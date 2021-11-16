Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021: news, deal highlights, and money-saving tips

While this holiday shopping season may prove challenging for anyone hunting big-ticket items like gaming consoles and graphics cards, there are a plethora of great deals to be had on the two biggest shopping days of the year. Here at The Verge, our goal is to help you find the best prices on all your tech, gadget, and gaming needs during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. With most brick-and-mortar stores having reopened and online shopping still growing, we anticipate seeing lots of great savings offered from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Newegg, B&H, Costco, and more.

We’ve been rounding up the best early Black Friday deals as we get closer to the big event and keeping an eye out for what is still the best to come, so you will know what’s on sale as soon as possible. Our expectations are set high in anticipation of saving you money over the long weekend on the top-quality products you want, from 4K TVs and high-end smartphones to headphones, smart speakers, and everything between.

Expect to keep seeing the latest deals from us, both here on the site. We will continually update this page with our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage, so you can check out the latest news, tips, and deals in one central hub. We'll even try to help you find a PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch OLED model whenever we're able.