Several retailers are getting started early with Black Friday deals in advance of the hectic, no-holds-barred weekend that kicks off right after Thanksgiving. Best Buy is one of a few — aside from Amazon, Walmart, and Target — that got things started particularly early this year. If you’ve been paying attention to our Black Friday coverage, you’ve likely noticed dozens of deals peppered in, but that’s just a sampling. There’s more where that came from.
Before we get into it, we’ve included some resources below that should make your Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping experience a little better. And to make things more fun, you can also enter our sweepstakes for a chance to win a mystery bag filled with stuff from The Verge’s tech closet.
Headphones and earbuds
You currently can’t throw a stone at Best Buy’s online storefront without finding a deal on headphones or true wireless earbuds. There seems to be a near-endless array of options, but here are a bunch of selected ones for you to consider.
- If you prefer earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM4 — which have the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds — are selling for $248 instead of $280. The true wireless earbuds feature a smaller design and IPX4 sweat and water resistance, along with a case that supports wireless charging. Read our full review.
- Best Buy is taking $50 off a pair of Bose’s QuietComfort 45 headphones, selling them for $279 instead of $329. As we discovered in our review, these headphones update the company’s popular, comfortable design with USB-C, improved noise cancellation, and longer battery life.
- You can save nearly $80 when you pick up the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for $200 instead of their typical $279. We found these earbuds boast dynamic, rich sound and the best noise cancellation available in a pair of true wireless earbuds. Read our full review.
- As we noted in our review, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro boasts the best sound quality the company has achieved yet in a pair of earbuds, and right now you can buy them for $150 instead of $200.
- They may not be the newest pair, but Jabra’s Elite 75t still offer bass-heavy sound, reliable performance, and can simultaneously connect to two devices. Right now, you can buy a pair of what we once called the best AirPods alternative for $80 instead of $150.
- If you don’t mind a wired charging case, Apple’s second generation of true wireless earbuds, the AirPods, are selling for $120 instead of $160. Read our full review.
- Regularly $250, these well-reviewed Beats Powerbeats Pro are now going for $150, saving you $100. These IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant earbuds feature Apple’s H1 chip for easy pairing, and provide up to nine hours of continuous battery life, with 24 hours provided by the case.
- The Beats Studio 3 typically retail for $350, but today you can pick them up for $170. The wireless, over-ear headphones come equipped with Apple’s W1 wireless chip, so you can quickly connect and switch between any Apple devices you might own. Read our full review.
Phones and tablets
Much of the special phone pricing is tied up with carrier deals, which typically involve activating new lines, upgrading existing ones, or trading in old devices. They often involve you paying more every month, even if the hardware is being discounted. Here are some deals on phones and tablets that are just outright good deals for an out-the-door price.
- The entry-level OnePlus Nord N200 5G is just $200. Read our full review.
- The OnePlus 9 is down to $600, outpacing many midrange phones for nearly the same price. Read our full review.
- The premium flagship OnePlus 9 Pro is receiving a whopping $270 discount, bringing the price down to $800. Read our full review.
- The 2021 iPad Pro is currently receiving some nice discounts at Best Buy. The 11-inch model with Wi-Fi and 128GB of storage is $50 off, while the 12.9-inch model with Wi-Fi and 128GB of storage is $100 off. Read our full review.
Gaming
Video games are often a matter of personal taste, but here are some especially good deals on longstanding titles and early discounts on newer releases.
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, the remastered collection of all three original Mass Effect games, is just $28 for the PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Series X.
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is just $45 for the PS5, and includes the extra Yuffie DLC episode.
- Final Fantasy VII Remake for the PS4 is only $25, and if you decide to upgrade it to the PS5 version later and buy the DLC for $20, you end up paying the same price as Intergrade. Read our full review.
- The endearing two-player co-op title, It Takes Two, is half-off (just $20) for both the PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Series X. Remember, it literally takes two in this game — there is no single-player mode.
- Psychonauts 2 is available on Xbox Game Pass. If you’re not a subscriber to Microsoft’s service, however, you can purchase a digital copy of it for just $30, a cool $30 off the original list price.
4K TVs
People love a high-quality TV, but something big and cheap can also be enticing. With that being said, here are some of the best 4K TV deals to consider at Best Buy.
- Samsung’s 65-inch, Tizen-based 8000-series LED TV is $100 off, dropping the price down to just $700.
Smart speakers and displays
- Google smart displays and speakers with the Google Assistant are up to 50 percent off right now. This includes the Google Nest Hub, now available for just $50 (normally $100), and the Nest Audio, on sale for $60 ($40 off). Read our full reviews of the Nest Hub and Nest Audio.
- On the Amazon side of smart home tech, the second-gen Echo Show 5 is currently just $45, $40 off its typical list price. Read our full review.
- The Facebook Portal is the perfect smart display for video chatting with loved ones who can’t be with this holiday, and it’s just $80 at Best Buy. That is a substantial $100 discount, one that applies to both the black and white models. Read our full review.
Smartwatches and wearables
- The new Fitbit Charge 5 is $50 off, matching the fitness tracker’s all-time low of $130. Read our full review.
- The 40mm, GPS-equipped variant of the Apple Watch SE is on sale for its lowest price to date ($219). Best Buy is also offering the Series 3 for less, but we strongly advise spending a bit more and avoiding the aging smartwatch. Read our full Apple Watch SE review.
- In addition to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 — which is on sale in the 40mm, GPS variant for as low as $200 ($50 off) — Best Buy is discounting its more premium sibling, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, starting at $300 (also $50 off). Read our full review.
Smart home
- Nanoleaf Smarter Kits are up to 15 percent off. You can pick from hexagons, triangles, and the wood-like Nanoleaf Elements, which is an exceptional value at $70 off.
- Eero’s mesh routers and bundles with remote access nodes are up to 40 percent off. Read our full Eero Pro 6 review.
- Google’s Nest WiFi Router and one point are down to $179 ($90 off). That’s a great value for a mesh system, especially given the point doubles as a smart speaker. Read our full review.
- Smart home security devices from Google, such as the battery-powered Nest Video Doorbell ($50 off) and new exterior Nest Cam with a floodlight ($50 off), are up to 35 percent off.
- A three-pack of Philips Hue white and color smart bulbs is $100 ($35 off).
Cameras
System cameras for photo and video offer a lot of creative control and flexibility compared to a smartphone, and here are some worthwhile deals for those who want to go a step above.
- The Sony A7III with 28-70mm kit lens is $200 off, making the combo an even $2,000. The newer A7IV is on its way next month, but it will be a higher price for the body only. Read our full review.
- Sony’s ZV-1, a vlogger-designed point and shoot, is $650 ($100 off). Read our full review.
- If your camera doesn’t need the latest and fastest SD cards, you can stock up on Sandisk’s 128GB Extreme Plus UHS-I cards for just $20 each ($48 off).
- The top marks for camera deals from Best Buy right now go to the GoPro Hero10 Black. The excellent action cam is $50 off right now, and comes with a $50 Best Buy gift card to use on your next purchase. Read our full review.