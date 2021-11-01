What The Verge covered in our first 120,000 stories

The Verge launched on November 1st, 2011. In the 10 years since, we’ve published more than 120,000 stories — or more than 230 stories a week, every week, since the day we got started.

To celebrate our 10th birthday, we’re taking a look back at our first decade of coverage. And to start, we’re breaking down exactly what those 120,000 stories were about.

This isn’t just the story of what The Verge covered, though. It’s the story of how the technology industry evolved over the last decade: companies tangled over high-stakes lawsuits, powerful new figures reshaped how we communicate, companies rose and fell competing over slivers of market share. Even the way we talk about tech has changed.

Inside the headlines, you can see the shape of these monumental changes — busts and booms, flights of interest, spikes in trends and personalities. And yeah, you can also see if we covered iOS more than Android. There’s an answer, I promise. Stick around to find out.