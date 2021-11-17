The best early Black Friday deals at Walmart

As Black Friday approaches, several retailers are already offering significant discounts — and Walmart is no exception. Right now, the retail giant is dropping early Black Friday deals on everything from the AirPods Pro to the most popular TVs and streaming devices.
We’ve featured a few of these items in our guide to early Black Friday deals, however, the list below highlights all of the best sales Walmart is offering across several categories rather than just a few. It’s perfect, then, for anybody who plans on shopping primarily at Walmart.
The store will continue to publish more deals as we get closer to the big day, with many of the better deals going live on November 22nd, according to a recent online circular. If you subscribe to Walmart Plus, the retailer’s equivalent to Amazon Prime, you’ll also gain access to the deals four hours in advance. Regardless of when you plan on doing your shopping, however, we’ll continue to update this page throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
4K TV deals
- Walmart is also discounting select sizes of the LG OLED A1 TV, selling the 65-inch, for example, for $1,497 instead of $2,500. Meanwhile, the 55-inch is selling for $1,097 instead of $1,700.
Headphones and true wireless earbud deals
- The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus are the last-gen successor to the original Galaxy Buds. They offer nearly twice as much battery life, and right now you can buy them for $79 instead of $150 at Walmart. Read our full review.
- You can pick up a pair of Apple’s second-gen AirPods, now the entry-level model, with wired charging for $119 instead of $130. Read our review.
- The AirPods Max are currently discounted to $479 in select colorways at Walmart, one of the better prices we’ve seen on Apple’s luxe noise-canceling headphones. Read our full review.
- The ultra-lightweight Bose QC35 II, a pair of over-ear headphones with excellent noise cancellation and a dedicated button for Google Assistant, are down to $199, a cool $100 off the list price.
Tablet deals
- Regularly $129, Walmart is selling the second-gen Apple Pencil for $100, matching its best price to date. Unlike its predecessor, it can magnetically attach and wirelessly charge when docked to the side of the latest iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini models.
- If you’re looking for a smaller model, the Wi-Fi-only version of last year’s 64GB iPad Air is currently on sale at Walmart for $539 in select colorways, matching its best price to date.
Smart home deals
- Google’s second-gen Nest Hub launched earlier this year with a few upgrades, including sleep tracking. It’s one of the best smart displays available, too, and functions as an excellent digital photo frame. The charcoal model is on sale for $90 instead of $100. The deal proved popular enough that Walmart has run out of stock for now, but it’ll likely restock in time for Black Friday. Read our full review.
Best camera deals
- If you’re looking for something a little less professional, Walmart is still selling a Fujifilm Instax Mini 7 Plus bundle for just $48, the first discount we’ve seen on the kit. In addition to the instant camera, the bundle includes a 10-pack of Instax film, an assortment of picture frames, and pins for hanging your prints.
Other miscellaneous deals of note
- The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is our pick for this year’s best gaming laptop, and right now you can pick it up for $2,199 instead of $2,859. The deal applies to the 15.6-inch model sporting a 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS eight-core.
- The retailer is starting to discount several popular video games, including FIFA 22 ($40) for Xbox One and Series X / S, Sonic Mania ($18) for Nintendo Switch, and Red Dead Redemption 2 ($39) for Xbox One.
- Walmart is selling Marvel’s Black Widow on DVD for $13 instead of $25, which is nearly a 50 percent discount.
- You can pick up a copy of Dune (the novel) for $12 instead of $18 to find out what happens in the second part of the movie without waiting.