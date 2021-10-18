Ever since the MacBook Pro line made significant departures from its winning formula with the introduction of the Touch Bar and the removal of MagSafe charging, people have been clamoring for a return to form. Last year’s M1-powered MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro were a step in the right direction — as was the revised M1 Mac Mini — but there’s still room to revitalize the “Pro” in MacBook Pro. That is a big part of what’s expected at Apple’s next event, dubbed “Unleashed,” which is scheduled for Monday, October 18th, at 1PM ET / 10AM PT.

The rumors have been widespread that Apple will be refreshing its 16-inch MacBook Pro with its own silicon and that a new 14-inch MacBook Pro will be the proper successor to the old 13-inch models long left behind with their MagSafe plugs, SD card slots, and an array of versatile I/O. With new MacBook Pros might also come a new, super-powered Mac Mini that sports a revised design, as well as a third generation of the standard AirPods.

Regardless of what’s announced, The Verge will keep you updated on all the latest news and announcements to be “Unleashed” by Apple on October 18th, including all the rumors and news leading up to the virtual event.