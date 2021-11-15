The Verge’s 2021 gaming and entertainment holiday gift guide

Animal Crossing Monopoly Perhaps the most wholesome evolution of this capitalism-driven franchise, the adorable veneer of Animal Crossing might just be enough to prevent any board-flipping tantrums when you land on Boardwalk for the eighth time. Animal Crossing Monopoly replaces all the properties with adorable fruit, fossils, and bugs. Even the classic tokens have been replaced by chunky Animal Crossing personas.

Price: $20 to $27

Razer DeathAdder Essential On the surface, this parsed-down version of Razer's storied DeathAdder gaming mouse is virtually indistinguishable from its more expensive counterparts and shares the same curved, snakelike chassis and responsive buttons as other models. The only true difference is the 6,400 DPI sensor, which is less sensitive than Razer’s cutting-edge mice but is still extremely capable. This mouse is a great way to upgrade your gaming setup without spending a ton of cash.

Price: $30

iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit Exercise your right to repair with iFixit's Pro Tech Toolkit. This handy and meticulously organized kit has just about everything you could need to fix laptops, watches, phones, or even glasses. The Pro Tech Toolkit contains virtually every type of head you could ever want for a screwdriver, too, as well as a multitude of other handy tools. The next time you need to put together a computer or make emergency repairs to your phone, you’ll be glad you have the toolkit on hand.

Price: $70

Corsair K100 Corsair's biggest and perhaps best keyboard to date pulls out all the stops. The K100 sets itself apart with the inclusion of an ominous wheel and button in the upper-left corner, which can be used for track jogging, switching applications, or zooming in and out of a given window. The full-size keyboard is also the only Corsair keyboard to include the company's OPX optical-mechanical switches, allowing for unprecedented speed and making it an amazing addition to any desktop gaming setup.

Price: $190 to $230

OnePlus 9 Pro Watch your favorite series or play your favorite games on the OnePlus 9 Pro's 6.7"3 Fluid Display 2.0, featuring breakthrough LTPO technology, Smart 120 Hz, and exacting color accuracy. Plus with the new HyperTouch technology, the OnePlus 9 Pro offers more responsive gaming in select titles. And when your battery is low, the Warp Charge 65T gives you a day’s power with just 15 minutes charge

Price: $900+

Samsung Odyssey G9 ultrawide monitor For the gamer who has everything, this absolute unit of a monitor dwarfs all other gaming monitors by a wide margin. This curvaceous, 49-inch display offers just about every perk available to a gaming monitor, too. Samsung's Odyssey G9 features a 5120 x 1440 resolution with a refresh rate of 240Hz and G-Sync support. The price tag definitely isn’t for the faint of heart, but you’ll be the proud owner of a gaming monitor without peer.

Price: $1,300 to $1,600

Nintendo Switch OLED The latest version of the Nintendo Switch is also the greatest. The OLED model brings a larger, brighter screen to Nintendo's latest handheld, as well as 64GB of built-in storage and a wired LAN port for the dock. Any gamer that has suffered through this past year will likely tell you how owning a Switch helped them retain their sanity, making this handheld an excellent upgrade for current Switch owners and newcomers alike.

Price: $350

Xbox Elite Series 2 controller Unless you’re exclusively into PlayStation titles, there’s very little reason not to own an Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller. This iteration of Microsoft's customizable controller improves on the original in a variety of ways. It features a rechargeable battery that can last up to 40 hours, for instance, as well as Bluetooth connectvity and a clamshell case that doubles as a charging dock. This model also includes additional customization options, such as thumbstick tension control and extra stops for the triggers.

Price: $140 to $180

Deathloop Essentially Groundhog Day by way of Quentin Tarantino, Deathloop is the latest hit from Bethesda game studios. It pairs a flashy, '70s-inspired aesthetic with unique time-loop mechanics that have players learning from their mistakes and trying new paths with each new playthrough.

Price: $40

Elgato Stream Deck XL An essential accessory for any streamer, the Elgato Stream Deck XL is an unassuming panel that features integrations for Twitch Studio, Streamlabs OBS, Twitter, and more. The device's 32 customizable LCD keys can be used to change Twitch scenes, manage your chat, swap between playback channels, and more. Even if you don’t do much streaming, there’s a ton of utility packed into this small device, and there’s something undeniably fun about pushing all those buttons.

