The Verge’s 2021 holiday gift guide for creators

From YouTube to Twitch to TikTok, or everyday photography, videography, and podcasting. To some degree, everyone is a content creator, whether it is a pursuit of a personal passion or for the consumption and streaming by a huge audience. Consequently, the most dedicated creators can also be the most difficult to shop for. What do you get for someone who is just starting out that will be most helpful? Or what about someone that’s a bit further along and more established?
If you find yourself shopping for someone in your life that is looking to start something fresh or take their craft to the next level, we have a few gift ideas for you to check out. Like the Sony A6600 ($1,600), some are no small investment but are favored by YouTubers far and wide. Others, like Shure’s MV7 mic ($250), could jumpstart a serious podcast project or be used by a professional. And fun ideas like the IKEA Lanespelare ($25) and Philips Hue Lightstrip kit ($80) could be a great choice for anyone who wants to freshen up the decor in a studio or streaming space, as they look great on-camera.
Price Range
Under $20 $20 to $50 $50 to $150 $150 to $400 $400+
Rode Invisilav
If you're going to mic up another subject or yourself with a lavalier, it looks best to keep it off your lapel. That's where the Rode's Invisilav mounting system comes in.
Price: $18
IKEA gaming hand
Does a cooler headphone stand exist? No. Gamer hand is maximum gamer, maximum hand, and the best stand.
Price: $25
LaCie Rugged Mini 2TB External Hard Drive
LaCie's rugged drives are used by art students and pros alike. They offer a lot of portable storage and can survive in your bag or in the event of an unfortunate tumble.
Price: $100
Elgato GameCapture HD60 S+
Elgato's higher-end capture card connects to your PC or Mac for streaming console gameplay to Twitch or YouTube. It can also enable webcam use with most mirrorless cameras.
Price: $160 to $200
iPhone 13 Pro
The iPhone 13 Pro has the best camera for capturing stills and video, and its triple camera offers a plethora of options for a beginning YouTube or TikTok creator.
Price: $999+
Sony A6600 Mirrorless Kit
Sony's A6600 is the ideal starter mirrorless camera for capturing both still photos and impressively high-quality video. It's compact and travel-friendly, with excellent 4K video output and a large ecosystem of lenses and accessories to grow with.
Price: $1,598 to $1,800
DJI Ronin SC2 gimbal
DJI's Ronin SC2 is the industry go-to if you're in need of a small(ish) gimbal to use with your mirrorless camera. It can help even a larger full-frame camera get rock-solid footage that looks fluid and professional — even when filming guerilla style.
Price: $500
Shure MV7 Microphone
The Shure MV7 is the younger, more versatile, USB-capable sibling to the legendary SM-7b that you see used on all the biggest podcasts.
Price: $250
2021 MacBook Pro
Apple's new M1 Pro processor and conventional ports with MagSafe have finally returned the MacBook Pro to form, especially for content creators who need portable horsepower.
Price: $1,999+
Rode VideoMic NTG
Rode's VideoMic NTG is a versatile shotgun mic for on-camera use, boomed above subjects during interviews, or even plugged into USB for podcast use.
Price: $250
Peak Design Everyday Backpack v2 20L black
Peak Design backpacks are the uniform of carrying solutions for creators. They can fit a lot of tech and look smart and discrete while doing so. We recommend avoiding the 30L version if you can help it, however, as you are likely to overpack.
Price: $260
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED
Gigabyte's Aero 15 OLED is great option for a creativity-focused Windows laptop. It offers plenty of horsepower, a nice display, and something no Mac is good for: gaming.
Price: $1,500 to $1,800
Zoom H6 Portable Recorder
The H6 is a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to audio duties. It can be the preamp for your podcast mic, a field recorder when filming video, a multi-channel multi-mic instrument recorder for jam sessions, and a variety of other things.
