Several retailers are getting started early with Black Friday deals in advance of the hectic, no-holds-barred weekend that kicks off right after Thanksgiving. Best Buy is one of a few — aside from Amazon, Walmart, and Target — that got things started particularly early this year.

Before we get into it, we’ve included some resources below that should make your Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping experience a little better. And to make things more fun, you can also enter our sweepstakes for a chance to win a mystery bag filled with stuff from The Verge’s tech closet.

Headphones and earbuds

You currently can’t throw a stone at Best Buy’s online storefront without finding a deal on headphones or true wireless earbuds. There seems to be a near-endless array of options, but here are a bunch of selected ones for you to consider.

Phones and tablets

Much of the special phone pricing is tied up with carrier deals, which typically involve activating new lines, upgrading existing ones, or trading in old devices. They often involve you paying more every month, even if the hardware is being discounted. Here are some deals on phones and tablets that are just outright good deals for an out-the-door price.

iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB, 2021) $750

$800

7% off The latest iPad Pro features a USB-C port, a powerful M1 processor, and a dual-lens rear camera array. It also sports a front-facing camera with Face ID and support for Center Stage, a feature designed to keep you centered in the frame while on video calls. $750 at Best Buy

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021, 128GB) $1,000

$1,100

10% off Apple’s latest iPad Pro also comes with the company’s own M1 processor and Thunderbolt, however, the 12.9-inch model also touts the best display of any tablet available. $1,000 at Best Buy

Gaming

Video games are often a matter of personal taste, but here are some especially good deals on longstanding titles and early discounts on newer releases.

PlayStation Plus digital subscription (annual) $40

$60

34% off A membership to PlayStation Plus allows PlayStation 4 and PS5 owners to play games online, download free titles every month, and take advantage of discounts on the PS Store. $40 at Best Buy

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, the remastered collection of all three original Mass Effect games, is just $28 for the PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Series X.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is just $45 for the PS5, and includes the extra Yuffie DLC episode.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5) $45

$70

36% off Square Enix pushed a big update to Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS5 owners in 2021, bringing faster loading speeds, better graphics, as well as a new episode focused on Yuffie. $45 at Best Buy

4K TVs

People love a high-quality TV, but something big and cheap can also be enticing. With that being said, here are some of the best 4K TV deals to consider at Best Buy.

Sony Bravia XR (65-inch, Model X90J) $1,200

$1,500

20% off Sony’s 65-inch X90J features full-array backlighting for a more cinematic viewing experience, and it supports HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision HDR. It comes with Google TV software, too, and features a 120Hz refresh rate display. $1,200 at Best Buy

Samsung’s 65-inch, Tizen-based 8000-series LED TV is $100 off, dropping the price down to just $700.

Smart speakers and displays

Google Nest Hub (second-gen, 2021) $50

$100

50% off The second-gen Nest Hub is Google’s smallest smart display, with a 7-inch touchscreen that can automatically adjust itself to the lighting in your room. What’s new in the latest version is its ability to automatically track your sleep patterns with its Soli radar chip. $50 at Best Buy

Facebook Portal $80

$179

56% off Facebook’s 2019 Portal has a sleeker design than its predecessor and allows you to place video calls via Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp. It also features a 10-inch touchscreen display with 1280 x 800 resolution. $80 at Best Buy

Smartwatches and wearables

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS) $219

$279

22% off Apple’s midrange wearable, the Apple Watch SE, serves as a step up from the Series 3, with features and a design similar to more recent flagships. $219 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm, GPS) $200

$250

20% off The Galaxy Watch 4 features a snappy interface and more third-party support by way of Google’s Wear OS 3. But keep in mind that it’s paired best with a Samsung-made phone. $200 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (GPS, 42mm) $300

$350

15% off The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic pairs health tracking smarts with conventional watch looks and design. It features Samsung’s unique rotating bezel for physical control of on-screen scrolling. $300 at Best Buy

Smart home

Cameras

System cameras for photo and video offer a lot of creative control and flexibility compared to a smartphone, and here are some worthwhile deals for those who want to go a step above.