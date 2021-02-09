The worst gadgets we’ve ever touched

Google Nexus Q

Google makes a lot of great products these days: Nest speakers and Wi-Fi routers, the Chromecast, its Pixel phones. But the company’s first in-house device, the Nexus Q, was not one of them.

What was the Nexus Q? All these years later, it’s still hard to pin it down. A bizarre media streamer that predated the Chromecast, the Nexus Q was given out to attendees at Google I/O for free ahead of what was supposed to be its grand debut — but then, after reviews (including The Verge’s) called out the shortcomings of the odd sphere, it was shelved entirely before ever making it to market.

The Nexus Q was strangely useless as a standalone box: like the Apple TV’s AirPlay, content streamed to it had to be started on a different device — an idea that Google turned into the original Chromecast later on. But, unlike the Chromecast, which had a wide range of content and a small, dongle-shaped footprint that was easily concealed behind a TV, the Nexus Q only worked with Google’s YouTube, Play Music, and Play Video services and was a massive, melon-sized sphere that you had to somehow blend into your living room. Oh, and it was intended to cost $299, which is an ambitious price point for a streaming box that didn’t actually stream anything by itself.

The Nexus Q is a valuable lesson, both of the power of a good gadget review and of how not to make a set-top box.