Price: $237 to $250

Mini Motorways The sequel to the BAFTA award-winning Mini Metro, Mini Motorways does for highways what Mini Metro did for subways. This deceptively simple game has you designing streets and thoroughfares to keep your transit system running smoothly with your limited resources. This strangely meditative puzzler is a favorite among the Verge staff and is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, Windows, macOS, and iOS.

Price: $10

Secretlab gaming chairs Secretlab is a brand that has become synonymous with gaming chairs. It offers comfortable seating in a wide variety of styles and materials, ranging from soft, breathable fabric to premium Napa leather. Owning one of these chairs is a must for anyone who spends a significant portion of their day behind a desk. Secretlab chairs are also extremely adjustable, making them suitable for a wide variety of users and desk setups, and they even feature a large number of licensed styles inspired by Game of Thrones, DC Comics, and a number of esports teams and games.

Price: $500 to $950

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is arguably one of the best reasons to own a PlayStation 5 — that is, assuming you can get your hands on one. The gorgeous PlayStation exclusive is an amazing platformer with some unique twists, a lovable cast of characters, and gameplay that makes terriffic use of the adaptive triggers found on the PS5's Dualsense controller. Plus, who doesn't love a good multiverse story?

Price: $70

Oculus Quest 2 For a long time, the Oculus Quest 2 was the closest many of us got to going outside. While we’re spending a little more time outdoors now, this standalone headset is still one of the best ways to experience VR. The Oculus Quest 2 doesn’t require external sensors or even a standalone console like other headsets — everything is self-contained — making it feel like a truly futuristic device.

Price: $299

Backbone One controller With the rise of cloud gaming platforms like Google Stadia and Xbox Game Pass, playing your favorite games on your phone has never been easier. It can prove challenging without the right controller, however, which is where the Backbone One controller comes in. This device expands and hugs your iPhone, providing you with a classic controller layout without having to fuss with pairing a third-party controller.

Price: $99

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Paying for games is for suckers, buy Game Pass instead. This Microsoft subscription service is a remarkable value, offering you unlimited access to more than 100 titles on console, PC, and streaming games to mobile devices, with new games being added every month. This subscription also grants access to the EA Play library, which includes the latest NHL, FIFA, and Madden titles. Another fine perk of this service is the exclusive discounts you can get on games if you decide you want to keep them forever.

Price: $45

Chicory: A Colorful Tale If it’s been a long time since you’ve felt charmed by a video game, Chicory: A Colorful Tale is here to provide the virtual equivalent of a weighted blanket. Chicory is a game best described as part Scribblenauts, part coloring book, with a dash of Undertale thrown in for balance. Filled with a remarkable array of accessibility options and two-player co-op, this game is great for playing solo or with a friend as you run around restoring color to the world with a magic brush. A small word of caution, though: while this game is suitable for children, there is a fair bit of reading involved, as well as some scarier moments that might prove a bit intense for younger players.

Price: $20

NYT Crossword subscription For the truly classic gamer in your life, it’s tough to beat a subscription to New York Times Games. Not only do you gain access to more than 10,000 of the legendary New York Times crossword puzzles for just $40 a year, but you can play several other fun and devious logic games. While it's tough to beat the rainy day appeal of the classic crossword, our personal favorite has been “the mini,” which had several Verge staffers and their partners racing each other every day to see who could finish first.

Price: $40

Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series The perfect primer to get you up to speed on the world of Cowboy Bebop before diving into the live-action Netflix series, this four-disc collection of the classic anime is arguably the best way to experience the animated series. The collection contains both language tracks in 5.1 surround, as well as commentary tracks and interviews with the original voice cast. The entire series has been upscaled to 1080p but is still only viewable in a 4:3 aspect ratio, so don’t freak out if you’re greeted by a black void on either side of your 55-inch TV.

