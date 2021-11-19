The best Black Friday tech deals under $50

What can $50 get you these days? Turns out, quite a lot; you just need to know where to look. We’ve already rounded up all the best early Black Friday deals for getting your shopping done early at retailers like Amazon, Target, and Walmart. But if you’re on a tight budget or looking for some gifts that won’t break the bank, you’ve come to the right place.

Amazon’s latest streaming stick is a solid alternative to both Roku and Chromecast devices. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is currently enjoying a $20 discount at Amazon, bringing the final price down to just $35. In our review, Chris Welch stated that “the improvements are minor but worth the extra cash.” Armed with an extensive library of viewing apps, the Fire TV stick remains a great way to expand your viewing options, with a bare minimum of setup.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2021) $35

$55

37% off Boasting an improved performance compared to the Fire TV Stick 4K, Amazon’s newest streaming stick also supports Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10 Plus, and Dolby Atmos. Its newer remote, which comes with the stick, additionally offers handy shortcuts to live TV programming and apps. $35 at Amazon

The latest Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which just launched in September, is selling at Amazon at a record low. Normally $50, the retailer is offering the streaming device for just $29. The 2021 model is faster than its predecessor, comes with improved Wi-Fi performance, and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus. Roku’s players also now support AirPlay 2, which means you can use your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to easily cast content to the device. Read our review.

Google’s accessible Roku alternative features support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision and is currently on sale at Target and Best Buy for $40, a savings of $10 off the regular list price. The Chromecast with Google TV provides access to all of your favorite streaming services and has a built-in voice assistant to help you find your favorite shows. You can even cast media from your phone through the Chromecast app. Read our review.

Google’s lozenge-shaped Nest Mini is available for $25 at Best Buy, half off the original price tag. In his review, Verge staffer Cameron Faulkner called the smart speaker a great sounding upgrade over the last-gen Home Mini.

Google Nest Mini (second-gen) $25

$49

50% off The Nest Mini is Google’s smallest smart speaker, and it can bring Google Assistant to almost any area of your home. You can even mount it to your wall with no additional hardware. $25 at Walmart

The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 incorporates a touchscreen display into a form factor that would be right at home on your bedside table. Normally $90, you can currently grab the Google Assistant-powered device, along with a free Lenovo SmartBlub, for just $40 at Walmart. Read our review.

If you’re looking for a solid gaming mouse, the latest iteration of the Razer Viper is on sale at Target for $50, its lowest price to date. The latest model retains the same lightweight and ambidextrous chassis that made the original so good but ups the ante with a 20K DPI sensor and a polling rate of 8000Hz.

Razer Viper 8 KHz $50

$80

38% off Virtually indistinguishable from older models in appearance, this version of the Razer Viper adopts a new 20K DPI optical sensor and features an 8,000Hz polling rate. $50 at Target

If you’re in need of a few more buttons on your mouse, the wireless Basilisk X Hyperspeed has also been discounted at Target, bringing the price down to just $37. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this high-performance gaming mouse and is an excellent value whether you’re a gamer or not.

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed $37

$60

39% off The wireless version of Razer’s biggest mouse, the Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed features six programmable buttons in addition to a scroll wheel with adjustable tension. The Basilisk sensor can increase to 16K DPI and can be paired with your system via Bluetooth or 2.4Ghz wireless. $37 at Target

These mini speakers from Creative are an awesome solution for beefing up your desktop audio without sacrificing space. Each speaker on the Creative Pebble 2.0 measures just 4.4 inches in diameter and can be powered by a standard USB-A port. Creative also has newer versions of the Pebble that use a single USB-C cable and feature Bluetooth connectivity, as well as a larger version that comes packaged with a modestly sized subwoofer. Regardless of which model you choose, however, they all fall below the $50 mark at Amazon.

Creative Pebble 2.0 $20

$25

20% off The Creative Pebble series of speakers are perfect for anyone that doesn’t have a ton of desk space but needs to power up their desktop audio. $20 at Amazon

If you’re looking for something a little less professional, Walmart is still selling a Fujifilm Instax Mini 7 Plus bundle for just $48, the first discount we’ve seen on the kit. In addition to the instant camera, the bundle includes a 10-pack of Instax film, an assortment of picture frames, and pins for hanging your prints.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7 Plus bundle $48

$70

32% off This adorable bundle includes the Fujifilm Instax Mini 7 Plus camera and accessories. The package comes in powder blue or pink. $48 at Walmart

Abode is currently selling the Abode Cam 2 for just $25. An overall solid security camera, you’ll have a hard time finding a camera with the same features for less. The Abode Cam 2 can be mounted indoors or out, is motion-activated, and can record in low-light conditions. While the camera can operate independently, you’ll have to subscribe to Abode’s online service to unlock the more advanced features, such as a clip history, video timeline, and the ability to cache up to 10 days of footage.

Abode Cam 2 $25

$38

35% off The Abode Cam 2 is a fantastic budget solution for indoor or outdoor surveillance. Compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, this weatherproof camera has two-way voice capability, motion detection, and low-light video recording. $25 at Abode