Netflix is making a big push into video games. The company first dabbled in games with interactive titles like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and a Carmen Sandiego game, but in 2021, it made gaming a much bigger priority. Netflix hired a former EA exec in July to lead its gaming efforts and, in November, let people play a selection of mobile games for free as part of their subscriptions.

We’ll be watching Netflix’s gaming efforts closely, and you can read our coverage right here.