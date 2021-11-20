 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The best early Black Friday deals at Best Buy

Get discounts on phones, tablets, TVs, headphones, and beyond

By Cameron Faulkner and Antonio G. Di Benedetto

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Best Buy’s early Black Friday Deals include discounts on everything from the AirPods Pro the latest Fibit.
Image: Best Buy

Several retailers are getting started early with Black Friday deals in advance of the hectic, no-holds-barred weekend that kicks off right after Thanksgiving. Best Buy is one of a few — aside from Amazon, Walmart, and Target — that got things started particularly early this year. If you’ve been paying attention to our Black Friday coverage, you’ve likely noticed dozens of deals peppered in, but that’s just a sampling. There’s more where that came from.

Before we get into it, we’ve included some resources below that should make your Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping experience a little better. And to make things more fun, you can also enter our sweepstakes for a chance to win a mystery bag filled with stuff from The Verge’s tech closet.

Headphones and earbuds

You currently can’t throw a stone at Best Buy’s online storefront without finding a deal on headphones or true wireless earbuds. There seems to be a near-endless array of options, but here are a bunch of selected ones for you to consider.

  • If you prefer earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM4 — which have the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds — are selling for $248 instead of $280. The true wireless earbuds feature a smaller design and IPX4 sweat and water resistance, along with a case that supports wireless charging. Read our full review.
  • Best Buy is taking $50 off a pair of Bose’s QuietComfort 45 headphones, selling them for $279 instead of $329. As we discovered in our review, these headphones update the company’s popular, comfortable design with USB-C, improved noise cancellation, and longer battery life.
  • You can save nearly $80 when you pick up the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for $200 instead of their typical $279. We found these earbuds boast dynamic, rich sound and the best noise cancellation available in a pair of true wireless earbuds. Read our full review.
  • As we noted in our review, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro boasts the best sound quality the company has achieved yet in a pair of earbuds, and right now you can buy them for $150 instead of $200.
  • They may not be the newest pair, but Jabra’s Elite 75t still offer bass-heavy sound, reliable performance, and can simultaneously connect to two devices. Right now, you can buy a pair of what we once called the best AirPods alternative for $80 instead of $150.
  • If you don’t mind a wired charging case, Apple’s second generation of true wireless earbuds, the AirPods, are selling for $120 instead of $160. Read our full review.
  • Regularly $250, these well-reviewed Beats Powerbeats Pro are now going for $150, saving you $100. These IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant earbuds feature Apple’s H1 chip for easy pairing, and provide up to nine hours of continuous battery life, with 24 hours provided by the case.
  • The Beats Studio 3 typically retail for $350, but today you can pick them up for $170. The wireless, over-ear headphones come equipped with Apple’s W1 wireless chip, so you can quickly connect and switch between any Apple devices you might own. Read our full review.

Phones and tablets

Much of the special phone pricing is tied up with carrier deals, which typically involve activating new lines, upgrading existing ones, or trading in old devices. They often involve you paying more every month, even if the hardware is being discounted. Here are some deals on phones and tablets that are just outright good deals for an out-the-door price.

iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB, 2021)

  • $750
  • $800
  • 7% off

The latest iPad Pro features a USB-C port, a powerful M1 processor, and a dual-lens rear camera array. It also sports a front-facing camera with Face ID and support for Center Stage, a feature designed to keep you centered in the frame while on video calls.

Gaming

Video games are often a matter of personal taste, but here are some especially good deals on longstanding titles and early discounts on newer releases.

4K TVs

People love a high-quality TV, but something big and cheap can also be enticing. With that being said, here are some of the best 4K TV deals to consider at Best Buy.

Sony Bravia XR (65-inch, Model X90J)

  • $1,200
  • $1,500
  • 20% off

Sony’s 65-inch X90J features full-array backlighting for a more cinematic viewing experience, and it supports HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision HDR. It comes with Google TV software, too, and features a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Smart speakers and displays

Google Nest Hub (second-gen, 2021)

  • $50
  • $100
  • 50% off

The second-gen Nest Hub is Google’s smallest smart display, with a 7-inch touchscreen that can automatically adjust itself to the lighting in your room. What’s new in the latest version is its ability to automatically track your sleep patterns with its Soli radar chip.

Smartwatches and wearables

Smart home

Cameras

System cameras for photo and video offer a lot of creative control and flexibility compared to a smartphone, and here are some worthwhile deals for those who want to go a step above.

In This Stream

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021: news, deal highlights, and money-saving tips

View all 17 stories

Next Up In Verge Deals