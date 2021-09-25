Stranger Things season 4 gets a new teaser trailer

Netflix debuted a new teaser trailer for Stranger Things season 4 as part of its Tudum event on Saturday. It opened on a family going into an old-timey house, but in classic Stranger Things fashion, things quickly got spooky and, well, strange. The new season will premiere sometime in 2022.

The fourth season has been a long time coming. Stranger Things’ third season debuted more than two years ago, on July 4th, 2019, so fans have been waiting for quite a while to see what happens next in Netflix’s hit series. (Season 3 was quite popular — just four days after it launched, Netflix said that 18.2 million accounts had watched the whole season.)

The company has already shared a few very fleeting hints about what to expect in season 4, though. In February 2020, a teaser revealed that a fan-favorite character would be returning. A teaser from May appeared to show a brief glimpse of Eleven’s past. And an action-packed 30-second teaser shared in August provided a lot of brief flashes of the new season and gave a non-specific 2022 release window.