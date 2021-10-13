Verge Deals is our biweekly newsletter filled with tech sales and exclusive deals

Every day, The Verge scours the web looking for and writing about the best tech deals — but did you know many of these highlights can also be found in our newsletter?

Each week, we deliver the top tech deals and sales straight to your inbox. We look for the kind of discounts we rarely see on items that are truly good investments — not small price drops on mediocre goods. These are deals on products we’ve tested, used, or feel confident in recommending, from laptops and 4K TVs to the latest smart speakers.

Occasionally, we even treat our readers to exclusive deals. Recent newsletter subscribers, for instance, were amongst the first to find out about the $150 discount we’re currently offering on a standard ticket to On The Verge, our 10th-anniversary birthday bash in New York City. You, too, can also take advantage of the deal when you enter promo code VERGEDEALS at checkout, which brings down the price of a single ticket from $250 to $99. The event — which takes place on October 22nd and 23rd — will feature live performances, guest speakers, interactive experiences, and more.

At the moment, we’re sending the biweekly newsletter on Wednesday and Friday, but we’ll let you know if we start doing so more frequently. Deals change all the time, however, which is why we’ll also continue to post the contents of the Friday newsletter on the site on Saturday mornings, with the necessary updates. That’s because we want to make sure you’re always up to date and getting the best bang for your buck.

So if you want to take advantage of a Verge-approved deal before it sells out, consider subscribing via the box below or by visiting our newsletter landing page, where you can subscribe to HotPod and other Verge newsletters. And if you ever feel like you don’t want these emails, you can easily unsubscribe as well.