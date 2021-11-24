Shop The Verge Merch Store’s Black Friday sale

We relaunched The Verge Merch Store a month ago for our 10th anniversary — and now, we’re giving Verge fans an extra special treat for Black Friday / Cyber Monday.
Now through 11:59PM ET on Monday, November 29th, use promo code VERGEBF at checkout to get 20 percent off your purchase on our online store. Treat someone special — including yourself! — to Verge merch this holiday season.
Special edition Verge 10th anniversary T-shirt
- $26
Designed by artist Richard Parry.
We love hearing from all of you about what kinds of items you’d like to see added to the store next, so be sure to leave a comment below with your requests. Coffee mugs? Baby onesies? Tote bags? Bandanas? Mouse pads? You tell us!
Check out all of our Black Friday coverage here — and don’t forget to subscribe to our Verge Deals newsletter for all of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts this year.
-
Maximize your savings
4
- Black Friday deals: what time sales start at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more
- Know the price-matching policies for Apple, Google, Microsoft, and others
- Know the holiday shipping and return policies for Apple, Google, Microsoft, and others
- How to find the best deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021
-
The best deals
9
- The best early Black Friday deals you can get right now
- The best early Black Friday deals on 4K TVs
- The best deals for Black Friday on true wireless earbuds
- The best Black Friday deals under $25
- The best Black Friday tech deals under $50
- The best Black Friday deals on noise-canceling headphones 2021
- The best early Black Friday laptop deals 2021
- Black Friday 2021 smart home tech deals: speakers, cameras, robots, and more
- Win a mystery bag from The Verge jam-packed with free stuff
- Retail sales 4
- The best device deals 4
-
The best tech you can buy year-round
8
- The best laptop you can buy in 2021
- The best gaming laptop you can buy in 2021
- The best cheap laptop you can buy in 2021
- The best Chromebook for 2021
- The best phone for 2021
- The best cheap phone you can buy in 2021
- The best noise-canceling headphones to buy right now
- The best wireless earbuds to buy right now
-
Breakout deals
5
- Nintendo’s early Black Friday deals on games and consoles have begun
- The Oculus Quest 2 comes with a free $50 gift card through Saturday
- Fully’s standing desks, chairs, and more are discounted ahead of Black Friday
- The Simplisafe Black Friday sale is here
- The AirPods Pro with MagSafe hit an all-time low of $159 on an early Black Friday deal
Sign up for the newsletter Verge Deals
Subscribe to get the best Verge-approved tech deals of the week.
Loading comments...