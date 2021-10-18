The Worst Thing on Earth

In 1985, Apple produced their first laser printer, the LaserWriter (later known as LaserWriter I). Apple didn’t make the first consumer laser printer, they made the fourth, after IBM, Xerox, and HP. The LaserWriter used the same exact Canon engine as the HP LaserJet, but the LaserWriter was better. It featured new software that Jobs had invested 2.5 million dollars in called Adobe PostScript. PostScript was a wonder. It compressed images, shapes, and fonts into seeds that were sent to the LaserWriter, which then bloomed into razor-sharp type at any point size, perfect Bézier curves and halftones, all printed at blazing speed in an archival ink. The LaserWriter was the death of dot matrix and the birth of desktop publishing. It cost $6,995 and was worth every cent.

IJoel grabs an HP LaserJet from the shelf and puts it on the bench. “Don’t trust what the intake describes. Make sure you see the problem yourself,” Joel says, connecting the printer to the laptop on his bench.

The printer jams immediately, just as the SRO said it would. Joel points out the error lights. One is solid red, another flashes on and off with an amber glow.

Joel tells Claire she can decode the lights by checking three places. The first is HP’s technical manual. The second is message boards. And the last place is the best place. It is Tekserve’s own PRINTER FAQ.

Joel opens the FAQ and looks up the model of LaserJet. There, splayed out in plain spoke, spiked with tiny jokes, is all the ways a LaserJet ever broke.

Joel straps a purple bracelet around his wrist that has a coiled cord connected to the bench. Claire asks what it is for, and Joel explains that it grounds him, preventing him from making static electricity that might fry the circuit board. He says anytime you are near a machine’s insides you have to wear one. Claire hadn’t noticed it before, but now she can’t unsee that every Tek has a blue or purple bracelet on.

Joel starts to undress the printer, slipping its beige plastic off in a magic trick. Then he puts the case back on and shows Claire how he did it. Plastic tabs are bent slightly till they unlatch. Claire is warned that they are easy to break, and she shouldn’t push too hard or the whole case will need to be replaced. Joel goes deeper into the printer, warning Claire at every step. The screws are tiny and easy to lose. Wires must be tucked back neatly lest they block the paper’s path.

The problem is the gear assembly. This is a part that helps turn the rollers in rhythm to feed the paper through. A tooth has broken off.

Joel shows Claire where the parts are kept and what part numbers are and how to restock them, and everything is signed with initials and everything requires knowing the thing before.

The gear assembly looks like a Spirograph set. Joel unscrews it and hands it to Claire to inspect. She caresses the part, spinning its dysfunctional gears. Claire asks if the broken part gets recycled. When Joel answers that it will go in the trash, she asks if she can keep it. Joel laughs and says of course she can.