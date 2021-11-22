The Verge’s 2021 holiday gift guide for working from home

This Is Fine Dog Funko Pop Your desk should have the occasional tchotchke to keep your sanity, and there's no better way to laugh in the face of stress than with KC Green's "This is Fine" dog.

Price: $14 to $16

Nulaxy Laptop Stand If you're working on a laptop at a desk or table, it really should be elevated to eye level, which can help improve your posture and alleviate neck pain. Nulaxy's aluminum laptop stand does exactly that and easily disassembles when it's not needed.

Price: $25

Elgato Cam Link 4K The Cam Link 4K can connect the HMDI-out signal on most cameras to USB, allowing you to use even a full-frame mirrorless system as your webcam for video calls. It's one of the best ways to up your Zoom game or subtly flex on your boss asking you to come back to the office.

Price: $115 to $120

AirPods Pro There's a reason why many Verge writers and editors use these iconic wireless earbuds while working from home and commuting. The AirPods Pro offer excellent sound and noise cancellation, as well as deep integration with iOS and a transparency mode that lets ambient sounds in.

Price: $170 to $190

Herman Miller Aeron chair Herman Miller's Aeron is the long-standing, ergonomic desk chair of choice for many a working professional. It's pricey, but the mesh backing and seat will keep you cool during the summer months or times when you run hot. It happens to the best of us.

Price: $1,313+

Snake plant It's always a good idea to make sure your home office has some greenery to keep the mood up. Snake plants are an excellent choice for budding plant enthusiasts, namely because they're relatively easy to keep alive if you're not the green thumb type.

Price: $40

USB 3.0 switch selector If you're working from home, balancing work and personal devices can be tricky. A simple USB switcher like this one allows you to swap up to four peripherals (mouse, keyboard, webcam, etc.) from one computer another at the press of a button.

Price: $23

TWSBI Eco fountain pen Taking purposeful notes while working from home can keep you focused. The TWSBI Eco is an affordable piston-fill fountain pen that can hold a lot of ink and comes in nib sizes from broad to extra fine.

Price: $34

Samson Q2U mic Samson's Q2U is one of the most affordable USB mics you can buy if you're looking for excellent sound quality for Zoom calls and even entry-level podcasting. It even offers direct monitoring so you can plug your headphones into it.

Price: $55 to $70

Mooas Cube Timer The Mooas Cube Timer is a simple, fun way to help keep yourself more on task. All you need to do is drop in a couple of AAA batteries, flip it to the desired time interval, and allow it to count down the next 10, 20, 30, or 60 minutes.

Price: $15

Satechi USB-C Multi-Port Adapter Satechi's aluminum multi-port adaptor is one of the most versatile hubs out there and should take up minimal real estate on your desk. Three USB-A ports, one HDMI, an SD card slot, one USB-C, and no fuss.

Price: $80

Wooden etched tweet Forever enshrine a viral moment that brings you or your giftee joy, and make it a beautiful desk accessory that will (hopefully) be less fleeting than the late-night thoughts Elon Musk sends into the Twittersphere when the sun goes down.

Price: $50

Dazzne Desk Mount LED Light Quality lighting makes you look your best on videoconference calls. These Dazzne LEDs are even fit for a streamer, but they're affordable enough to be that perfect upgrade for many folks.

Price: $195

Steelcase Leap V2 An ergnonomic office chair isn't just an investment in your loved one's home office or personal work space — it's an investment in their health. The Leap V2 is more cost-effective compared to some of our other favorites, but it's a dependable chair that's built to last and provides ample support where you need it most.

Price: $1,028+

Nanoleaf Elements Wood Look Hexagons Smarter Kit Creative and fun smart lighting when they're on — elegant wood accents when they're not. Nanoleaf's natural-looking panels are one of the most unique pieces of wall decor you can get if you're looking to dress up your space and add your own touch.

Price: $230

Ikea Symfonisk picture frame Ikea's Symfonisk picture frame lets you fill your home office with your favorite jams without sacrificing precious desk space. The Sonos-connected smart speaker comes in two styles, both of which are pseudo-incognito, yet it still manages to deliver the excellent sound for which Sonos is known.

Price: $199

Aarke Carbonator III There are a number of ways to kick the La Croix and make your own carbonated water at home, but few solutions are as elegant or exquisite as Aarke's Carbonator III. The latest model is available in a range of finishes — from stainless steel to matte black — each of which sports a minimalist design that's easy to appreciate on your kitchen counter.

Price: $219+

Fully Jarvis standing desk in bamboo There are few standing desks of better quality and of a nicer fit and finish than Fully's Jarvis, which is why they've become a mainstay among Verge staffers across the country. Standing for part of your day can be immensely helpful for your posture and keeping energized.

Price: $484+

Rok Espresso Maker Sometimes you need that caffeine hit, and one that you handmake yourself can feel all the more rewarding and energizing. Rok's manual pump is both classy and efficient, a hand-polished machine capable of churning out full-bodied espresso in under 30 seconds.

Price: $189

Contigo Travel Mug Looking to keep your hot drinks hot for hours on end? Contigo's excellent travel mugs are colorful, easy to clean, and feature a lid that's designed to automatically seal when you're done drinking, preventing you from spilling coffee on your keyboard when your cat inevitably crashes the party.

Price: $31

Sony WH-1000XM4 The Sony WH-1000XM4 are one of our favorite pairs of noise-canceling headphones, if not our favorite. They're comfy on the ears, they sound phenomenal, and they charge via USB-C. They also support multipoint pairing, so you don't need to worry about missing a work call when you're secretly binging Succession on your laptop.

Price: $248

Ikea Rissla desk pad Ikea's lengthy desk pad helps keep your workstation free of scratches and scuffs while also padding the front edge, adding stability, and helping ease pressure on your wrists and forearms while you work.

Price: $30

10-inch ring light When making video calls at home, both you and your giftee deserve at least the bare minimum when it comes to lighting. A ring light, like this adjustable 10-inch offering, creates a soft glow that is pleasing on anyone.

Price: $30

Gevo headband cover Some over-ear headphones can cause pain on the top of the head when worn all day. A headband pad, like this flexible knitted option from Gevo that's compatible with most models, can provide an additional layer of comfort.

Price: $13

3M Gel Wrist Rest Even if you use a fancy mechanical keyboard, an essential wrist rest can mean the difference between comfortable typing or annoying wrist pain. 3M's basic, leather-like offering is easy to keep clean and provides just the right amount of support.

Price: $20 to $23

LapGear Lap Desk Working on your couch for an hour, an afternoon, or forever? This versatile lap desk can accomodate machines up to 15.6 inches in size while giving you space for your mouse and phone. Plus, it's available in a slew of styles and textures, just in case "white marble" isn't your thing.

Price: $30 to $35