The best early Black Friday deals at Target

Black Friday is just around the corner, but lots of retailers are already dropping prices ahead of everyone's favorite shopping holiday. Right now at Target, we’re seeing great discounts on everything from Beats Studio 3 headphones to the Samsung Galaxy Active 2 smartwatch. We’ve already highlighted some of these products in our guide to early Black Friday deals, but this list is perfect for anyone doing most of their shopping at this particular retailer.
If you’re doing your shopping elsewhere over Black Friday, we’ve also gathered all the best deals you can currently get ahead of the 26th from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. Also, for anyone biding their time, we’ve put together a guide to help you find the best deals on Cyber Monday.
We’ll be updating this document regularly to keep you posted on more deals as they become available, so make sure to check back with us for more savings at everyone’s favorite big red superstore.
Best headphone deals
- Beats Solo 3 headphones are being discounted to $100 at Target (usually $200). Read our review.
- The Skullcandy Hesh Evo Wireless headphones are down to $60 at Target (usually $105).
- Bose’s QuietComfort 35 Series II noise-canceling headphones are currently matching their lowest price ever at Target and are available for $200 (usually $300).
Best earbuds deals
- Our current favorite earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM4, have dropped to $250 at Target (usually $279). Read our review.
- Beats Powerbeats Pro are fitness-oriented earbuds that are a treat for Apple users, currently available at Target for $150, their lowest price ever (usually $250). Read our review.
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are down to their lowest price ever at Target and are available for $100 (usually $170). Read our review.
Best TV deals
- The slick Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021 model) has been enjoying this discount for a while now but is still available at Target for $30 (usually $50). Read our review.
- Vizio’s V-series 5.1 Soundbar is a simple way to beef up your home audio, currently available at Target for $200 (usually $250).
Best Laptop Deals
Best wearable deals
- The Bose Frames Tempo combine open ear listening and slick shades for $220, their lowest price ever at Target (usually $250).
- Garmin’s Fenix 6S Pro is a great smartwatch for anyone who enjoys the outdoors, and it’s currently available for $450 at Target (usually $650).