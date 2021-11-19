Ironically, if you’re looking for a great Apple deal this Black Friday season, you shouldn’t shop at Apple. That’s because Apple doesn’t typically offer discounts on its new products in-store or on its website, at least outside of the occasional educational discount. Don’t fear, however, as there are plenty of reliable third-party retailers like Amazon, B&H Photo, and Best Buy that do.

Even better, these retailers have already started discounting some of the most popular Apple products ahead of Black Friday, dropping prices on everything from the latest MacBook Pro to the Apple Watch Series 7. Below, we’ve rounded up the best deals we’ve found by category, and we’ll continue to update this piece as more deals are published.

Also, if you’re looking to save even more, make sure to check out our detailed guide to the best early Black Friday deals, where we’re highlighting the best deals across all brands.

AirPods deals

The third-gen AirPods were released just last month, and now you can buy them with one of their first discounts. Both Amazon and Walmart are selling the true wireless earbuds for $175 instead of $179. The latest AirPods boast a MagSafe-ready charging case and shorter stems, as well as better battery life and water resistance. Read our review .

Apple’s second generation of true wireless earbuds, the AirPods, are selling for $119 instead of $159 at Amazon. This particular model comes with a wired charging case, however, you can pick up a pair with the wireless charging case for $160 instead of $200 from Walmart. Read our review.

iPad deals

The 2020 iPad Pro comes with Apple’s A12Z processor, a 120Hz display, quad speakers, and a dual-camera system with lidar. Right now, both the 11- and 12.9-inch models are on sale. Best Buy, for example, is selling the 128GB $1,149.99 LTE model of the larger version for $1,049.99. Meanwhile, you can save significantly more if you’re okay purchasing the smaller, Wi-Fi-only model — but with 265GB storage — for $749.99 instead of $899.99 from Best Buy.

The 64GB, Wi-Fi version of the 10.9-inch iPad Air is selling for $539 instead of $600 at Walmart in rose gold, while the space gray version is just $10 extra. Released in 2020, the latest model offers thinner bezels around the display and a Touch ID sensor embedded in the power button. Read our review.

MacBook deals

Last year’s M1-equipped MacBook Air is, in our opinion, the best laptop you can buy. Right now, you can buy Apple’s entry-level laptop for $949 instead of $999 from Amazon when you choose the gold configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Alternatively, the 512GB model with 16GB of RAM is selling for $1,349 in gold or space gray at B&H Photo. Read our review.

Mac mini deals

iMac deals

Last year’s 27-inch iMac comes with an improved 1080p webcam, as well as a notable performance increase over its predecessor. Right now, you can pick it up for $1,699 instead of $1,799 when you choose the Core i5 model with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. Read our review.

Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS, red) $385

$399

4% off Apple’s last-gen wearable features an always-on display and new sensors that provide the ability to monitor your blood oxygen levels. We gave it a 9 / 10 in our review last year, and while we liked the Apple Watch 7’s bigger screen, faster charging, and durability, we noted there wasn’t much of a reason to upgrade otherwise. $385 at Amazon

Amazon is discounting various configurations of the already affordable Apple Watch SE by around $10, selling this 40mm, GPS-equipped model for $270 instead of $279. While a small discount, this smartwatch is a great low-cost alternative we think you should choose over the Series 3, as it has most of the features found on the Series 4. Read our review.

Apple Pencil deals

Apple Pencil (second-gen) $99

$129

24% off The second-gen Apple Pencil ditches the awkward Lightning port charging, adopting a magnetic mechanism that attaches to the side of the latest iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini models. It can also recharge while magnetically attached and supports tap gestures. $99 at Amazon

The first-gen Apple Pencil is currently on sale at Amazon for $80, its second-best price to date. The stylus is compatible with the latest entry-level iPad and a range of earlier models, and it differs from the second-gen model in that you need to plug it into your iPad’s Lightning port in order to charge.