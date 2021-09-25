The Witcher season 2 gets a few new trailers

There was a lot of Geralt of Rivia at Netflix’s Tudum event. The upcoming second season of The Witcher was a major presence at the streamer’s big showcase; fans were able to check out a pair of very short teasers, that gave a good look at what life is like on the Continent, and what we can expect from Ciri in particular.

Additionally, we got a first glimpse at the prequel series Blood Origin with a behind-the-scenes tour of the set, and a trailer to catch fans up on a season 1 — which also has some new footage from the upcoming season.

The first season of the show debuted in 2019 and became a huge hit for Netflix, with the company claiming it was its most-watched first season of television. A second season was inevitable — we got the first proper trailer for it in July — but Netflix is also turning the world of Geralt into a big franchise. That includes two prequels: an anime movie and a live-action series starring Michelle Yeoh.

Season 2 of The Witcher is slated to hit Netflix on December 17th — and the streamer has confirmed that it will be back for a third season as well.