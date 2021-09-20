September 22nd officially marks the first day of fall, and with it gadget season. Like in previous years, Microsoft is getting into the mix with its forthcoming Surface event, where we anticipate the company will announce a slew of products during its livestream presentation on Wednesday at 11AM ET / 8AM PT.

Microsoft has been building up plenty of momentum recently with the impending launch of Windows 11. And with the new operating system set to launch on October 5th, it’s only natural to showcase it with new devices.

The reports and leaks seem to indicate that we may see updates to Microsoft’s Surface Pro, Surface Book, Surface Go, and Surface Duo lines. Many details of the Surface Pro 8 have already leaked, including its new Intel 11th Gen processor, 120Hz display, and switch to Thunderbolt ports. While less early info has surfaced on the Book and Go refreshes, the former is slotted to have a significant design overhaul while the latter will most likely see its changes happen on the inside.

Beyond Windows 11 devices, Microsoft is expected to announce a successor to the dual-screen Surface Duo. The leaks for the Duo 2 began earlier in the summer, promising an internal spec bump and a new triple-camera setup in addition to some smaller design tweaks. The big questions around the Duo 2 are in software and support, as the original Duo’s stagnation — it’s still stuck on Android 10 when Android 12 is around the corner — and slow sales have landed it in the clearance sections of many retailers.

Regardless of whether Microsoft actually proves its Android chops with the Duo 2 or launches any surprises with its new flagships for Windows 11, we’ll be watching live and keeping you updated here as new products are announced.