The best early Black Friday deals you can get right now

Black Friday officially starts on November 26th, however, we’re already starting to see significant discounts on some of this year’s most popular pieces of tech. Beginning in early October, some retailers — including Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart — have been lowering prices on goods ranging from Apple’s AirPods to LG’s C1 OLED as a part of their early Black Friday sales. The great news is these stores are now starting to drop prices even more aggressively as we approach the big day, and many of them have price-matching policies that guarantee you’ll get the lowest price. Below we’ve compiled some of the best early Black Friday deals available so far, along with some information about upcoming Black Friday sales so you can prepare and score a great deal before it sells out.

Amazon Black Friday deals

Amazon began publishing its Black Friday deals earlier than most retailers, launching mostly single-day sales starting on October 4th. So far, we’ve seen significant deals on Apple products, TVs from Samsung and Sony, Kindles, and more. The retailer continues to launch early Black Friday deals, namely as part of its Epic Daily Deals event.

Note that if you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, you can also save a little more money and enjoy two-day shipping when you sign up for a free, month-long trial of Prime. The membership will also give you access to Amazon’s Lightning deals, which are discounts that often only last for a few hours or a single day. After the trial ends, however, you’ll pay $12.99 per month — unless you’re a student or receive qualifying government assistance, which means you’ll pay either $6.49 or $5.99, respectively — so be aware of that.

Right now, Amazon is discounting all sizes of one of the best TVs for gaming, the LG C1, and throwing in a six-month subscription to HBO Max. The 48-inch model is on sale for $1,097 instead of $1,297, while the 55-inch is $1,297 and the 65-inch is selling for $1,797. Regardless of which configuration you choose, all sport several features gamers will love, including a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR compatibility, and support for HDMI 2.1.

Typically $400, Amazon is currently selling the best-sounding noise-canceling headphones for non-Apple users — the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless — for $248. That’s one of the lowest prices Amazon has ever sold them for. As we wrote in our review, we found that the comfortable headphones offer detailed, bass-rich sound while providing 17 hours of playback per charge. They even come outfitted with a USB-C port for charging, and they fold up in a compact manner.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless $248

$400

39% off Sennheiser’s premium noise-canceling headphones offer lush comfort, rich sound with plenty of bass, and a timeless design. $248 at Amazon

Amazon is also discounting various sizes of Samsung’s The Frame, a unique kind of TV that functions both as wall art and an HDR-compatible QLED. Right now, for example, you can buy the 65-inch model for $1,497 instead of $2,000, and the 55-inch for $998 instead of $1,500. The TV offers a decor-friendly design while also displaying customizable images when somebody’s in the room. When turned on, however, it transforms into a smart 4K TV with Amazon’s Alexa built-in and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung The Frame TV (55-inch) $998

$1,500

34% off Samsung’s The Frame is a smart, 4K TV designed to directly blend in with your home’s decor. The QLED panel can seamlessly switch from displaying whatever content it is you’re watching to idle scenes of decorative art. The Frame also boasts HDR, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a motion sensor to ensure someone is there to see its ambient Art Mode. $998 at Amazon

$1,000 at Best Buy

The latest Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which just launched in September, is selling at Amazon at a record low. Normally $50, the retailer is offering the streaming device for just $30. The 2021 model is faster, comes with improved Wi-Fi performance, and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus. Roku’s players also now support AirPlay 2, which means you can use your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to easily cast content to the device. Read our review.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K $30

$50

41% off The Roku Streaming Stick 4K supports all the major streaming services, as well as HDR10 Plus and Dolby Vision. It is also compatible with all three voice assistants: Siri, Alexa, and the Google Assistant. $30 at Amazon

Last year’s Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus are selling for $100 instead of $150 on Amazon for a limited time. The deal specifically applies to the black, cloud blue, and white variants, each of which comes with a wireless charging case. As we noted in our review, the lightweight pair of wireless earbuds greatly improve upon the original Galaxy Buds and are a good choice for Android users. The earbuds offer 11 hours of battery life, too, and feature improved microphones that result in far better voice calls. Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus $59

$150

61% off The Galaxy Buds Plus are the last-gen successor to the Galaxy Buds. The biggest change from this model is that the battery life is nearly doubled compared to the original Galaxy Buds. $59 at Walmart

Samsung’s 43-inch M7 Smart Monitor is a smart 4K monitor that acts like a TV for your PC, one you can mount to your wall or a monitor arm using Vesa mounts. Right now, Amazon is selling it for $520, its best price to date, with a solar-powered remote control. The monitor can stream HDR10 content from popular apps without additional hardware, too, and supports Apple’s AirPlay 2. It also supports Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, as well as USB-C.

