The best Black Friday 2021 phone deals

Need a new phone? Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a great time to be shopping for a phone for yourself or as a gift to your nearest and dearest this holiday season. This is the time of year when retailers and carriers are dropping their best deals, whether it’s to make room for next year’s models or to sign up new cellular customers. Android users can cash in on a number of excellent deals from the likes of Samsung, Google, OnePlus, and Motorola; however, Apple is notoriously stingy when it comes to iPhone discounts. You might get a gift card or a pair of AirPods when buying an iPhone, or a carrier might offer a higher trade-in value for a “free” iPhone.

Here are all the best Black Friday phone deals we’ve found so far. If possible, we recommend buying an unlocked phone, so there won’t be any strings attached to the purchase. If we include a carrier promotion, we’ll call out each requirement necessary to get the deal. Given all the supply issues many phone makers have been having all year, there might not be a lot of stock available out there. Good luck!

Apple iPhone Deals

From our experience, Apple doesn’t offer price cuts on any of its iPhone models. At most, you’ll get a pair of free AirPods and / or a gift card to use toward a future purchase.

The best deal so far is on a prepaid, 64GB iPhone SE (2020), which is now $199 at Walmart with Walmart Family Mobile — that’s a 50 percent discount on a phone with the same chipset as the iPhone 11 and will get four years of software support from Apple.

You can get a free pair of Beats Studio Buds in black and a virtual gift card for up to $200 if you purchase an iPhone SE and activate it on Visible Wireless. You’ll need to transfer your number and make at least three months of payments before you’ll be able to redeem your gift, however. Read our full review .

. You can get 12 months of your Mint Mobile data plan for free if you port your number to Mint and purchase an iPhone SE (2020), which is available in several configurations starting at $579. Read our full review.

You can get $300 on a Walmart e-gift card with the purchase of an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max (sold out) on either AT&T or Verizon. The exact amount depends on which iPhone you choose (see below), and you can also get an additional $250 Walmart e-gift card by trading in an eligible phone. The deal runs through December 3rd, but you need to activate the new phone no later than December 3rd at 11:59PM local time to take advantage of the deal. If you prefer to get this deal and trade-in squared away in person, you need to schedule an in-person appointment, starting as early as 5AM on November 26th. This in-store deal also ends on December 3rd.

You can get a free pair of wireless earbuds and a virtual gift card for up to $200, depending on which iPhone your purchase and activate on Visible Wireless. You'll need to transfer your number and make at least three months of payments before you'll be able to redeem your gift, however. If you opt for an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max, you'll get a pair of AirPods Pro. If you buy an iPhone 13 mini, you'll get a pair of Beats Studio Buds.

You can get six months of your Mint Mobile data plan for free if you port your number to Mint and purchase an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max, which start at $1,000 and $1,100, respectively.

You can get a “free” iPhone 13 Pro, a second-gen pair of AirPods, and a one-year subscription to Apple TV Plus when you sign up for the Magenta Max or Sprint Max plans with eligible trade-ins. This deal is available to new and existing customers.

At Walmart, you can get a Walmart e-gift card for up to $500 with the purchase of select iPhone 12 models on either AT&T or Verizon, though the exact amount depends on which iPhone you choose (see below). You can also get an additional $250 Walmart e-gift card by trading in an eligible phone. This deal runs through December 3rd, but you need to activate the new phone no later than December 3rd at 11:59PM local time to take advantage of the deal. If you prefer to get this deal and trade-in squared away in person, you need to schedule an in-person appointment, starting as early as 5AM local time on November 26th. The in-store deal also runs through December 3rd.

iPhone 12 Pro Max : $500 Walmart gift card (sold out online)

iPhone 12 Pro : $450 Walmart gift card (sold out online)

iPhone 12: $350 Walmart gift card

You can get a free pair of Beats Studio Buds in black and a virtual gift card for up to $200 if you purchase an iPhone 12 mini, Pro, or Pro Max and activate it on Visible Wireless. You’ll need to transfer your number and make at least three months of payments before you’ll be able to redeem your gift, however.

You can get three months of your Mint Mobile data plan for free if you port your number to Mint and purchase an iPhone 12, which starts at $729.

Samsung phone deals

This year’s Samsung phone deals aren’t much better than Apple’s: you get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2, but there aren’t any deep price cuts unless you have some devices you can trade in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (128GB) $899

$1,000

11% off Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a foldable phone with a non-foldable price tag. The unique, water-resistant device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 120Hz display, as well as 5G support. $899 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Samsung Galaxy S20 FE $699 Literally called the “Fan Edition,” the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is an affordable variant of the Galaxy S20 family, but with some flagship-level features like an OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. $699 at Samsung

Samsung is offering an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for as low as $825 with an eligible trade-in, where the maximum credit is $250. You’ll get a free Chromebook 4 as your gift (sold out), but keep in mind it only offers 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Read our full review.

Samsung is currently offering an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G with 265GB storage for $1,550 (originally $1,800) and throwing in a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 for free. If you have up to two devices to trade in, you can get a maximum of $900 in credits.

Best Buy is offering an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G with 256GB of internal storage for $1,400 if you activate it with a carrier on the same day, a $400 savings discount on the $1,800 foldable. You’ll even get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will be a cool $249 at Walmart for Straight Talk Wireless customers, a $450 price discount on its original price of $699. Literally known as the “Fan Edition,” the S20 FE has the best features from the flagship S20 line, like a 6.5-inch 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate, but with a plastic body and a more basic-but-still-good triple camera system. The deal is valid only online and in-store through November 28th.

Google Pixel phone deals

Google Pixel 5A $399

$449

12% off As the mid-range Pixel phone, the Pixel 5A does the basics very well with IP67 water resistance, a great camera, and timely software updates. $399 at Google Store

The already budget-friendly Pixel 5A just got cheaper, with Google knocking an extra $50 off to bring its Black Friday price down to just $399. This unlocked 5G phone has all the perks of being a Pixel but without the flagship-level pricing of the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. What you’ll get: three years of software support (including Android 12), some water protection (IP67), a 4620mAh battery, and a best-in-class camera. Read our full review .

. If you want a Pixel 6 and plan on being a Verizon customer anyway, you might as well buy and activate your phone from Best Buy for $550, a savings of $150. Read our full review.

OnePlus phone deals

Motorola phone deals

Motorola Moto G Pure Motorola Moto G Pure $150

$160

7% off Motorola’s Moto G Pure is good enough for most casual users. Despite its slower performance and paltry 32GB of storage, it has a very capable main camera and works on all the major 4G networks in America. $150 at Amazon

$150 at Motorola

Other Android phone deals