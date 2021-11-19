The best Black Friday deals on Amazon devices

If you’re looking to score a great deal on an Amazon device ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you’re in luck. Amazon is already offering up to 50 percent of some of its most popular products, including the latest Echo Show 5 and Fire HD 10. The company is also offering a number of deals across several categories, ranging from Kindles and Fire TV sticks to Blink devices and even the Halo View, which has yet to be released.
For your convenience, we’ve curated a list of the best deals currently to be had on Amazon devices. We’ll be continuously updating this post as well as more deals arrive, so be sure to check back. And, of course, if you want to save even more, check our comprehensive Black Friday hub and our coverage of the best early Black Friday deals.
If you’re looking for something more affordable, the third-gen Echo Dot is also 50 percent off right now, bringing the price down from $40 to $20. Despite its age, we still think it’s a great little smart speaker for the price, with decent sound and plenty of functionality thanks to Amazon’s Alexa. Read our review.
We consider the second-generation Echo Show 5 to be one of the best smart displays you can buy. It’s an ideal smart display for your nightstand, one that allows you to set alarms using your voice, play music, and get the weather report, among other things. When the alarm goes off, you merely need to tap the top of the Echo Show 5 to snooze it.
The last-gen Echo Show 8 is Amazon’s mid-size smart display. It features a sharp, 8-inch screen and most of the features found on the second-gen model, though, it lacks the latter’s 13MP camera and speedy performance. Read our review.
The kid's version of the second-gen Echo Show 5 is also on sale, going for $50 instead of $95. This tablet boasts a colorful design, a two-year warranty, and a year of Amazon Kids Plus, which gives kids access to more than 15,000 kid-friendly videos, audiobooks, games, music stations, and more.
This version of the second-generation Echo Buds features wireless charging capability into the case, allowing you to top off the battery from any Qi charging platform. Like we pointed out in our review, they also boast more powerful noise cancellation than before and offer good sound quality for its price.
You can buy the $250 Echo Frames (second-gen) for $155 at Amazon, or grab a pair of Echo Frames with polarized lenses for $165 instead of $270. The Echo Frames are a lightweight pair of glasses outfitted with built-in small speakers and mics, which make it possible to listen to music and use Alexa on the go. Although they offer great mic quality on calls, Alexa is limited on phones, and they don’t work on multiple devices.Read our review.
Fire tablets deals
For a limited time, Amazon is taking up to 50 percent off of the standard and Plus versions of the Fire 7, Fire 8, and Fire 10 HD tablets. The standard and Kids Pro configurations of each of these models are also on sale.
The 2021 Fire HD 10 is the largest of Amazon’s Fire tablets. Unlike the previous generation, it also sports a 1080p display and 3GB of RAM, which is plenty if you’re streaming, browsing, or consuming Amazon content. Read our review.
The 2021 Fire HD 10 Plus, which comes with wireless charging and 4GB RAM, also starts at $105 instead of $180 when you pick up the 32GB, ad-supported version. The 64GB, ad-supported version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus, which comes with twice the storage and 3GB RAM, has also been discounted down from $140 to $85.
Various configurations of Amazon’s Fire HD 7 tablet are also on sale, starting with the 16GB, ad-supported standard model, which is available for $35 instead of $50. You can also pick up the 16GB Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet for $60 instead of $90. Read our review.
Amazon’s most affordable e-reader that now includes a front light for the display. The tablet also offers support for Bluetooth headphones and is a little more comfortable to hold than its predecessor. Read our review.
The Kindle Kids (10th-gen) is also nearly 50 percent off, selling for $60 instead of $110. The e-reader comes with parental controls as well as a year of Amazon Kids Plus.
If you prefer the $160 Kindle Paperwhite Kids, you can buy it for $115 today. Like the Kindle Kids, this model comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, providing your child access to thousands of books and hundreds of audiobooks.
The Halo View is Amazon’s newest fitness tracker, and is set to arrive on December 8. It features a color AMOLED screen that displays activity information, sleep scores, and more at a glance. It also comes with a yearlong Halo membership, giving you access to various wellness perks. We have yet to test the tracker, though, it does look like an affordable alternative to devices like the Fitbit Charge 5.
Amazon’s new Omni Fire 4K TV features built-in microphones for Alexa commands, low input lag, and support for two-way video calling. It also provides access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and most major streaming services. Read our review.
Boasting an improved performance compared to the Fire TV Stick 4K, Amazon’s newest streaming stick also supports Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10 Plus, and Dolby Atmos. Its newer remote, which comes with the stick, additionally offers handy shortcuts to live TV programming and apps. Read our review.
As its name suggests, you can use the Blink home camera system outdoors. Highlights include 1080p video, night vision, motion detection, and two-way audio. Blink cameras are sold as one-, two-, three-, or five-camera systems. Right now, Amazon is selling the one-camera system starting at $60 instead of $100, and offering additional discounts on the others.
Like the outdoor camera, the indoor Blink also offers 1080p video, night vision, motion detection, and two-way audio. And, again, they’re sold as one-, two-, three-, or five-camera systems. Right now, Amazon is selling the one-camera system starting at $50 instead of $80, while additionally offering discounts on the others.
This is Ring’s smallest and cheapest doorbell, which offers many of the same features more expensive Rings do but doesn’t come with a battery-powered option. Instead, it can only be used as a hardwired doorbell. It’s also compatible with the Echo, and offers 1080p video, night vision, and custom motion detection zones.
This is Ring’s smallest and cheapest doorbell, which offers many of the same features more expensive Rings do but doesn’t come with a battery-powered option. Instead, it can only be used as a hardwired doorbell. It’s also compatible with the Echo, while offering 1080p video, night vision, and custom motion detection zones.