10 reviews that defined The Verge’s first decade

Reviews have been part of The Verge’s DNA since the very beginning. Before the beginning, actually — in the site’s prehistory as This Is My Next, reviews were one of the core elements of continuity in the months before we launched The Verge for real. In those days, we were tackling terrible Android and BlackBerry tablets, evaluating the first wave of Intel ultrabooks, and heaping praise on the then-revolutionary Galaxy Nexus.

Since then, we’ve been there for the rise of drones, VR, smartwatches, foldables, OLED screens, mirrorless cameras, voice assistants, video doorbells, and streaming media boxes, not to mention the best smartphones and the most impractical laptops. From the beginning, The Verge has picked the products that looked like they’d make a difference and told you the truth about each one.

As we look toward the next decade of setting the bar even higher for product reviews, we’ve taken a look back at the 10 most important and influential ones: reviews that didn’t just say whether a product was good or bad, but helped define the product space and move the industry forward in ways that go far beyond simple buying advice.

Here are the gadgets and reviews from The Verge’s first ten years that really mattered.