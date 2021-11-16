The best early Black Friday deals at Target

Black Friday is just around the corner, but lots of retailers are already dropping prices ahead of everyone's favorite shopping holiday. Right now at Target, we’re seeing great discounts on everything from Beats Studio 3 headphones to the Samsung Galaxy Active 2 smartwatch. We’ve already highlighted some of these products in our guide to early Black Friday deals, but this list is perfect for anyone doing most of their shopping at this particular retailer.

If you’re doing your shopping elsewhere over Black Friday, we’ve also gathered all the best deals you can currently get ahead of the 26th from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. Also, for anyone biding their time, we’ve put together a guide to help you find the best deals on Cyber Monday.

We’ll be updating this document regularly to keep you posted on more deals as they become available, so make sure to check back with us for more savings at everyone’s favorite big red superstore.

Best headphone deals

Beats Studio 3 $200

$350

43% off The Beats Studio 3 wireless over-ear headphones feature Apple’s W1 wireless chip to quickly connect and switch between Apple devices you might own. These connect via Bluetooth, and they also support 3.5mm for a wired connection. $200 at Amazon

$180 at Target

Best earbuds deals

Best TV deals

Samsung 65-inch QN800A $2,498

$3,000

17% off The QN800A is the 8K version of the Samsung QLED line of TVs. While it does have a maximum 8K resolution, it's also capable of 120Hz playback at 4K. Just like other Samsung TVs, the 800A comes equipped with the Tizen smart platform and is compatible with a variety of voice assitants. $2,498 at Amazon

$2,500 at Best Buy

$2,498 at Target

Samsung’s The Frame (55-inch, 2021) $1,000

$1,500

34% off Samsung’s The Frame is a smart, 4K TV designed to directly blend in with your home’s decor. The QLED panel can seamlessly switch from displaying whatever content it is you’re watching to idle scenes of decorative art. The Frame also boasts HDR, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a motion sensor to ensure someone is there to see its ambient Art Mode. $1,000 at Best Buy

$998 at Amazon

$1,000 at Target

The slick Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021 model) has been enjoying this discount for a while now but is still available at Target for $30 (usually $50). Read our review.

Vizio’s V-series 5.1 Soundbar is a simple way to beef up your home audio, currently available at Target for $200 (usually $250).

Best Laptop Deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 $850

$1,129

25% off The Surface Pro 7 is one of the best Windows convertibles you can buy. This model includes an Intel Core i5, a 128GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM. $850 at Target

Best wearable deals

Fitbit Luxe tracker $100

$150

34% off The Fitbit Luxe looks more like jewelry. It boasts a colorful OLED touchscreen display and tracks a variety of statistics including heart rate, your sleep, exercise, and more. $100 at Amazon

$100 at Target

The Bose Frames Tempo combine open ear listening and slick shades for $220, their lowest price ever at Target (usually $250).

Garmin’s Fenix 6S Pro is a great smartwatch for anyone who enjoys the outdoors, and it’s currently available for $450 at Target (usually $650).

Best gaming deals

Razer Viper 8 KHz $50

$80

38% off Virtually indistinguishable from older models in appearance, this version of the Razer Viper adopts a new 20K DPI optical sensor and features an 8,000Hz polling rate. $50 at Target