Price: $350
Beyerdynamic DT770 Pro
Beyerdynamic's DT770 Pro are a comfy set of studio cans that are versatile enough for music recording or audio monitoring.
Price: $159
Godox UL60 LED Light
A video creator space needs good lighting, and if you go fanless, you can ensure your audio stays clean and crisp. Godox's 60-watt UL60 is a good fanless option that also comes with eight built-in lighting effects.
Price: $299
Lume Cube RGB Panel Pro
The diminutive little Lume Cube is a versatile, smartphone-sized light that has full RGB colors. It's great for small projects or using as a colorful accent on video.
Price: $160
Elgato Master Mount L
The Elgato Master Mount L provides enough flexibility for any desktop video recording / streaming setup. You can set it up with a key light or mirrorless camera behind your monitor to save room on your desk or add an attachment for a straight-down tabletop view that adds a unique second camera angle to the mix.
Price: $50 to $80+
Philips Hue Smart Lightstrip Plus Base Kit
Adding a touch of color around your desk or workspace can make your studio shine, and Philips Hue is one of the most versatile systems to invest in. This starter package includes a 6-foot, Bluetooth-enabled LED lightstrip and a compatible plug, providing an easy way to dip your toe into the vast sea of smart lighting.
Price: $80
Wacom One Drawing Tablet
The Wacom One is the company's most affordable pen and tablet offering with an integrated display, one that measures a generous 13.3 inches in size and is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS. Using a pen interface directly on a large display can be a freeing experience for digital artists, giving them a larger canvas to perfect their craft.
Price: $400
Aputure MC Video Light
The Aputure MC is a credit card-sized RGBWW light with magnets, which allow you to attach more panels and combine them into a larger lighting array. Singular or stacked, MC lights also sync with a smartphone app for special effects and customizable color.
Price: $90
Keychron K6 Mechanical Keyboard
Keychron's K6 is an affordable mechanical keyboard that's compatible with both Windows and macOS, thanks to a side toggle and a set of alternate keycaps. The wireless keyboard is great for typing and enhancing the look of your creator space.
Price: $69 to $99
Kanto Yu2 Powered Speakers
Kanto's Yu2 are a pair of small yet powerful desktop speakers, complete with USB, 3.5mm, and phono inputs. They also come in a bunch of colorful finishes, so you can better match your home decor.
Price: $170
IKEA Fejka fake plant
IKEA's Fejka is one way to dress up your space with some greenery. The grass-like plant may be fake, but you don't need to water it, and it looks tidy in a minimalist space.
Price: $20
Fender Mustang LT-25 amplifier
For the at-home guitarist who doesn't want to spend a fortune on pedals and other audio equipment, the Mustang LT-25 digital amp offers some fun tones and effects to color your sound, along with a USB interface that allows you to easily record on a computer.
Price: $180
Adobe CC subscription
The Adobe Creative Cloud suite is the default editing software for most creators. The photography plan offers Photoshop, Lightroom, and 20GB of cloud storage for $10 per month.
Price: $10/month
Blue Compass Boom Arm
This tube-style boom arm is a sleek and sturdy solution for mounting a microphone to your desk. It pairs perfectly with heavier podcasting mics when you need it and easily folds out of the way when you don't.
Price: $100
Neewer Green Screen
A basic green screen can be an essential for any creator, whether your giftee intends to stream on Twitch or produce videos for a large YouTube audience. Luckily, Neewer's collapsible option is relatively durable and packs down into a 24.8-inch disc, making it an easy rec.
Price: $47
Logitech StreamCam
The Logitech StreamCam is the top pick in our webcam buying guide for those who desire better picture quality. The compact peripheral supports 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second, as well as an optional mode that will automatically follow your face around the frame.
Price: $170
Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Smarter Kit
Nanoleaf Shapes are the ultimate flex for creators who are into colorful and dynamic smart lighting. The seven triangular panels included in this kit can provide your office or studio with dynamic accent lighting that looks excellent on camera.
Price: $200