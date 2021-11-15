The Verge’s 2021 holiday gift guide for moms

JanSport Fifth Avenue Fanny Pack JanSport is known for making some pretty classic backpacks, but did you know it also makes fanny packs? The Fifth Avenue Fanny Pack sports two pockets and comes in a collection of prints and colorful designs, so your mom can strut down the street wearing a simple black bag around her waist or a camo pack slung across her back.

Price: $17

Chemex glass coffee maker For many, coffee is a necessity if there ever was one. Thankfully, Chemex's glass pour-over carafe is capable of churning out six cups of balanced, flavorful coffee in a single go. It's even included in the Museum of Modern Art's permanent collection. How's that for classic?

Price: $44 to $45

Google Nest Hub (second-gen) Google's latest Nest Hub shares plenty of functionality with other smart displays, but it shines when it comes to sleep tracking and its ability to act as a cloud-connected digital photo frame, allowing you to relive those pandemic road trips on a seven-inch display that automatically adjusts to ambient lighting conditions.

Price: $100

Apple Watch SE If the newfangled Apple Watch Series 7 is out of your price range, last year's Apple Watch SE might fit the bill. While it doesn’t feature an always-on display or blood oxygen monitoring, it does boast quick performance, reliable battery life, and the best smartwatch software around for far less than Apple's latest wearable.

Price: $270+

2021 Apple iMac If your mom doesn't mind a desktop, Apple's latest iMac is hard to beat. The sleek and stylish computer features Apple’s lightning-quick M1 processor, as well as a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a sharp 4.5K Retina display, and improved speakers. The assorted fun colors are just a bonus.

Price: $1,259+

Red Velvet cupcake kit If your mom enjoys baking, why not gift her something sweet she can make on her own? Red Velvet's delicious kit comes with all the ingredients you need to make a batch of red velvet cocoa cupcakes, along with 18 oven-safe cupcake cups and a disposable piping bag. Plus, 20 percent of sales go toward the women’s health charity Bright Pink.

Price: $32

Women's Winter Fleece Robe L.L. Bean's seasonal fleece robes don't exactly scream "chic." They're extremely cozy, though, and available in a range of muted colors and sizes that should accomodate most body types.

Price: $79 to $89

Gardener's Harvest Basket Uncommon Goods' sturdy gardener's hardwood basket is all about versatility. You can use it to ferry radishes and rainbow chard from your veggie plot to your kitchen, haul produce at the farmer's market, or carry wood about your home. And when you're done, you can just hose it down in the backyard.

Price: $50 to $55

National Parks annual pass Visiting more than one national park in the US can get expensive, which is why an annual pass is the way to go. It provides entry to 63 national parks and more than 2,000 recreation areas throughout the US for a year, so your mom doesn't have to pay every time she wants to go leaf peeping in Acadia.

Price: $80

Luna weighted blanket Keep your mom warm and relaxed with these breathable weighted blankets, which come in a variety of colors and patterns ranging from light gray to lavender. Just keep in mind that, depending on which size you buy, the cotton blankets can weigh anywhere between five and 15 pounds.

Price: $70+

Ilse Supernova coffee Everyone deserves a damn fine cup of coffee every so often, and Ilse — a specialty roaster out of Stamford, Connecticut — delivers exactly that. Many of its blends are sweet and subtle, whether sourced from Ethiopia or Honduras, with the seasonal Supernova blend representing that balance roaster Lucas Smith seems to strike so well.

Price: $18

Smirly cheese board and knife set Cheese boards are very much an adult gift, but for the giftee looking to (safely) entertain over the holidays, they remain a great way to class up the place. Smirly's flexible bamboo set gives you a host of serving options, with pull-out drawers, a separate snack tray, a utensil set, and a wine opener.

Price: $70

Purist insulated mug We know: there are a lot of options when it comes to choosing a water bottle. Thankfully, Purist Collective’s bottles stand out in a couple of key areas. Not only are they vacuum sealed and double walled, but they feature interchangeable lids and a glass interior, meaning they’ll shed that bitter coffee taste when washed.

Price: $38 to $40

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 Not everything has to live on the 'gram. With Fujifilm's colorful Square SQ1, you can capture and print square portraits of your cat, friends, or anything your heart desires in a matter of minutes. The one-touch selfie mode and mirror just gives it a 21st-century twist on the classic Polaroid cameras your mom grew up with.

Price: $120

Areaware Large Gradient Puzzle The past year has made puzzle masters out of many of us, but who’s to say the trend can’t continue moving forward? Areaware’s clean, gradient puzzle represents a good middle ground for those looking for a challenge. The 1,000-piece jigsaw starts off relatively easy but becomes more challenging at the edges where the differences in hue become all but indistinguishable.

Price: $35

Anker PowerPort III Nano charger If your mom is traveling this holiday season, a good-quality iPhone charger will be a much appreciated gift. This Anker charger is small enough that you can easily lug it around and is capable of fast charging some of the latest iPhone models – including the iPhone 13 lineup.

Price: $17

Kiriko Classic Bandana Proving that bandanas come in more than just paisley, Kiriko's classic bandana comes in a wide variety of styles and prints that are classy as hell. With bandanas that look — and feel — this good, you'll be finding new excuses to wear one every day.

Price: $45

The Drunken Botanist Author Amy Stewart knows a thing or two about plants — and alcohol, for that matter. Her fun and informative sixth book examines some of the most common alcoholic staples throughout the world through a horticultural lens, delving into the natural ingredients that make drinks like the Manhatten, well, a Manhattan. It even includes 50-odd cocktail recipes, making it a great gift for the self-proclaimed mixologist in your life.

Price: $14

The Disney Bundle People contain multitudes, and thus, cannot be satisfied by just one streaming service. If your mom is not already overwhelmed with subscriptions, the Disney Bundle is a go-to offer that packages Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus in a single service.

Price: $14

Purelis bath bombs (30-pack) Few things are as relaxing as a warm bath, and the right bath bombs can make the occasion even more zen. Purelis makes some of the better, budget-friendly sets, like this assorted pack which features 30 handmade bombs that are made using natural ingredients and essential oils.

Price: $36 to $46

Bombas ankle socks Nothing tops comfort, whether you're out and about or just getting cozy at home. And while the holidays are often referred to as sweater weather, you can't forget about comfy sock weather. The Bombas ankle socks bring the right combination of warmth, flexibility, and durability, complete with extra arch support.

Price: $13

Vellabox candles Everyone could use a good pick-me-up, especially someone who has been raising a kid during a pandemic. Vellabox's high-quality candles are a great, affordable gesture that come in an array of luxury and seasonal scents, along with hand lotion, a loofah, and other surprise gifts.

Price: $10

Apple AirPods (third-gen) Whether listening at home or while on a run, the latest pair of AirPods make a great gift for music lovers. Apple's third-gen wireless headphones are sweat and water resistant, provide improved sound, and offer support for features like spatial audio, which makes listening to select content a more immersive experience. They’re even compatible with Apple’s MagSafe charging system, much like the iPhone 12 and 13.

Price: $175 to $179