If you’re looking to add some storage space to your PC, Amazon is currently discounting Western Digital’s 2TB and 4TB My Passport models in a variety of colors. Typically $380, you can buy the 2TB SSD for $230, or the 4TB model for $550. Western Digital claims up to sequential read / write speeds of 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s, respectively, and the deal also includes a USB Type-A adapter in the box.

Western Digital My Passport SSD (2TB) $230

$380

40% off This My Passport model from Western Digital sports sequential read / write speeds of 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s, respectively. It comes in multiple colors and includes a USB Type-A adapter in the box. $230 at Amazon (gray)

Other notable deals:

Both the PC and PlayStation 5 versions of Deathloop are selling for $40 right now instead of $60, which is a good deal on what we recently praised as an amazing action game. Read our review.

Razer’s Wolverine V2 wired gaming controller, which is essentially an affordable version of the Xbox Elite controller, is on sale at Amazon as part of a bundle with a Kaira Pro gaming headset. Normally $250, you can pick up both peripherals for $180 for a limited time.

Samsung’s 11.6-inch Galaxy Chromebook 4 is now on sale for $190 instead of $250 at Amazon. This particular model includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

Best Buy Black Friday deals

Best Buy started rolling out big savings in a number of categories on October 18th with Black Friday price protection, meaning Best Buy will refund the difference in price of any item with this guarantee if it drops before November 26th. While anyone can cash in on the current savings, the Black Friday price guarantee only applies to Best Buy Totaltech and My Best Buy members. Best Buy is offering free shipping on any purchase greater than $35, and same-day service is available in certain ZIP codes if you submit your order by 3PM local time. Restrictions apply to certain larger items, however, most of which will require you to schedule a delivery time after making your purchase. If you’re ready to knock out some of your holiday shopping early this year, we’ve collected some of our favorite deals so far.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i remains one of our favorite alternatives to the Microsoft Surface line of ultrabooks and, right now, Best Buy is offering the slick 2-in-1 for $1,350. While this model received a similar discount a couple of months ago, it still remains a solid value. The foldable laptop boasts some impressive specs, too, with an 11th Gen Core i7 CPU, 512GB of storage, and Iris Xe integrated graphics. This hardware, paired with a 4K touchscreen display and a garaged stylus, makes the 9i a great choice for creators.

Lenovo Yoga 9i $1,350

$1,750

23% off The Lenovo Yoga 9i is a portable, convertible laptop with standout audio and a garaged stylus. $1,350 at Best Buy

This 70-inch LG TV may only feature midrange specs, but Best Buy has brought it down to its lowest price ever. The LG NanoCell 75 series TV is down to just $750 for a limited time, a healthy $450 off the list price. The 4K panel is powered by LG's WebOS smart platform, which offers a solid array of streaming services and includes HDR10 for vivid picture quality. The 75 series also comes equipped with three HDMI ports and ARC compatibility, as well as Apple’s AirPlay 2, which allows you to cast content from your Apple device to your TV. It may not be as impressive as an OLED TV, but $750 for a 70-inch panel is still a solid value.

LG NanoCell 75 Series TV $750

$1,200

38% off This 70-inch LED TV from LG comes with a solid array of features, including HDR 10, a trio of HDMI 2.0 ports, and support for Apple’s AirPlay 2. $750 at Best Buy

A few other hot deals at Best Buy:

Target Black Friday deals

Target began releasing some of its first Black Friday deals on October 10th, and has been running similar deals every week since. However, the store will officially launch weekly “Holiday Best” deals every Sunday starting October 31st both online and in-store; it will also publish additional “Holiday Best” deals from November 4th through November 6th.

Target RedCard holders can also save an additional 5 percent while enjoying free shipping, and the store will be price matching items purchased between October 10th and December 24th with some exclusions. With all that said, below are some notable deals we already know will take place in the next few weeks you should keep an eye out for.

