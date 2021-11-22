Black Friday 2021 smart home tech deals: speakers, cameras, robots, and more

There is never a better time to dive into the smart home than Black Friday and its close cousin Cyber Monday. Traditionally, tech deals on home gadgets are huge this time of year, plus, it’s the only time you’ll find real bargains on gear from some of the smaller companies, such as Eve, Level, and Nanoleaf.

Whether you’re thinking about dipping a toe into this home automation shindig with a smart speaker or maybe a connected door lock, or want to bolster an already impressive smart home setup, it’s worth investing some cash this holiday season.

Also, if you just want to upgrade your home cleaning routine or have a way to check in on Fido now that you’re back at work (the separation anxiety is real), this is a good time to get a great bargain on smart cameras, robot vacuums, and even a smart mop. Here’s our roundup of the best deals on smart home gear you can buy right now.

Mesh Wi-Fi router deals

The foundation of any smart home is good Wi-Fi, and if you’re looking to start out or are having trouble with connections in your home, a mesh Wi-Fi router is the way to go.

Eero Pro 6 is offering up to 40 percent off its excellent mesh Wi-Fi routers that have Thread radios built-in (and which Eero has said will get upgraded to the new smart home standard Matter, when it arrives next year). The Eero Pro 6 two pack is selling for $299, a savings of $100, and the Eero 6 two pack is down to $167 from $279, at Amazon and Eero. Read our Eero review.

Google has discounted its Nest Wifi mesh networking system this week. Save $100 off a router and two points (now $249, regularly $349), both of which also double as Google Nest smart speakers. You can currently pick up these deals at Walmart, Best Buy and Google’s own store. Read our review of Google Nest Wifi.

Smart speakers and displays deals

Amazon’s stalwart Echo Dot smart speaker third-gen can be had at Amazon for just $20 right now, down from $40, a great deal on a still good speaker to control your smart home.

The spherical Echo fourth-gen with the built-in Zigbee smart home hub (which Amazon has also committed to upgrading to Matter) is now also almost half price at Amazon, $59.99 compared to $99.99. Read our Echo fourth-gen review.

Smart security camera and security system deals

The cheapest Ring video doorbell, Ring Video Doorbell Wired, gets even cheaper with an $18 price cut to $41.99 at Amazon. Plus, you can get an Echo Dot smart speaker with it for free with this bundle. The Ring Wired uses existing doorbell wiring and works over 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi.

For a battery-powered option, the new Blink video doorbell is just $34.99 at Amazon, a savings of $10, and it can also be wired if you prefer.

The tiny Blink Mini camera is selling for an even tinier price. Just $20 at Amazon right now, down from $34.99, this is the cheapest indoor smart security camera you can buy right now.

For outside surveillance, Google’s very good Nest Cam with floodlight is $50 off ($229.99 instead of $279.99), and this deal can be found at Best Buy. You’ll want to make sure you can mount this on the side of your house first, as it has a rather awkward under-the-eave install. Read our review of this floodlight camera.

Smart locks and robot vacuum deals

If you’re looking to upgrade your door lock, the Level Lock is a very good, usually very pricey solution. The Level Lock Touch Edition is currently on sale for $246.80, a savings of $80, which allows touch-to-open, access with a key card, as well as app, voice, and regular key control. If you don’t want the touch option, the regular Level Lock is down to $186.80 (from $249), and if you want to keep your existing lock, the Bolt that just replaces the inner workings of your deadbolt, is $50 off at $149.30. The deals are available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Level. Read our review of the Level Lock and Bolt.

The holiday season is the time to jump on whole-home automated cleaning, and iRobot’s robot vac Roomba i3 Plus with self-emptying base and a Braava Jet m6 mop bundle is a steal at $585 (regularly $850) at Best Buy. You can also pick up the Roomba i3 Plus with Clean Base on its own for $399, regularly $599.

If you’ve steered clear of robot vacuums because you don’t want to tidy up every time you run one (the cable clutter struggle is real) or empty the tiny bin — ever — Samsung’s Jet Bot AI Plus with Self Empty Clean Station is now $99.99, down from $1,299. Its AI does a good job of avoiding anything you place in its path and you can grab this deal at Samsung.com through December 1st.