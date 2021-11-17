 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon

From 4K OLEDs to Amazon’s latest streaming device, here’s what to look out for

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto

If you’ve been tracking Amazon’s lead-up to Black Friday like we have, you’ve likely seen the online retail giant rebrand its “Deal of the Day” page to “Epic Daily Deals” and now “Early Black Friday Deals.” We’re nearly on the precipice of full-on Black Friday sales everywhere — when that landing page will be transformed yet again — but there’s already a lot to consider if you plan on getting your holiday shopping done early. In fact, Amazon has a slew of deals worth jumping on now if time is of the essence.

Below are a variety of deals worth your time and attention, especially if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber. If you’re cross-shopping at the other major retailers, we’ve also put together a more general roundup of the best early Black Friday deals to look out for. Also, if you love a chance to win some free stuff, don’t miss our mystery bag giveaway.

4K TV deals

Samsung The Frame LCD TV (65-Inch, 2021)

  • $1,498
  • $2,000
  • 26% off

Samsung’s The Frame is a smart, 4K TV designed to directly blend in with your home’s decor. The QLED panel can seamlessly switch from displaying whatever content it is you’re watching to idle scenes of decorative art. The Frame also boasts HDR, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a motion sensor to ensure someone is there to see its ambient Art Mode.

  • Sony’s complete X85J lineup, which offers support for Google TV, is up to 28 percent off at Amazon. Each TV offers a big display at a very affordable price, along with an intuitive app interface thanks to Google. It’s not every day you can get a solid, 85-inch 4K TV for just $1,998 ($502 off).

Headphones and true wireless earbud deals

Sony WF-1000XM4

  • $248
  • $280
  • 12% off

Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds, and the sound quality is second to none. You can also charge them wirelessly, and they sport a new design that’s smaller and features IPX4 water and sweat resistance.

  • If you’re on a tighter budget and still value high-quality active noise cancellation, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are down to $199 from their usual price of $279 (a savings of $80). You even have your pick of the litter among its four color options. Read our review.
  • The fitness-focused Bose Sport Earbuds are $30 off at Amazon, matching an all-time low of $149.
  • The black and blue variants of Apple’s AirPods Max are down to $440 ($109 off) at Amazon. Note that the extra $39 in savings is automatically applied during checkout. Read our review.

Amazon Fire TV Sticks

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2021)

  • $35
  • $55
  • 37% off

Boasting an improved performance compared to the Fire TV Stick 4K, Amazon’s newest streaming stick also supports Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10 Plus, and Dolby Atmos. Its newer remote, which comes with the stick, additionally offers handy shortcuts to live TV programming and apps.

Of course, Amazon is discounting its own hardware. Shopping holidays like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day are some of the best times to pick up one of Amazon’s popular streaming sticks, many of which are currently discounted to 50 percent off.

Some more worthwhile deals at Amazon

  • A variety of Shure microphones are discounted for up to 28 percent off. This includes the legendary SM7B, which is the mic you hear on some of the world’s biggest podcasts, for $359 ($40 off). For lower-cost offshoots of the SM7B, the USB-equipped Shure MV7 mic is $219 ($30 off) and the no-frills XLR-only Shure MV7X is just $149 ($30 off).
  • Razer gaming peripherals are up to 50 percent off, offering steep discounts on headsets, mice, keyboards, and more. This includes $25 off the Razer Kishi mobile game controller for Android phones, as well the Seiren X USB streaming mic, which is available in black for just $70 ($30 off). The popular Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro wireless gaming mouse is down to an all-time low of $80, too, saving you $50.
  • Selections from Canon’s mirrorless camera system, including the full-frame EOS R and APS-C EOS M50 Mark II, are up to 38 percent off. This brings the EOS R body down to $1,600, a healthy $200 off the usual price.
  • If you’re putting in all this hard work and shopping early for your loved ones, don’t forget to treat yourself to something nice — like Ferrero chocolate. Right now, you can get a 48-count gift box of assorted sweets for just $19 as a present for you or someone else. We know it’s not tech-related, but we won’t judge you.

