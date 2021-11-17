If you’ve been tracking Amazon’s lead-up to Black Friday like we have, you’ve likely seen the online retail giant rebrand its “Deal of the Day” page to “Epic Daily Deals” and now “Early Black Friday Deals.” We’re nearly on the precipice of full-on Black Friday sales everywhere — when that landing page will be transformed yet again — but there’s already a lot to consider if you plan on getting your holiday shopping done early. In fact, Amazon has a slew of deals worth jumping on now if time is of the essence.
Below are a variety of deals worth your time and attention, especially if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber. If you’re cross-shopping at the other major retailers, we’ve also put together a more general roundup of the best early Black Friday deals to look out for. Also, if you love a chance to win some free stuff, don’t miss our mystery bag giveaway.
4K TV deals
- Amazon is offering up to 33 percent off on select Samsung TVs, ranging from smaller sizes to larger sizes, as well as steep discounts on some projectors. Notable call-outs include Samsung’s The Frame line of art-inspired, HDR-equipped TVs, starting with last year’s 32-inch model for just $448 ($152 off). The 43-inch, 2021 model is also going for $798 ($202 off), while the 75-inch configuration is on sale at $2,198 ($802 off).
- Some of Samsung’s outdoor Terrace TVs are currently discounted — like the 55-inch model, now priced at $2,798 ($702 off) — as well as Samsung’s 120-inch, short-throw Premiere projector, now on sale for $2,498 ($1,002 off).
- LG’s OLED TVs have recently received some great discounts, with Amazon offering up to 28 percent off the excellent C1 line. You can choose from the 48-inch for $1,097 ($200 off), the 55-inch for $1,297 ($203 off), the 65-inch for $1,797 ($703 off), or the massive 77-inch for $2,897 ($903 off). The 65-inch is our pick for the best size-to-price ratio, but you cannot go wrong with any C1 if you can make the size and budget work for you.
- Sony’s complete X85J lineup, which offers support for Google TV, is up to 28 percent off at Amazon. Each TV offers a big display at a very affordable price, along with an intuitive app interface thanks to Google. It’s not every day you can get a solid, 85-inch 4K TV for just $1,998 ($502 off).
Headphones and true wireless earbud deals
- The latest Bose QuietComfort 45, which just came out during the summer, are currently on sale for their best price to date. Amazon has the new noise-canceling headphones in black or white for $279, saving you $50. Read our review.
- If you’re looking for an alternative set of noise-canceling headphones from Bose, there’s the QC35 II. The last-gen model is now even more affordable at just $199, a cool $150 off the original MSRP.
- Sony’s WF-1000XM4 — our top pick for the best true wireless earbuds — are on sale at Amazon for $248, saving you $32. The excellent noise-canceling headphones offer fantastic sound, great battery life, and come in either black or white. Read our review.
- If you’re on a tighter budget and still value high-quality active noise cancellation, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are down to $199 from their usual price of $279 (a savings of $80). You even have your pick of the litter among its four color options. Read our review.
- The fitness-focused Bose Sport Earbuds are $30 off at Amazon, matching an all-time low of $149.
- The black and blue variants of Apple’s AirPods Max are down to $440 ($109 off) at Amazon. Note that the extra $39 in savings is automatically applied during checkout. Read our review.
Amazon Fire TV Sticks
Of course, Amazon is discounting its own hardware. Shopping holidays like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day are some of the best times to pick up one of Amazon’s popular streaming sticks, many of which are currently discounted to 50 percent off.
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is just $25 (50 percent off) right now. While not as capable as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, it’s still plenty fast and offers support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10 Plus, and HDR10. Read our full review.
- The high-end Fire TV Stick 4K Max — a streaming device with Wi-Fi 6 and faster performance than the previous model — is $20 off, bringing the final sale price down to $35. Read our review.
Some more worthwhile deals at Amazon
- A variety of Shure microphones are discounted for up to 28 percent off. This includes the legendary SM7B, which is the mic you hear on some of the world’s biggest podcasts, for $359 ($40 off). For lower-cost offshoots of the SM7B, the USB-equipped Shure MV7 mic is $219 ($30 off) and the no-frills XLR-only Shure MV7X is just $149 ($30 off).
- Razer gaming peripherals are up to 50 percent off, offering steep discounts on headsets, mice, keyboards, and more. This includes $25 off the Razer Kishi mobile game controller for Android phones, as well the Seiren X USB streaming mic, which is available in black for just $70 ($30 off). The popular Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro wireless gaming mouse is down to an all-time low of $80, too, saving you $50.
- Selections from Canon’s mirrorless camera system, including the full-frame EOS R and APS-C EOS M50 Mark II, are up to 38 percent off. This brings the EOS R body down to $1,600, a healthy $200 off the usual price.
- If you’re putting in all this hard work and shopping early for your loved ones, don’t forget to treat yourself to something nice — like Ferrero chocolate. Right now, you can get a 48-count gift box of assorted sweets for just $19 as a present for you or someone else. We know it’s not tech-related, but we won’t judge you.