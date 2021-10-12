G4 TV returns November 16th with Attack of the Show, Xplay and more

After more than a year of teasing and occasional streams, G4 will make its return as a linear TV channel on November 16th. So far, the channel is confirmed to appear on Comcast/Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Cox, and Philo. Since announcing its return last year, G4 has put out some reunion content plus occasional streams on Twitch, where the network will maintain a “multi-year promotional and commercial partnership.”

Though the original G4 faded out when it got rebranded as the Esquire Channel about eight years ago, the network’s new mantra is that “we never stopped playing.” Network president Russell Arons writes in a statement that G4 “can’t wait to have our fans join us in our hilarious and fairly preposterous sandbox.”

When G4 comes back next month, some of the programming and hosts should be very familiar. Attack of the Show is back with host Kevin Pereira, while Xplay (no longer X-Play) is again in the review business under the auspices of Adam Sessler. Along with some esports-focused series, G4 has also obtained US streaming rights to Sasuke, aka Ninja Warrior, for old-school fans who watched the original Japanese version on its cable channel.

A new highlight is G4’s Dungeons & Dragons Limited Series, a follow-up to D&D Live 2021 created in a partnership with Wizards of the Coast. Expect the show to feature “a mix of G4 talent, veteran D&D players, and celebrities” as they proceed through four campaigns.

If your particular carrier or service isn’t listed here, Adam Sessler notes in a tweet that there will be more announcements as the network gets closer to launch. G4’s new programming will air from a dedicated studio in Burbank, CA, designed by the same architecture firm behind Red Bull HQ and Esports Stadium Arlington.