Price: $29 to $33

Sushi Go! Regardless of your feelings on raw fish, Sushi Go! is an adorable card game for anyone who’s played Uno to death and needs something with a little more character. Sushi Go! has players pass around decks of adorable chibi-style tempura, maki, and other sushi staples in an attempt to make the most delicious bento box.

Price: $7

Audioengine A2 Plus For anyone looking to add some flair to their desktop space, this twin set of speakers from Audioengine proves that you don’t need RGB lighting to make your gaming setup look cool. The Audioengine A2 Plus speakers are available in matte black, glossy white, or — our personal favorite — fire-engine red. The powerful speakers are compatible with just about any device with an RCA or 3.5mm audio jack, too, meaning they're not just for gamers.

Price: $270 to $382

Wingspan The perfect gift for the birder or board gamer in your life, Wingspan is a bird-themed board game that’s chock-full of satisfying systems and artwork that would make the Audubon Society green with envy. The delightful game has players competing with each other to assemble the most successful ecosystem, namely by building an efficient roster of feathered friends. The theme is oddly specific and perhaps a little obtuse, sure, but it's undeniably satisfying when you’ve finally pieced together your own personal ecosystem that starts netting you points like some machine made of birds.

Price: $60

Sonos Beam (second-gen) The second-gen Sonos Beam is one of the best ways to fill out your home theater setup without the hassle of managing cables. The latest model is also sleeker than the original and offers more expansive sound, yet, like the original, it still integrates perfectly with the rest of the Sonos family. It even offers support for Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant, and Dolby Atmos, allowing for better positional audio.

Price: $450

8BitDo Pro 2 controller If you’re looking for another Switch Pro controller but don’t want to buy Nintendo’s first-party model, the 8BitDo Pro 2 controller is a fantastic choice. This controller has roughly all the same features as the Nintendo Pro controller but costs roughly $20 less. While this controller can pair with more devices via Bluetooth, it can’t turn on your Switch remotely and lacks Amiibo support. Even with those small omissions, our review still wholeheartedly recommends this gamepad for Switch enthusiasts.

Price: $50

Sony WH-1000XM4 There's a reason these headphones appear on numerous "best headphones" lists across the internet. These wireless headphones from Sony provide amazing sound quality, the ability to pair simultaneously with multiple devices, and industry-leading noise cancellation. These features and the ability to last for up to 30 hours on a single charge make these headphones well worth the sizable investment.

Price: $348

Root A long-standing top dog of BoardGameGeek, Root is a game that’s best described as something like Game of Thrones meets Disney’s Robin Hood — yes, the one with the animals. The game has you leading factions of woodland creatures portrayed by equally adorable wooden figures. The world of Root is also brought to life thanks to remarkably evocative board art and illustrations. We understand that gathering friends for board games right now isn’t particularly easy, but if you can manage it, Root won’t disappoint.

Price: $32

Razer Kiyo Pro Thanks to its design, the Razer Kiyo Pro wouldn't look out of place on the end of a digital camera. This upgraded version of the Razer Kiyo webcam is capable of capturing 1080p footage at 60 frames per second and has a variety of aperture settings that allow you to adjust field of view and fine-tune the brightness and saturation of your image.

Price: $130 to $200

Scuf Instinct Pro controller This customizable controller from Scuf pairs the pro design seen on Xbox Elite controllers with sharp aesthetics. Besides providing a top-tier gaming experience with back paddles, textured grips, and adjustable trigger stops, the Instinct Pro can be personalized with a variety of eye-catching colors and patterns.

Price: $200

LG C1 OLED TV One of the most popular OLED TVs on the market, the LG C1, is the next logical upgrade for anyone looking to take advantage of what next-gen gaming truly has to offer. The brilliant, 4K OLED panel features a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision compatibility, as well as support for HDMI 2.1, ensuring seamless intergation with the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Price: $1,297 to $1,500

Resident Evil Village The most recent entry in the Resident Evil franchise is worth the price of admission for the memes alone. It may not be as revolutionary as some of the earlier entries in the series, but Resident Evil Village's quirky cast of otherwordly characters, labyrinthine level design, and frenetic encounters make it a solid entry in the aged horror franchise.

Price: $45