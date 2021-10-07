Share All sharing options for: The Verge is now on your smart TV

The Verge is now available on your TV — in 4K. You can now watch our product reviews, in-depth tech and science explainers, exclusive documentaries, and much more on your favorite streaming devices: Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. The app will be on Apple TV later this year.

The app includes years of Verge videos, many available in 4K for the first time. You can binge your favorite videos from our team of journalists — including Dieter Bohn and Becca Farsace. The app will also be the first to stream our new documentary on the forgotten history of the Treo featuring The Verge’s Executive Editor, Dieter Bohn. Here’s a teaser: Springboard: the secret history of the first real smartphone.

You can also follow playlists of feature reporting and first looks or dive deep into topics like gaming and materials. And you can even use your TV to listen to your favorite podcast episodes from The Vergecast, Decoder with Nilay Patel, and Why’d You Push That Button? hosted by Ashley Carman.

Download the app now to be part of our early adopter group. If you spot any bugs or have any feedback, please send a message to support@theverge.com.

Here are instructions for each of the streaming devices you can use:

Amazon Fire

From the Amazon Fire Home screen, select “Find.”

Select “Search.”

In the search box, type “The Verge” and then select the search icon.

From the results feed, scroll down to “Apps & Games.”

Scroll through until you find “The Verge.”

Select “The Verge” and then click on “Download.”

Android TV

From the Android TV Home screen, scroll to “ Apps.”

Apps.” Select the Google Play store app.

Navigate to the search bar on the upper right hand side and then type “The Verge.”

Scroll through search results until you find “The Verge.”

Select “The Verge” and click “Install.”

Roku

From the Roku Home screen, scroll to “Streaming channels.”

Scroll down to “Search Channels.”

In the search box, type “The Verge.”

Scroll through search results until you find “The Verge.”

Select “The Verge” and then select “Add Channel.”

