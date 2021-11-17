If you’ve been tracking Amazon’s lead-up to Black Friday like we have, you’ve likely seen the online retail giant rebrand its “Deal of the Day” page to “Epic Daily Deals” and now “Early Black Friday Deals.” We’re nearly on the precipice of full-on Black Friday sales everywhere — when that landing page will be transformed yet again — but there’s already a lot to consider if you plan on getting your holiday shopping done early. In fact, Amazon has a slew of deals worth jumping on now if time is of the essence.

Below are a variety of deals worth your time and attention, especially if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber. If you’re cross-shopping at the other major retailers, we’ve also put together a more general roundup of the best early Black Friday deals to look out for. Also, if you love a chance to win some free stuff, don’t miss our mystery bag giveaway.

4K TV deals

Samsung The Frame LCD TV (65-Inch, 2021) $1,498

$2,000

26% off Samsung’s The Frame is a smart, 4K TV designed to directly blend in with your home’s decor. The QLED panel can seamlessly switch from displaying whatever content it is you’re watching to idle scenes of decorative art. The Frame also boasts HDR, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a motion sensor to ensure someone is there to see its ambient Art Mode. $1,498 at Amazon

LG C1 OLED TV (65-inch) $1,797

$2,500

29% off An OLED TV loaded with features, including 4K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and support for both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technologies. $1,797 at Amazon

Sony’s complete X85J lineup, which offers support for Google TV, is up to 28 percent off at Amazon. Each TV offers a big display at a very affordable price, along with an intuitive app interface thanks to Google. It’s not every day you can get a solid, 85-inch 4K TV for just $1,998 ($502 off).

Sony X85J TV (85-inch, 2021 model) $1,998

$2,500

21% off Sony’s X85J line of TVs are equipped with Google TV for compatibility with Android apps built for set-tops and a native 120Hz refresh rate for gaming. $1,998 at Amazon

Headphones and true wireless earbud deals

Bose QC45 headphones $279

$329

16% off Bose’s QuietComfort 45 headphones update the company’s popular, impossibly comfortable design with USB-C, improved noise cancellation, and longer battery life. $279 at Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM4 $248

$280

12% off Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds, and the sound quality is second to none. You can also charge them wirelessly, and they sport a new design that’s smaller and features IPX4 water and sweat resistance. $248 at Amazon

If you’re on a tighter budget and still value high-quality active noise cancellation, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are down to $199 from their usual price of $279 (a savings of $80). You even have your pick of the litter among its four color options. Read our review .

. The fitness-focused Bose Sport Earbuds are $30 off at Amazon, matching an all-time low of $149.

The black and blue variants of Apple’s AirPods Max are down to $440 ($109 off) at Amazon. Note that the extra $39 in savings is automatically applied during checkout. Read our review.

Amazon Fire TV Sticks

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2021) $35

$55

37% off Boasting an improved performance compared to the Fire TV Stick 4K, Amazon’s newest streaming stick also supports Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10 Plus, and Dolby Atmos. Its newer remote, which comes with the stick, additionally offers handy shortcuts to live TV programming and apps. $35 at Amazon

Of course, Amazon is discounting its own hardware. Shopping holidays like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day are some of the best times to pick up one of Amazon’s popular streaming sticks, many of which are currently discounted to 50 percent off.

Some more worthwhile deals at Amazon