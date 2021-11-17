 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The best early Black Friday deals at Walmart

You don’t have to wait until November 26th to save

By Sheena Vasani

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Walmart DTD 555
Walmart is already discounting the AirPods Pro, Google Nest Mini, and a host of other products ahead of Black Friday.

As Black Friday approaches, several retailers are already offering significant discounts — and Walmart is no exception. Right now, the retail giant is dropping early Black Friday deals on everything from the AirPods Pro to the most popular TVs and streaming devices.

We’ve featured a few of these items in our guide to early Black Friday deals, however, the list below highlights all of the best sales Walmart is offering across several categories rather than just a few. It’s perfect, then, for anybody who plans on shopping primarily at Walmart.

The store will continue to publish more deals as we get closer to the big day, with many of the better deals going live on November 22nd, according to a recent online circular. If you subscribe to Walmart Plus, the retailer’s equivalent to Amazon Prime, you’ll also gain access to the deals four hours in advance. Regardless of when you plan on doing your shopping, however, we’ll continue to update this page throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

4K TV deals

Samsung’s The Frame TV (55-inch, 2021)

  • $998
  • $1,398
  • 29% off

Samsung’s The Frame is a smart, 4K TV designed to directly blend in with your home’s decor. The QLED panel can seamlessly switch from displaying whatever content it is you’re watching to idle scenes of decorative art. The Frame also boasts HDR, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a motion sensor to ensure someone is there to see its ambient Art Mode.

  • Walmart is also discounting select sizes of the LG OLED A1 TV, selling the 65-inch, for example, for $1,497 instead of $2,500. Meanwhile, the 55-inch is selling for $1,097 instead of $1,700.

Headphones and true wireless earbud deals

Sony’s WF-1000XM4

  • $248
  • $278
  • 11% off

Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds, and the sound quality is second to none. With a new design that’s smaller and rated IPX4, the earbuds also can now be charged wirelessly.

Photo by Becca Farsace / The Verge

Tablet deals

  • Regularly $129, Walmart is selling the second-gen Apple Pencil for $100, matching its best price to date. Unlike its predecessor, it can magnetically attach and wirelessly charge when docked to the side of the latest iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini models.
  • If you’re looking for a smaller model, the Wi-Fi-only version of last year’s 64GB iPad Air is currently on sale at Walmart for $539 in select colorways, matching its best price to date.

Smart home deals

  • Google’s second-gen Nest Hub launched earlier this year with a few upgrades, including sleep tracking. It’s one of the best smart displays available, too, and functions as an excellent digital photo frame. The charcoal model is on sale for $90 instead of $100. The deal proved popular enough that Walmart has run out of stock for now, but it’ll likely restock in time for Black Friday. Read our full review.

Best camera deals

GoPro Hero8 Black (bonus charger and multi-battery bundle)

  • $249
  • $300
  • 17% off

The GoPro Hero8 Black is perfectly suited for capturing fast-moving action wherever and whenever it happens. HyperSmooth technology provides an amazing level of image stabilization, while the LiveBurst feature automatically records anything that happens two seconds before and two seconds after your shot. This particular bundle also includes a dual battery charger and a total of three batteries, to keep you juiced up for much longer.

  • If you’re looking for something a little less professional, Walmart is still selling a Fujifilm Instax Mini 7 Plus bundle for just $48, the first discount we’ve seen on the kit. In addition to the instant camera, the bundle includes a 10-pack of Instax film, an assortment of picture frames, and pins for hanging your prints.

Other miscellaneous deals of note

  • The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is our pick for this year’s best gaming laptop, and right now you can pick it up for $2,199 instead of $2,859. The deal applies to the 15.6-inch model sporting a 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS eight-core.
  • The retailer is starting to discount several popular video games, including FIFA 22 ($40) for Xbox One and Series X / S, Sonic Mania ($18) for Nintendo Switch, and Red Dead Redemption 2 ($39) for Xbox One.
  • Walmart is selling Marvel’s Black Widow on DVD for $13 instead of $25, which is nearly a 50 percent discount.
  • You can pick up a copy of Dune (the novel) for $12 instead of $18 to find out what happens in the second part of the movie without waiting.

In This Stream

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021: news, deal highlights, and money-saving tips

View all 11 stories

Next Up In Verge Deals