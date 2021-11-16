 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The best early Black Friday deals at Target

Target’s early Black Friday deals: games, toys, headphones, and more

By Alice Newcome-Beill

Black Friday is just around the corner, but lots of retailers are already dropping prices ahead of everyone's favorite shopping holiday. Right now at Target, we’re seeing great discounts on everything from Beats Studio 3 headphones to the Samsung Galaxy Active 2 smartwatch. We’ve already highlighted some of these products in our guide to early Black Friday deals, but this list is perfect for anyone doing most of their shopping at this particular retailer.

If you’re doing your shopping elsewhere over Black Friday, we’ve also gathered all the best deals you can currently get ahead of the 26th from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. Also, for anyone biding their time, we’ve put together a guide to help you find the best deals on Cyber Monday.

We’ll be updating this document regularly to keep you posted on more deals as they become available, so make sure to check back with us for more savings at everyone’s favorite big red superstore.

Best headphone deals

Beats Studio 3

  • $200
  • $350
  • 43% off

The Beats Studio 3 wireless over-ear headphones feature Apple’s W1 wireless chip to quickly connect and switch between Apple devices you might own. These connect via Bluetooth, and they also support 3.5mm for a wired connection.

Best earbuds deals

Best TV deals

Samsung 65-inch QN800A

  • $2,498
  • $3,000
  • 17% off

The QN800A is the 8K version of the Samsung QLED line of TVs. While it does have a maximum 8K resolution, it's also capable of 120Hz playback at 4K. Just like other Samsung TVs, the 800A comes equipped with the Tizen smart platform and is compatible with a variety of voice assitants.

Samsung’s The Frame (55-inch, 2021)

  • $1,000
  • $1,500
  • 34% off

Samsung’s The Frame is a smart, 4K TV designed to directly blend in with your home’s decor. The QLED panel can seamlessly switch from displaying whatever content it is you’re watching to idle scenes of decorative art. The Frame also boasts HDR, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a motion sensor to ensure someone is there to see its ambient Art Mode.

Best Laptop Deals

Best wearable deals

  • The Bose Frames Tempo combine open ear listening and slick shades for $220, their lowest price ever at Target (usually $250).
  • Garmin’s Fenix 6S Pro is a great smartwatch for anyone who enjoys the outdoors, and it’s currently available for $450 at Target (usually $650).

Best gaming deals

Razer Barracuda X

  • $72
  • $100
  • 29% off

Razer’s Barracuda X is a wireless, multiplatform gaming headset that usually costs $100. It offers a simple-to-learn array of buttons, and its included audio transmitter can plug directly into USB-C ports. This headset includes an adapter for devices that don’t have USB-C connectivity.

