autofocus) 40MP (f/2.2, autofocus) 10MP (f/2.4) 16MP(f/2.4) Biometrics Face ID Face ID Fingerprint, face recognition Fingerprint, face recognition Fingerprint, face recognition Fingerprint, face recognition Water and dust protection IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68 IPX8 IP68 Wireless charging? Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 5G support mmWave and sub-6GHz mmWave and sub-6GHz mmWave and sub-6GHz mmWave and sub-6GHz mmWave and sub-6GHz mmWave and sub-6GHz Starting price $999 $1,099 $999 $1,199 $999 $969

As with past years, we see that Apple isn’t necessarily playing a spec-game, especially when it comes to cameras. Some of its higher-end Android competitors boast megapixel counts that are four or even almost 10 times as high as Apple’s cameras. Whether that’ll give them an edge or not will have to be seen when we test Apple’s “dramatically more powerful” cameras. Both Apple and Google have traditionally prioritized larger pixels for low-light performance rather than raw resolution.

Finally, let’s take a look at how Apple did year-over-year when it comes to upgrading its specs. It’s worth noting that, while we’ve included the 12 Pro, you actually can’t buy that phone from Apple anymore, making the comparison more useful for upgraders than cross-shoppers.

iPhone 13 lineup vs iPhone 12 lineup Specification iPhone 13 iPhone 12 iPhone 13 Mini iPhone 12 Mini iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Specification iPhone 13 iPhone 12 iPhone 13 Mini iPhone 12 Mini iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 12 Pro OS iOS 15 iOS 15 coming Sep. 20 iOS 15 iOS 15 coming Sep. 20 iOS 15 iOS 15 coming Sep. 20 Display 6.1-inch OLED 6.1 inch, OLED 5.4-inch OLED 5.4-inch OLED 6.1-inch OLED 6.1 inch, OLED Resolution 2532 x 1170 2532 x 1170 2340 x 1080 2340 x 1080 2532 x 1170 2532 x 1170 Max. refresh rate 60Hz 60Hz 60Hz 60Hz up to 120Hz 60Hz Dimensions(mm) 71.5 x 146.7 x 7.65 71.5 x 146.7 x 7.4 64.2 x 131.5 x 7.65 64.2 x 131.5 x 7.4 71.5 x 146.7 x 7.65 71.5 x 146.7 x 7.4 Weight 174g 164g 141g 135g 204g 189g Battery Capacity TBA 2,815mAh TBA 2,227mAh TBA 2,815mAh Processor A15 A14 Bionic A15 A14 Bionic A15 A14 Bionic RAM TBA 4GB TBA 4GB TBA 6GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Ports Lightning port Lightning port Lightning port Lightning port Lightning Port Lightning Port Rear camera 12MP (f/1.6, sensor-shift OIS) wide, 12MP (f/2.4) ultrawide 12MP (f/1.6) wide, 12MP (f/2.4) ultrawide 12MP (f/1.6, sensor-shift OIS) wide, 12MP (f/2.4) ultrawide 12MP (f/1.6) wide, 12MP (f/2.4) 12MP (f/1.5 sensor-shift OIS) wide, 12MP (f/2.8 OIS) 3x telephoto, 12MP (f/1.8) ultrawide 12MP (f/1.6, OIS) wide, 12MP (f/2.4) ultrawide, 12MP (f/2.0) 2x telephoto Front camera 12MP (f/2.2) 12MP (f/2.2) 12MP (f/2.2) 12MP (f/2.2) 12MP (f/2.2) 12MP (f/2.2) Biometrics Face ID Face ID Face ID Face ID Face ID Face ID Water and dust protection IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68 Wireless charging? Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 5G support mmWave and sub-6GHz mmWave and sub-6GHz mmWave and sub-6GHz mmWave and sub-6GHz mmWave and sub-6GHz mmWave and sub-6GHz Starting price $829 $729 $729 $629 $999 N/A, $999 at launch

One interesting point is that the phones haven’t changed when it comes to width, height, or screen size, but they have gotten a bit thicker, and a bit heavier. They are packing a fair amount of new tech though, so perhaps that’s understandable.

What the specs don't show, though, is how unfavorably the iPhone 12 is priced — at first glance the it seems like a reasonable buy at $100 cheaper, but at that price you’re only getting half the storage. If you get a 128GB iPhone 12, you’ll only be saving $50 compared to the 128GB iPhone 13, which has all the upgrades to the screens, cameras, battery life, and everything else Apple announced on Tuesday. Sure, it’s technically less expensive, but you’d be giving up a lot for very little savings.