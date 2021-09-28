How to preorder Amazon’s latest devices

Amazon announced a fleet of new products at its hardware event, including the Astro home robot, several Ring home security products, and other products like a bigger Echo Show 15 and the Amazon Glow for kids. Unlike previous years, the list of products that you’ll soon be able to preorder is rather short, leaving the most interesting products available on an invite-only basis. Still, we’re going to point you to where you can find out more about getting one of them for yourself. Here are all of the biggest announcements from Amazon’s show, if you want to catch up.

How to buy Amazon’s Smart Thermostat

One of Amazon’s most affordable devices announced today is its Smart Thermostat, which costs $59.99. It will be released on November 4th, 2021, and you can preorder one right now. Read more details on the Smart Thermostat here.

How to buy the Blink Video Doorbell

Blink has jumped from indoor and outdoor cameras to its first video doorbell. It’s releasing on October 21st for $49.99, and you can preorder it now.

How to buy the Amazon Astro

The star of the show was Amazon’s Astro robot. It can roll around, responding to inquiries. And its periscope camera allows it to patrol your home and see above countertops. It’s available on an invite-only basis, costing $999.99, though, after an introductory period, it’ll go up to $1,449.99. Read more from our in-person demo with the Astro robot.

How to buy the Ring Alarm Pro

The eight-piece Ring Alarm Pro will be released on November 3rd, 2021, costing $299.99. you can preorder it now here. The base alone costs $250, but the 14-piece is $379.99. Read more about the new security system right here.

How to buy the Ring Always Home Cam

The Ring Always Home Cam drone is coming, following its announcement last year. Though, it’s invite-only for $249.99 at Amazon. There’s no indication when Amazon actually plans to release the product to those who have been invited to purchase or when it’ll allow a wider audience to invest. Read more about this product in our coverage right here.

How to buy Amazon’s Glow

Amazon’s Glow is an interactive projector and video chatting gadget that you can request an invite to purchase now. It’s $249.99 during the introductory period, then it’ll cost $299.99. Read more about our coverage right here.

How to buy Amazon’s Echo Show 15

Amazon’s Echo Show 15 is its biggest smart display yet, and it’s coming out later this year. It’ll cost $249.99 when it releases, and you can preorder it right now. Check out more on this device right here.