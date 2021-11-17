The best early Black Friday deals at Walmart

As Black Friday approaches, several retailers are already offering significant discounts — and Walmart is no exception. Right now, the retail giant is dropping early Black Friday deals on everything from the AirPods Pro to the most popular TVs and streaming devices.

We’ve featured a few of these items in our guide to early Black Friday deals, however, the list below highlights all of the best sales Walmart is offering across several categories rather than just a few. It’s perfect, then, for anybody who plans on shopping primarily at Walmart.

The store will continue to publish more deals as we get closer to the big day, with many of the better deals going live on November 22nd, according to a recent online circular. If you subscribe to Walmart Plus, the retailer’s equivalent to Amazon Prime, you’ll also gain access to the deals four hours in advance. Regardless of when you plan on doing your shopping, however, we’ll continue to update this page throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

4K TV deals

LG OLED C1 TV (55-inch) $1,297

$1,797

28% off An OLED TV loaded with features, including support for 4K resolutions, 120Hz refresh rates, and Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync. Walmart is currently offering discounts on all sizes. $1,297 at Walmart

Samsung’s The Frame TV (55-inch, 2021) $998

$1,398

29% off Samsung’s The Frame is a smart, 4K TV designed to directly blend in with your home’s decor. The QLED panel can seamlessly switch from displaying whatever content it is you’re watching to idle scenes of decorative art. The Frame also boasts HDR, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a motion sensor to ensure someone is there to see its ambient Art Mode. $998 at Walmart

Walmart is also discounting select sizes of the LG OLED A1 TV, selling the 65-inch, for example, for $1,497 instead of $2,500. Meanwhile, the 55-inch is selling for $1,097 instead of $1,700.

Headphones and true wireless earbud deals

Sony’s WF-1000XM4 $248

$278

11% off Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds, and the sound quality is second to none. With a new design that’s smaller and rated IPX4, the earbuds also can now be charged wirelessly. $248 at Walmart

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus are the last-gen successor to the original Galaxy Buds. They offer nearly twice as much battery life, and right now you can buy them for $79 instead of $150 at Walmart. Read our full review .

. You can pick up a pair of Apple’s second-gen AirPods, now the entry-level model, with wired charging for $119 instead of $130. Read our review.

The AirPods Max are currently discounted to $479 in select colorways at Walmart, one of the better prices we’ve seen on Apple’s luxe noise-canceling headphones. Read our full review .

. The ultra-lightweight Bose QC35 II, a pair of over-ear headphones with excellent noise cancellation and a dedicated button for Google Assistant, are down to $199, a cool $100 off the list price.

Tablet deals

Regularly $129, Walmart is selling the second-gen Apple Pencil for $100, matching its best price to date. Unlike its predecessor, it can magnetically attach and wirelessly charge when docked to the side of the latest iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini models.

If you’re looking for a smaller model, the Wi-Fi-only version of last year’s 64GB iPad Air is currently on sale at Walmart for $539 in select colorways, matching its best price to date.

Smart home deals

Google Nest Mini (second-gen) $25

$49

50% off The Nest Mini is Google’s smallest smart speaker, and it can bring Google Assistant to almost any area of your home. You can even mount it to your wall with no additional hardware. $25 at Walmart

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 (with one Lenovo SmartBulb) $40

$90

56% off The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is the smallest smart display you can buy. The latest version functions as a great night light, comes with a charging dock, and brings the full suite of Google Assistant features to your bedside. $40 at Walmart

Google’s second-gen Nest Hub launched earlier this year with a few upgrades, including sleep tracking. It’s one of the best smart displays available, too, and functions as an excellent digital photo frame. The charcoal model is on sale for $90 instead of $100. The deal proved popular enough that Walmart has run out of stock for now, but it’ll likely restock in time for Black Friday. Read our full review.

Best camera deals

GoPro Hero8 Black (bonus charger and multi-battery bundle) $249

$300

17% off The GoPro Hero8 Black is perfectly suited for capturing fast-moving action wherever and whenever it happens. HyperSmooth technology provides an amazing level of image stabilization, while the LiveBurst feature automatically records anything that happens two seconds before and two seconds after your shot. This particular bundle also includes a dual battery charger and a total of three batteries, to keep you juiced up for much longer. $249 at Walmart

If you’re looking for something a little less professional, Walmart is still selling a Fujifilm Instax Mini 7 Plus bundle for just $48, the first discount we’ve seen on the kit. In addition to the instant camera, the bundle includes a 10-pack of Instax film, an assortment of picture frames, and pins for hanging your prints.

Other miscellaneous deals of note

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is our pick for this year’s best gaming laptop, and right now you can pick it up for $2,199 instead of $2,859. The deal applies to the 15.6-inch model sporting a 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS eight-core.

The retailer is starting to discount several popular video games, including FIFA 22 ($40) for Xbox One and Series X / S, Sonic Mania ($18) for Nintendo Switch, and Red Dead Redemption 2 ($39) for Xbox One.

Walmart is selling Marvel’s Black Widow on DVD for $13 instead of $25, which is nearly a 50 percent discount.

You can pick up a copy of Dune (the novel) for $12 instead of $18 to find out what happens in the second part of the movie without waiting.