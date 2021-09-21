How to get iOS 15 right now

iOS 15 is finally here, and while it can’t be called a revolutionary update, there are enough cool new features that you may not want to wait until Apple notifies you that the update is ready. It’s easy enough to get the update without waiting, though. Here’s what you do.

Your phone is backed up, right?

Go to “Settings” > “General” > “Software Update.”

Give it a moment. If the update is ready for you, it may appear on your update screen. In that case, tap on “Install Now.” You’ll probably be asked for your passcode and will have to agree to Apple’s “Terms and Conditions.”

If you don’t see the update, look toward the bottom and tap on “Upgrade to iOS 15” > “Download and Install.” (The latter may appear automatically.)

Type in your passcode if prompted, agree to those “Terms and Conditions,” and wait while the upload begins.

It will take a while to update your iPhone. So put the phone down, go do something relaxing, and then come back in a little while to your brand new OS.