Shop The Verge Merch Store’s Black Friday sale

Give the gift of EMAILS shirts

By Kara Verlaney
Verge wireframe logomark T-shirt.
Part of The Verge’s Guide to Black Friday 2021

We relaunched The Verge Merch Store a month ago for our 10th anniversary — and now, we’re giving Verge fans an extra special treat for Black Friday / Cyber Monday.

Now through 11:59PM ET on Monday, November 29th, use promo code VERGEBF at checkout to get 20 percent off your purchase on our online store. Treat someone special — including yourself! — to Verge merch this holiday season.

We love hearing from all of you about what kinds of items you’d like to see added to the store next, so be sure to leave a comment below with your requests. Coffee mugs? Baby onesies? Tote bags? Bandanas? Mouse pads? You tell us!