Regularly $300, Target will be selling the Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones II for $180 from November 4th through November 6th. That beats Amazon’s current all-time low of $199. Released in 2017, these wireless noise-canceling headphones can seamlessly switch between two paired devices and, unlike their predecessor, they support Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

Target will be taking $350 off the 65-inch version of Element’s affordable, frameless Roku TV from November 4th through November 6th. Normally $650, the TV will be on sale for $300, more than half off the original price. The 4K Ultra HD TV is compatible with HDR10, offers a 60Hz native refresh rate, and has four HDMI ports. It also supports Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant, while additionally working with Chromecast and Apple’s AirPlay.

Element 4K UHD Frameless Roku Smart TV (65-inch) $300

$650

54% off Element’s 4K Ultra HD TV comes with a frameless bezel and is compatible with HDR10 for enhanced brightness, color, and contrast. It also supports Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. $300 at Target

The Beats Solo 3 will be on sale for $100 at Target from October 31st through November 6th, a cool $100 off the original price tag. Although they’re beginning to show their age, we initially praised the comfortable headphones in our 2016 review and noted how well they isolate exterior noise. They also offer great wireless performance and come in two colorways: black and rose gold.

Beats Solo 3 $100

$200

51% off The Beats Solo 3 feature decent sound quality and excellent wireless performance. They also sport some extra goodies if you’re an Apple user, namely the ability to access Siri using the earcup-mounted navigation buttons. $100 at Target

Other notable Target deals happening soon:

Target will offer up to 60 percent off select video games for Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles from November 4th through November 6th.

The retailer will also sell a silver version of HP’s 15.6-inch laptop with Windows Home in S. Mode for $340 instead of $540 from October 31st through November 6th. This particular model features 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and an Intel 11th Gen Core i3 processor.

While they did not reveal specific prices, Target also said it will be offering Black Friday deals on TVs from LG, Samsung, TCL, and more.

Walmart Black Friday deals

The big blue supercenter recently revealed its vertical for its Black Friday deals, which begin November 3rd online and November 5th in stores. While some of these deals will remain live until November 17th, some of them expire as soon as November 7th. Wherever possible, we’ve noted the window of specific deals so you’ll know exactly when to jump on them.

Like most online retailers, Walmart offers free two-day shipping on orders over $35, as well as next-day delivery in certain ZIP codes at no extra charge. As an additional perk, Walmart has also extended its standard return policy during the holiday season, with many items purchased between November 1st and December 25 receiving extended return dates.

While many of these deals aren’t live yet, we’ve collected a handful that piqued our interest below.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, the improved version of the original Galaxy Buds, will be available at Walmart for $59 from November 3rd to the 7th. This deal brings them well below their typical $100 price tag, making them an excellent value. In our review, we noted the drastic improvement in battery life as well as their comfortable fit. While Samsung has since improved on this design with the Galaxy Buds 2, adding noise cancellation among other features, their higher price point makes them a slightly tougher sell.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus $59

$150

61% off The Galaxy Buds Plus are the last-gen successor to the Galaxy Buds. The biggest change from this model is that the battery life is nearly doubled compared to the original Galaxy Buds. $59 at Walmart

The GoPro Hero 8 Black often retails for $300 on its own, but Walmart will be offering the popular 4K action cam for just $250 from November 10th through November 14th. The bundle also includes a dual battery charger and a total of three batteries, so you’ll never run out of juice. This rugged digital camera is perfectly suited for capturing fast-moving action wherever and whenever it happens. HyperSmooth technology provides an amazing level of image stabilization, while the LiveBurst feature automatically records anything that happens two seconds before and two seconds after your shot. Read our full review.

One of our favorite budget tablets from last year just got a little cheaper. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is going to be on sale at Walmart for $140 from November 10th through November 14th. This brings it well below the lowest price we’ve seen for this particular model, which features 32GB of internal storage and a 10.4-inch display. In our review, we noted how impressed we were with the vibrant display and sturdy build quality of this unassuming tablet. It’s not going to rival, say, the latest iPad Air or Mini, but it remains a solid entertainment device, especially if you plan to consume Amazon content.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (10.4-inch, 32GB) $140

$220

37% off Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 has a vibrant, colorful display, good speakers, and solid build quality. This tablet is a great tertiary device for entertainment at an affordable price point. $140 at Walmart