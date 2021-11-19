The best Black Friday deals on Amazon devices

If you’re looking to score a great deal on an Amazon device ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you’re in luck. Amazon is already offering up to 50 percent of some of its most popular products, including the latest Echo Show 5 and Fire HD 10. The company is also offering a number of deals across several categories, ranging from Kindles and Fire TV sticks to Blink devices and even the Halo View, which has yet to be released.

For your convenience, we’ve curated a list of the best deals currently to be had on Amazon devices. We’ll be continuously updating this post as well as more deals arrive, so be sure to check back. And, of course, if you want to save even more, check our comprehensive Black Friday hub and our coverage of the best early Black Friday deals.

Echo deals

Amazon Echo (fourth-gen) $60

$100

41% off As we noted in our review last year, we were impressed with the latest Echo. The latest model opts for a spherical build and better sound, while maintaining its approachable price tag. $60 at Amazon

If you’re looking for something more affordable, the third-gen Echo Dot is also 50 percent off right now, bringing the price down from $40 to $20. Despite its age, we still think it’s a great little smart speaker for the price, with decent sound and plenty of functionality thanks to Amazon’s Alexa. Read our review.

Echo Show deals

Echo Show 5 (second-gen) $45

$85

48% off We consider the second-generation Echo Show 5 to be one of the best smart displays you can buy. It’s an ideal smart display for your nightstand, one that allows you to set alarms using your voice, play music, and get the weather report, among other things. When the alarm goes off, you merely need to tap the top of the Echo Show 5 to snooze it. $45 at Amazon

Echo Show 8 (first-gen) $60

$110

46% off The last-gen Echo Show 8 is Amazon’s mid-size smart display. It features a sharp, 8-inch screen and most of the features found on the second-gen model, though, it lacks the latter’s 13MP camera and speedy performance. Read our review. $60 at Amazon

The kid's version of the second-gen Echo Show 5 is also on sale, going for $50 instead of $95. This tablet boasts a colorful design, a two-year warranty, and a year of Amazon Kids Plus, which gives kids access to more than 15,000 kid-friendly videos, audiobooks, games, music stations, and more.

Echo Buds deals

You can buy the $250 Echo Frames (second-gen) for $155 at Amazon, or grab a pair of Echo Frames with polarized lenses for $165 instead of $270. The Echo Frames are a lightweight pair of glasses outfitted with built-in small speakers and mics, which make it possible to listen to music and use Alexa on the go. Although they offer great mic quality on calls, Alexa is limited on phones, and they don’t work on multiple devices. Read our review.

Fire tablets deals

For a limited time, Amazon is taking up to 50 percent off of the standard and Plus versions of the Fire 7, Fire 8, and Fire 10 HD tablets. The standard and Kids Pro configurations of each of these models are also on sale.

The 2021 Fire HD 10 Plus, which comes with wireless charging and 4GB RAM, also starts at $105 instead of $180 when you pick up the 32GB, ad-supported version. The 64GB, ad-supported version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus, which comes with twice the storage and 3GB RAM, has also been discounted down from $140 to $85.

Various configurations of Amazon’s Fire HD 7 tablet are also on sale, starting with the 16GB, ad-supported standard model, which is available for $35 instead of $50. You can also pick up the 16GB Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet for $60 instead of $90. Read our review.

Kindle deals

The Kindle Kids (10th-gen) is also nearly 50 percent off, selling for $60 instead of $110. The e-reader comes with parental controls as well as a year of Amazon Kids Plus.

If you prefer the $160 Kindle Paperwhite Kids, you can buy it for $115 today. Like the Kindle Kids, this model comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, providing your child access to thousands of books and hundreds of audiobooks.

Halo deals

Amazon Halo View $50

$80

38% off The Halo View is Amazon’s newest fitness tracker, and is set to arrive on December 8. It features a color AMOLED screen that displays activity information, sleep scores, and more at a glance. It also comes with a yearlong Halo membership, giving you access to various wellness perks. We have yet to test the tracker, though, it does look like an affordable alternative to devices like the Fitbit Charge 5. $50 at Amazon

Fire TV deals

Fire TV stick deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $35

$55

37% off Boasting an improved performance compared to the Fire TV Stick 4K, Amazon’s newest streaming stick also supports Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10 Plus, and Dolby Atmos. Its newer remote, which comes with the stick, additionally offers handy shortcuts to live TV programming and apps. Read our review. $35 at Amazon

If you’re looking for something a little cheaper, the older Fire TV Stick 4K packaged with the third-gen Alexa remote is also 50 percent off, selling for $25 instead of $50 today.

Home security deals

Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with Echo Show 5 (second-gen) $62

$145

58% off This is Ring’s smallest and cheapest doorbell, which offers many of the same features more expensive Rings do but doesn’t come with a battery-powered option. Instead, it can only be used as a hardwired doorbell. It’s also compatible with the Echo, and offers 1080p video, night vision, and custom motion detection zones. $62 at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Wired (2021) $42

$60

31% off This is Ring’s smallest and cheapest doorbell, which offers many of the same features more expensive Rings do but doesn’t come with a battery-powered option. Instead, it can only be used as a hardwired doorbell. It’s also compatible with the Echo, while offering 1080p video, night vision, and custom motion detection zones. $42 at Amazon

Luna deals

Luna Controller $50

$70

29% off Luna is a wireless controller designed for Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming service, and features a separate Wi-Fi connection so you can play Luna games without as much input lag. $50 at Amazon

You can also essentially pick up a Fire TV Stick 4K Max for free if you buy it alongside a Luna controller as a part of this bundle, which is currently selling for $85 instead of $125.

Eero deals

Eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi router $171

$229

26% off A lone Eero Pro 6 router offers all the convenience and benefit of its near-gigabit speeds and convenient interface, with room to grow the system via added extenders. $171 at Amazon

Eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system (three-pack) $449

$599

26% off The Eero mesh router system makes it easy to cover all corners of your home with a strong Wi-Fi signal. A three-pack is perfect for tailoring your Wi-Fi needs to whatever size and shape home you have. $449 at Amazon

Readers can also pick up a $129 eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router or $279 system with a built-in Zigbee smart home hub for $77 and $167, respectively.