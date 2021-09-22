How to preorder all of the new Surface hardware

Microsoft recently held its fall Surface event to debut new hardware, and the company essentially refreshed its entire lineup, plus some. Microsoft recently held its fall Surface event to debut new hardware, and the company essentially refreshed its entire lineup, plus some. There’s a Wi-Fi version of the Surface Pro X, followed by the Surface Pro 8, Surface Go 3, and the all-new Surface Laptop Studio. Microsoft picked a good time to release a bunch of new gadgets, as they’ll be among the first to run Windows 11, the next iteration of the OS that launches on October 11th.

The improvements made to each of these products seem substantial, with the Surface Pro 8 featuring faster 120Hz refresh rate displays. Last but not least, there’s Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop Studio, which brings the articulating screen from the Surface Studio all-in-one to the laptop form factor with powerful specs.

All of these products will launch on Tuesday, October 5th, and you can preorder them in many regions right now.

How to preorder the new Surface Pro X

Microsoft’s Wi-Fi version of the Surface Pro X is available for preorder today for $899.99.

How to preorder the Surface Pro 8

The Surface Pro 8 costs $1,099.99 to start and is available to preorder today.

How to preorder the Surface Laptop Studio

Microsoft is opening preorders for the Surface Laptop Studio, and it costs $1,599.99 to start.

How to preorder the Surface Go 3

The Surface Go 3 is available to preorder now for $399.99. LTE versions will be available in the “coming months,” according to Microsoft.

Related: