Netflix’s new trailer for Arcane, its upcoming League of Legends series, reveals November 6th premiere date

Netflix has released a new trailer for Arcane, its upcoming series based on the League of Legends universe, and also revealed when the show will premiere: November 6th. But you won’t be able to watch all of Arcane on that day, as Netflix plans to release the season in three separate “acts,” each consisting of three episodes released one week after the last. That means the first act will be out on November 6th, the next will release on November 13th, and the final one will premiere on November 20th.

Arcane was first announced in 2019, though League of Legends developer Riot Games delayed the series to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, the news broke that Netflix had picked up the show and that it would debut in the fall.

Earlier this week, Netflix and Riot revealed some of Arcane’s voice cast. That list is headlined by Hailee Steinfeld, who you might recognize as Emily Dickinson in Apple TV Plus’ Dickinson and Kate Bishop in the upcoming in Disney Plus series Hawkeye. In Arcane, Steinfeld will be playing Vi, one of League of Legends’ playable champions.

Arcane is Riot’s latest expansion of the League of Legends franchise, which includes a mobile spinoff, a board game, and comic books. It’s also the latest video game series to appear on Netflix, joining other franchises like The Witcher and Pokémon.